Goran Dragic will sit vs. Pacers because his eye looks like this

I had to do a double take when I first saw this photo of Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic‘s eye. I thought it was fake. In fact, I thought it was one of those weird Twitter photoshops where people put mouths over eyes. It’s not. It’s very, hauntingly real.
Ok, brace yourself. This is what Goran Dragic’s eye looks like.
Via Twitter.
GAH.
Dragic took an elbow from Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph on Saturday, and overnight his eye has swollen to the point of not looking real.
The Heat guard will miss the game on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra joked with reporters that Dragic has been half-serious about playing in the game after cutting it open like in “Rocky”.
Get well soon, Goran.
Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley don’t always get along. Things can get a little testy between the two at times. But of course, there are times when the two friends and TNT analysts are sweet with each other.
Case in point: This week, as the TNT crew was flying him, Barkley woke a sleeping Shaq up with a gentle kiss to the forehead.
Via Twitter:
Happy Birthday, Shaq. It’s not what you asked for, but it’s what you got.
Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul has excellent handle. He’s confident. When you mix those two things together, sometimes you end up with a guy pulling a Shammgod right in the middle of traffic.
On Saturday, CP3 brought out the playground a little bit with an ode to the former NBAer by dropping his signature move against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Twitter:
Brutal.
Ginuwine’s “Pony” is a 1990s classic. The anthem is so strong with Millennials that it’s been in the movie Magic Mike, and for more than a year it was all my friends over at SB Nation could do to pair it up with any funny sports highlight that might be slightly applicable.
Now, with the traveling mascot night going around NBA arenas, Pony has been set to a new kind of visual stimulus: NBA mascots stripping in front of a live audience.
Yup, seriously.
Here you go:
Sorry, I should have mentioned it might be NSFW.
Skal Labissiere has had some room to operate for the Sacramento Kings now that DeMarcus Cousins is in New Orleans. On Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets, he had enough room to throw down a monster jam all over Denver’s Mason Plumlee.
The dunk came near the beginning of the fourth quarter off an assist from Tyreke Evans. The Kings wing was on a hard, spinning drive down the middle of the lane with Labissiere off to the right side of the hoop.
After the Nuggets defense collapsed on Evans, he simply dumped it off to Labissiere for the finish.
Plumlee tried to contest, but there wasn’t much he could do about it.