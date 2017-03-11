Getty Images

Struggling Warriors, Iguodala show signs of frustration

Associated PressMar 11, 2017, 4:06 PM EST

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Off-color jokes. Criticizing officiating. Lamenting a tough portion of the schedule.

The Golden State Warriors have rarely dealt with adversity over the last three regular seasons. Now that it has arrived, there are signs of tension and frustration with a team trying to find a groove without Kevin Durant while in pursuit of a third straight trip to the NBA Finals.

After a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night – Golden State’s fourth defeat in six games – forward Andre Iguodala made several racially tinged comments during his postgame remarks to the media. The comments came after coach Steve Kerr announced that Iguodala, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would sit out a showdown with the second-seeded Spurs in San Antonio on Saturday night.

“No clue,” Iguodala said when asked if he was aware of Kerr’s plan before the game. “I do what master say.”

Iguodala also was asked what was at the root of the issues for a Warriors team that was dominant with Durant, but has looked tired and vulnerable since he went down with a knee injury on Feb. 28.

Iguodala, who is black, used a racial slur to imply that was what the media was looking for, then said “Just play harder. Figure it out. Change gonna come. You know what we used to say. Change gonna come.”

He later clarified to ESPN that he has no issue with Kerr or his decision to rest players in a nationally televised game on Saturday night.

The Warriors also expressed significant frustration with the officiating from Ken Mauer’s crew in the 103-102 loss to the Wolves. Kerr said Andrew Wiggins “did not get fouled” on a play late in the game that put him on the free throw line for the winning foul shots.

Green didn’t speak to the media until about 45 minutes after the game ended, a very long time for a player who normally likes to address things quickly and move on. He said he spent most of that time contemplating whether he wanted to risk a $25,000 fine from the NBA for criticizing the officials. He joked that he was going to buy himself a watch for deciding to use restraint, even after questioning a technical foul he received for getting tangled up with Karl-Anthony Towns.

“How do I get a technical for trying to stop continuation?” Green said. “I don’t know. I guess I got to play by different rules than the rest of the NBA. That one really sticks with me.”

It was Green’s 13th technical foul this season. If he gets three more, he will be suspended for a game.

“How many do I really got is the question?” Green said. “I don’t know. Different set of rules.”

The road weary team is at the tail end of a tough stretch of eight games in eight different cities in 13 days. With Durant not expected back for another month or so, the minutes are piling up and the heavy favorites to come out of the Western Conference for a chance at a second championship in three years are just 1+ games up on the Spurs for the No. 1 seed.

Curry is struggling with his shooting. He was 1 for 8 from 3-point range against the Wolves and is 18 for 76 from long distance in March.

But a reprieve is right around the corner. After the Spurs game, the Warriors finish the season with 11 of their final 16 at home, and Green, Curry, Iguodala and Thompson will get three full days of rest before they have to play again.

After being down 17 points in the first half and 14 points to start the fourth quarter against the improving Wolves, the Warriors started to show signs of their old selves with a furious fourth quarter rally that came up just short.

“A couple tough calls, but that’s the way it goes,” Kerr said after the game. “The main thing is I’m really pleased with just our fight and our defensive effort in the fourth quarter. We gave ourselves a great chance to win. It just didn’t happen.”

First Stephen Curry passes father Dell in career points, then misses game winner (VIDEOS)

By Kurt HelinMar 11, 2017, 2:00 PM EST

Stephen Curry is not out of his shooting slump. Not close. Tired legs or just another slump, he was just 10-of-27 from the floor.

That included missing a potential game-winner. Curry hit a floater with 19.7 seconds left to put the Warriors in the lead, but after two Andrew Wiggins‘ free throws the Warriors needed another bucket. Golden State forced the ball back to Curry as he cut to the left, he fumbled it, got control, surveyed his options, and went with a contested jumper over Ricky Rubio that missed. The Warriors lost again.

On the bright side for family bragging rights in the Curry household, Stephen knocked down a three that moved him past his father Dell for career points.

Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge out indefinitely due to “minor heart arrhythmia”

By Kurt HelinMar 11, 2017, 12:01 PM EST

The Spurs are the NBA’s best “next man up” franchise, they rarely seem to lose a beat when a player misses time, but this is going to be much tougher to overcome.

The Spurs announced that big man LaMarcus Aldridge will be out indefinitely due to “minor heart arrhythmia.” From the official press release:

All parties have concluded that at the current time it is best for Aldridge to refrain from play until further tests and examinations are completed.

First, let’s hope this is nothing serious. A heart arrhythmia is when the heart beats too fast, too slow or irregularly — the sensation is that of a “fluttering” heart or a heart that is racing. It means the electrical impulses that control the heart beats are off, and there are a variety of treatments depending on the cause. However, playing basketball at a high level is not conducive to fixing the problem.

Aldridge was an All-Star and an All-NBA player last season who is averaging 19.1 points and 8.3 rebounds a game for San Antonio this season. While he is out Pau Gasol will slide into the starting lineup (next to Dewayne Dedmon), but that will hurt the Spurs depth. Their recent run of success — 10-2 in their last 12 — has been in part tied to Gasol’s move to the bench.

The Spurs will be without Kawhi Leonard against the Warriors Saturday night, Leonard is still in the league’s concussion protocol. The Warriors will be resting just about everyone you can name off their team for the nationally televised game.

Bradley Beal puts up 38 and 10, gets Wizards key win over Kings in OT (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 11, 2017, 11:00 AM EST

The Wizards, Celtics, and Raptors are in a push down the stretch to avoid the four seed (read: play the Cavaliers in the second round), trying to set up a potentially deep playoff run.

Bradley Beal was the Wizards’ best player down the stretch and into overtime against the Kings Friday night. What was driving him?

Beal put up 38 points and had 10 rebounds on the night.

Beal and the Wizards are now in a virtual tie with Boston, 2.5 games up on Toronto (the Wizards and Celtics are 2.5 back of the Cavaliers).

Nikola Jokic returns to lineup, puts up 21 and 10, Nuggets beat Celtics (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 11, 2017, 9:30 AM EST

Nikola Jokic had missed a couple of games due to illness.

Bad news for Boston, the Denver big man was back Friday night. He only played 23 minutes, but he had 21 points, 10 boards, and seven assists in that time.

Jokic (along with 23 from Wilson Chandler) helped Denver beat Boston 119-99, a key win for the Nuggets as they try to hold off Portland for the eighth seed in the West.