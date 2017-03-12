Watch Russell Westbrook muscle Dante Exum out of the way for buzzer-beating tip

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Russell Westbrook is hard to contain, even for a big guard like Dante Exum. The Oklahoma City Thunder star was difficult for Exum to handle on Saturday as the first half ended between the Thunder and the Utah Jazz, with Westbrook tipping a buzzer-beating shot in with just 0.3 seconds left on the clock.

Exum got out-muscled, and unfortunately wound up on the wrong side of the play.

Via Twitter:

WATCH! Who needs a full second?? Abrines to Westbrook for the tip at the buzzer! Enjoy 2nd half on @FOXSportsOK pic.twitter.com/G6h94zt6Gg — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 11, 2017

Nothing you can do about that.