Kristaps Porzingis blocks, palms shot attempt by Nets (VIDEO)

Things did not go well for the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Chicago opened the game by scoring single-digit points in the first quarter, an embarrassing feat for a team with many of them this season.

Thanks to that dismal first quarter, Chicago was somehow the first team this season to go without a made basket inside of the painted area during a quarter.

Via Twitter:

Bulls used more players (10) than scored points (9) in 1st. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 12, 2017

The Bulls are the 1st team this season that failed to make at least 1 shot in the paint in a quarter https://t.co/MzPh222RuS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 12, 2017

Dwyane Wade‘s first quarter defense was emblematic of the issues Chicago had against the Celtics in Massachusetts. On one play, it appeared the future Hall of Famer was simply unwilling to move his feet in order to defend a backdoor cutter.

Dwyane Wade prepared and ready for the afternoon start https://t.co/6JL0nmOegM—

(@BullsBlogger) March 12, 2017

That was followed up by some pretty awful spacing on the offensive side of the floor. One play saw Jimmy Butler quite literally dribble straight into Robin Lopez as his teammates crowded around him:

Bulls version of spacing pic.twitter.com/cxaQYQ44HN — BullsBlogger (@BullsBlogger) March 12, 2017

The game would end up as a 20-point blowout, but not before the Celtics bench got in on the wave as the crowd in Boston celebrated their eventual win.

When the fans start the wave and the bench wants in… pic.twitter.com/6EALw2kaAx — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 12, 2017

Even the #Celtics bench is getting in on the wave. pic.twitter.com/ni3shEkkxw — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 12, 2017

This is as good a time as any to remind you that league thinking is that the jobs of Bulls front office duo John Paxson and Gar Forman are expected to be safe heading into the offseason.

Wade on having to answer the questions the front office put the team in as far as developing the young guys: pic.twitter.com/XIhl16mWt8 — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) March 12, 2017

This is fine pic.twitter.com/R4GeMId9R3 — Sean Highkin (@highkin) March 12, 2017

Boston beat Chicago, 100-80.