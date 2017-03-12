Nets unveil Biggie Smalls banner at Barclays as part of #BiggieNight (VIDEO)

The Brooklyn Nets announced this week that they were going to have a night honoring Brooklyn native Biggie Smalls. On Sunday against the New York Knicks, the Nets followed through with those plans.
First, they hung Biggie’s name from the rafters at Barclays Center. Brooklyn chose to put the number 72 — the year of Christopher Wallace’s birth — up above the floor.
The Nets also had a few key people speak to the crowd at Barclays, including Wallace’s mother and friend Sean Combs.
Allen Iverson came into the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick from the 1996 NBA Draft. The Georgetown product would go on to own the NBA during his prime, with his impact both on the court and culturally shaping the league for the decade that followed.
But on March 12, 1997, it was one single play against Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan that we remember as Iverson’s announcement to the league.
It’s now the 20 year anniversary of Iverson’s crossover on Jordan, so let’s watch it one more time:
While Chicago took home a win that day, 108-104, it was Iverson who scored 37 points on 15-of-23 shooting. He finished the game with an offensive rating of 145.
Long live AI.
The Boston Celtics were having a better time on Sunday than the Chicago Bulls. While the two teams matched up at the TD Garden — and as the Bulls struggled to score — the Celtics were putting on a passing clinic.
One play included something you’re unlikely to see again this season: a volleyball-style set/slap pass from Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas.
The slap pass helped Boston score on a ball-sharing possession against Chicago.
Hey, however you can get it done.
Russell Westbrook is hard to contain, even for a big guard like Dante Exum. The Oklahoma City Thunder star was difficult for Exum to handle on Saturday as the first half ended between the Thunder and the Utah Jazz, with Westbrook tipping a buzzer-beating shot in with just 0.3 seconds left on the clock.
Exum got out-muscled, and unfortunately wound up on the wrong side of the play.
Nothing you can do about that.
I had to do a double take when I first saw this photo of Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic‘s eye. I thought it was fake. In fact, I thought it was one of those weird Twitter photoshops where people put mouths over eyes. It’s not. It’s very, hauntingly real.
Ok, brace yourself. This is what Goran Dragic’s eye looks like.
GAH.
Dragic took an elbow from Toronto Raptors guard Cory Joseph on Saturday, and overnight his eye has swollen to the point of not looking real.
The Heat guard will miss the game on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra joked with reporters that Dragic has been half-serious about playing in the game after cutting it open like in “Rocky”.
Get well soon, Goran.