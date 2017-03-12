Isaiah Thomas uses volleyball tip pass to help complete scoring play for Celtics (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics were having a better time on Sunday than the Chicago Bulls. While the two teams matched up at the TD Garden — and as the Bulls struggled to score — the Celtics were putting on a passing clinic.

One play included something you’re unlikely to see again this season: a volleyball-style set/slap pass from Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas.

The slap pass helped Boston score on a ball-sharing possession against Chicago.

Via Twitter:

Hey, however you can get it done.