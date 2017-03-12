Here’s the video of NBA mascots dancing to Ginuwine’s “Pony” you asked for

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ginuwine’s “Pony” is a 1990s classic. The anthem is so strong with Millennials that it’s been in the movie Magic Mike, and for more than a year it was all my friends over at SB Nation could do to pair it up with any funny sports highlight that might be slightly applicable.

Now, with the traveling mascot night going around NBA arenas, Pony has been set to a new kind of visual stimulus: NBA mascots stripping in front of a live audience.

Yup, seriously.

Here you go:

Sorry, I should have mentioned it might be NSFW.