Charles Barkley wakes up Shaquille O’Neal with a gentle kiss for his birthday (VIDEO)

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley don’t always get along. Things can get a little testy between the two at times. But of course, there are times when the two friends and TNT analysts are sweet with each other.
Case in point: This week, as the TNT crew was flying him, Barkley woke a sleeping Shaq up with a gentle kiss to the forehead.
Via Twitter:
Happy Birthday, Shaq. It’s not what you asked for, but it’s what you got.
Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul has excellent handle. He’s confident. When you mix those two things together, sometimes you end up with a guy pulling a Shammgod right in the middle of traffic.
On Saturday, CP3 brought out the playground a little bit with an ode to the former NBAer by dropping his signature move against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Twitter:
Brutal.
Ginuwine’s “Pony” is a 1990s classic. The anthem is so strong with Millennials that it’s been in the movie Magic Mike, and for more than a year it was all my friends over at SB Nation could do to pair it up with any funny sports highlight that might be slightly applicable.
Now, with the traveling mascot night going around NBA arenas, Pony has been set to a new kind of visual stimulus: NBA mascots stripping in front of a live audience.
Yup, seriously.
Here you go:
Sorry, I should have mentioned it might be NSFW.
Skal Labissiere has had some room to operate for the Sacramento Kings now that DeMarcus Cousins is in New Orleans. On Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets, he had enough room to throw down a monster jam all over Denver’s Mason Plumlee.
The dunk came near the beginning of the fourth quarter off an assist from Tyreke Evans. The Kings wing was on a hard, spinning drive down the middle of the lane with Labissiere off to the right side of the hoop.
After the Nuggets defense collapsed on Evans, he simply dumped it off to Labissiere for the finish.
Plumlee tried to contest, but there wasn’t much he could do about it.
Steve Kerr and Andre Iguodala have a close relationship, Kerr may be closer to him than anyone else on the team.
Iguodala also occasionally likes to create a little controversy. Which is what Iguodala did when asked Friday night about Kerr’s plans to rest him, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green for a nationally televised game against the Spurs Saturday.
“Do what master say… What would dumb (N-word) say?
It became a firestorm on Twitter and was even discussed by Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy during the game Saturday night (both chastising Iguodala).
What did Kerr think? Via Chris Haynes at ESPN.
“You guys just got Andre’d,” Kerr said to a group of reporters prior to Saturday’s 107-85 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. “You got Andre’d.”
“Andre is one of those guys who likes to stir the pot and has a lot of cryptic messaging at times,” Kerr said. “[He] jokes around. I didn’t take anything from it. It’s just Andre being Andre.”
Cryptic? I would say Iguodala has a history of passive-aggressive comments aimed at coaches, management, and whoever else he may be frustrated with. So it shouldn’t be a shock some thought there was more to this comment than the inside joke he — and seemingly most of the Warriors — seemed to see it as.
Now with Kerr’s comments, this likely all dies down and goes away. This was an inside joke. But make no mistake, Iguodala knew what he was doing and what the reaction would be, and he was just good with it.