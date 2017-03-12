Nets unveil Biggie Smalls banner at Barclays as part of #BiggieNight (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Brooklyn Nets announced this week that they were going to have a night honoring Brooklyn native Biggie Smalls. On Sunday against the New York Knicks, the Nets followed through with those plans.

First, they hung Biggie’s name from the rafters at Barclays Center. Brooklyn chose to put the number 72 — the year of Christopher Wallace’s birth — up above the floor.

Nets hang a banner for Biggie at @barclayscenter pic.twitter.com/xZ8D7TrnOu — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) March 12, 2017

The Nets also had a few key people speak to the crowd at Barclays, including Wallace’s mother and friend Sean Combs.

Biggie Smalls' mom is at her first ever NBA game pic.twitter.com/6OHqZWnAQ5 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 12, 2017