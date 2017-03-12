Suns’ Devin Booker spins, hits game-winning jumper from top of key to beat Mavs (VIDEO)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Davis had 46 points and 21 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Charlotte Hornets 125-122 in overtime Saturday night with DeMarcus Cousins sitting on the bench during crunch time.

Davis had 15 points in the fourth quarter and nine more in overtime, including a three-point play on an offensive rebound to put the Pelicans ahead for good with 1:11 left. Davis finished 18 of 31 from the field and was 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Jordan Crawford had 19 points and Jrue Holiday added 15 points and 13 assists as the Pelicans improved to 3-6 since adding Cousins. But Cousins didn’t play a big role in the win. He didn’t play after picking up his fifth foul with 9:35 left in regulation.

The Pelicans’ win offset an impressive night from Marvin Williams, who had a season-high 27 points to go along with 10 rebounds for Charlotte. Kemba Walker had 24 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds and Nic Batum also scored 24 points.

After a turnover by Batum and a missed 3-pointer, Davis drove the lane and made a floater to put the Pelicans up by 5 with 20 seconds left in overtime.

Batum scored on a layup to cut the lead to 123-120, but Holiday added two free throws and it appeared the game was over. But after a layup by Marco Belinelli and a traveling call on Holiday in the backcourt with 1.8 seconds left, the Hornets had a chance to send the game into double overtime. However, Walker’s long 3-point attempt was off the mark at the buzzer.

The Hornets had a chance to win at the end of regulation after Davis missed a baseline jumper with 8 seconds left.

But Charlotte had trouble inbounding the ball at midcourt with Holiday knocked the pass into the backcourt. Walker retrieved the ball, but couldn’t get a shot off in time at the buzzer, sending the game into overtime.

Cousins had a tough night, picking up his third foul with 4 1/2 minutes to go in the second quarter which forced to sit the remainder of the first half. In the second half he threw away a pass at the top of the key that led to Cody Zeller dunking over him at the other end of the court.

Cousins started to lose his cool early in the fourth quarter when he threw his elbow in the Zeller twice on the offensive end and was called for his fifth foul.

TIP INS

Pelicans: Davis started despite injuring his wrist in Wednesday night’s 94-87 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Hornets: Attempted 46 3-point shots, making just 13.