Isaiah Thomas uses volleyball tip pass to help complete scoring play for Celtics (VIDEO)

The Boston Celtics were having a better time on Sunday than the Chicago Bulls. While the two teams matched up at the TD Garden — and as the Bulls struggled to score — the Celtics were putting on a passing clinic.
One play included something you’re unlikely to see again this season: a volleyball-style set/slap pass from Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas.
The slap pass helped Boston score on a ball-sharing possession against Chicago.
Via Twitter:
Hey, however you can get it done.
Russell Westbrook is hard to contain, even for a big guard like Dante Exum. The Oklahoma City Thunder star was difficult for Exum to handle on Saturday as the first half ended between the Thunder and the Utah Jazz, with Westbrook tipping a buzzer-beating shot in with just 0.3 seconds left on the clock.
Exum got out-muscled, and unfortunately wound up on the wrong side of the play.
Via Twitter:
Nothing you can do about that.
I had to do a double take when I first saw this photo of Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic‘s eye. I thought it was fake. In fact, I thought it was one of those weird Twitter photoshops where people put mouths over eyes. It’s not. It’s very, hauntingly real.
Ok, brace yourself. This is what Goran Dragic’s eye looks like.
Via Twitter.
GAH.
Dragic took an elbow from Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph on Saturday, and overnight his eye has swollen to the point of not looking real.
The Heat guard will miss the game on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra joked with reporters that Dragic has been half-serious about playing in the game after cutting it open like in “Rocky”.
Get well soon, Goran.
Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley don’t always get along. Things can get a little testy between the two at times. But of course, there are times when the two friends and TNT analysts are sweet with each other.
Case in point: This week, as the TNT crew was flying him, Barkley woke a sleeping Shaq up with a gentle kiss to the forehead.
Via Twitter:
Happy Birthday, Shaq. It’s not what you asked for, but it’s what you got.
Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul has excellent handle. He’s confident. When you mix those two things together, sometimes you end up with a guy pulling a Shammgod right in the middle of traffic.
On Saturday, CP3 brought out the playground a little bit with an ode to the former NBAer by dropping his signature move against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Twitter:
Brutal.