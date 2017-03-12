Goran Dragic will sit vs. Pacers because his eye looks like this

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

I had to do a double take when I first saw this photo of Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic‘s eye. I thought it was fake. In fact, I thought it was one of those weird Twitter photoshops where people put mouths over eyes. It’s not. It’s very, hauntingly real.

Ok, brace yourself. This is what Goran Dragic’s eye looks like.

Via Twitter.

This is why Goran Dragic cannot play tonight:; pic.twitter.com/4QTAxGLF2d — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 12, 2017

GAH.

Dragic took an elbow from Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph on Saturday, and overnight his eye has swollen to the point of not looking real.

The Heat guard will miss the game on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra joked with reporters that Dragic has been half-serious about playing in the game after cutting it open like in “Rocky”.

Get well soon, Goran.