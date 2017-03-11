Chris Paul powers Clippers to 112-100 victory over 76ers

Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 11, 2017, 9:30 PM EST

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Once Chris Paul stepped up his play for the Los Angeles Clippers, it was all over for the pesky Philadelphia 76ers.

Paul scored 20 of his 30 points in the second half, leading Los Angeles to a 112-100 victory Saturday.

“We were just trying to figure things out, because all game long we couldn’t get much separation from them. They’re a gritty team,” Paul said. “It’s going to be like that some nights, and luckily we started to get some stops and made some big shots down the stretch to get separation.”

DeAndre Jordan had 19 points and 20 rebounds, helping the Clippers (40-26) to their fourth win in five games. Paul also had seven assists, and Blake Griffin added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

“If you show up and expect to beat them like you did three years ago, you are going to get beat,” Griffin said.

The Clippers trailed 79-75 after three quarters but opened the final period with a 10-0 run. Los Angeles has beaten Philadelphia in 10 of their last 11 meetings.

“We were able to get stops when we needed to and then we executed offensively,” Jordan said. “It was energy and effort down the stretch and throughout the game that got us back in it and spread the lead out for us.”

Richaun Holmes led Philadelphia with 24 points and nine rebounds. Dario Saric added 16 points, and Jahlil Okafor had 14.

The Sixers (23-42) have lost four in a row and seven of eight overall. They haven’t beaten the Clippers in Los Angeles since March 2011.

“CP showed his veteran leadership and pretty much took over the game,” said T.J. McConnell, who had nine points and 10 assists for Philadelphia. “We’re playing hard but we couldn’t get stops.”

Both teams had 41 rebounds, and Los Angeles improved to 31-8 this season when it equals or outrebounds its opponent.

The Sixers, who shot 47.6 percent from the field, fell to 8-23 on the road this season.

“We competed, I thought at a high standard,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “We were ahead at halftime. We were ahead going into the fourth period. We stuck with a nine-man rotation and I thought our guys fought to the end. We came up short these last two games but we’re competing and that’s what we have to do the rest of the season.”

With the win and Utah’s loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday, Los Angeles trails the Jazz by one game for the fourth playoff spot. The teams play Monday night at Utah.

TIP-INS

Sixers: In 13 games dating to Feb. 8, Saric is averaging 19.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists and shooting 48.6 percent. Only Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMarcus Cousins, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have registered similar numbers during that span. … Robert Covington had 13 points.

Clippers: After starting the season 14-2, the Clippers are 26-24. They are just 5-5 since the All-Star break.

ROOKIE SENSATION

Saric has nine 20-point games to his credit this season, second among NBA rookies, trailing only his teammate Joel Embiid. Entering Saturday’s game, Saric led all rookies with 403 rebounds.

“He’s had an excellent year,” Brown said.

CAMEROON CONNECTION

Embiid and Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute are two of three active NBA players from Cameroon. Countryman Pascal Siakam plays for Toronto.

EMBIID UPDATE

Embiid met with doctors in Los Angeles on Friday to discuss options on repairing his torn meniscus in his left knee.

 

Russell Westbrook has 32nd triple-double this season, Thunder beat Jazz

1 Comment
Associated PressMar 11, 2017, 8:00 PM EST

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 33 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for his 32nd triple-double of the season, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 112-104 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Westbrook broke a tie with Wilt Chamberlain (1967-68) for the second-most triple-doubles in a season. Oscar Robertson set the record of 41 in 1961-62.

Victor Oladipo added 22 points to help the Thunder win for the third time in four regular-season meetings with the Jazz.

Utah was without center Rudy Gobert and forward Derrick Favors because of leg soreness, and Gordon Hayward played only 21 minutes, finishing with nine points – 13 below his average.

The Thunder opened the second half with a 14-5 run to take a 23-point lead. Westbrook had four assists during the spurt.

New Laker GM says he has talked to Kobe about role in organization

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinMar 11, 2017, 6:30 PM EST

By all accounts, Kobe Bryant is doing well chasing new goals outside of basketball since his retirement last year. He was as well prepared a player as you will see to move on to the next phase of his life, despite how competitive he was on the court.

However, the Lakers still want him in the fold — especially with his former agent Rob Pelinka just installed as general manager of the team. Pelinka had a love letter to Kobe as part of his introductory press conference Friday.

The obvious question here is, did Pelinka reach out to Kobe about some role in the organization?

Kobe was at the presser, as one would expect.

Kobe’s role is not likely to be a minor one, maybe even mostly symbolic, but with his former agent as the GM he will have some part of the “Make the Lakers great again” effort in the front office.

With the Lakers’ long and storied history, as with a lot of teams, keeping that connection to the past matters. A lot. The new management seems to get that.

Victor Oladipo weaves through Utah defense, throws down powerful dunk (VIDEO)

1 Comment
By Kurt HelinMar 11, 2017, 5:00 PM EST

The Utah Jazz have the third best defense in the NBA this season, led by the likely Defensive Player of the Year in Rudy Gobert.

Oklahoma City’s Victor Oladipo carved up that defense and threw it down in the first half of their Saturday matinee game.

The Thunder did a good job putting up points on the Jazz in this game.

Struggling Warriors, Iguodala show signs of frustration

Getty Images
4 Comments
Associated PressMar 11, 2017, 4:06 PM EST

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Off-color jokes. Criticizing officiating. Lamenting a tough portion of the schedule.

The Golden State Warriors have rarely dealt with adversity over the last three regular seasons. Now that it has arrived, there are signs of tension and frustration with a team trying to find a groove without Kevin Durant while in pursuit of a third straight trip to the NBA Finals.

After a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night – Golden State’s fourth defeat in six games – forward Andre Iguodala made several racially tinged comments during his postgame remarks to the media. The comments came after coach Steve Kerr announced that Iguodala, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would sit out a showdown with the second-seeded Spurs in San Antonio on Saturday night.

“No clue,” Iguodala said when asked if he was aware of Kerr’s plan before the game. “I do what master say.”

Iguodala also was asked what was at the root of the issues for a Warriors team that was dominant with Durant, but has looked tired and vulnerable since he went down with a knee injury on Feb. 28.

Iguodala, who is black, used a racial slur to imply that was what the media was looking for, then said “Just play harder. Figure it out. Change gonna come. You know what we used to say. Change gonna come.”

He later clarified to ESPN that he has no issue with Kerr or his decision to rest players in a nationally televised game on Saturday night.

The Warriors also expressed significant frustration with the officiating from Ken Mauer’s crew in the 103-102 loss to the Wolves. Kerr said Andrew Wiggins “did not get fouled” on a play late in the game that put him on the free throw line for the winning foul shots.

Green didn’t speak to the media until about 45 minutes after the game ended, a very long time for a player who normally likes to address things quickly and move on. He said he spent most of that time contemplating whether he wanted to risk a $25,000 fine from the NBA for criticizing the officials. He joked that he was going to buy himself a watch for deciding to use restraint, even after questioning a technical foul he received for getting tangled up with Karl-Anthony Towns.

“How do I get a technical for trying to stop continuation?” Green said. “I don’t know. I guess I got to play by different rules than the rest of the NBA. That one really sticks with me.”

It was Green’s 13th technical foul this season. If he gets three more, he will be suspended for a game.

“How many do I really got is the question?” Green said. “I don’t know. Different set of rules.”

The road weary team is at the tail end of a tough stretch of eight games in eight different cities in 13 days. With Durant not expected back for another month or so, the minutes are piling up and the heavy favorites to come out of the Western Conference for a chance at a second championship in three years are just 1+ games up on the Spurs for the No. 1 seed.

Curry is struggling with his shooting. He was 1 for 8 from 3-point range against the Wolves and is 18 for 76 from long distance in March.

But a reprieve is right around the corner. After the Spurs game, the Warriors finish the season with 11 of their final 16 at home, and Green, Curry, Iguodala and Thompson will get three full days of rest before they have to play again.

After being down 17 points in the first half and 14 points to start the fourth quarter against the improving Wolves, the Warriors started to show signs of their old selves with a furious fourth quarter rally that came up just short.

“A couple tough calls, but that’s the way it goes,” Kerr said after the game. “The main thing is I’m really pleased with just our fight and our defensive effort in the fourth quarter. We gave ourselves a great chance to win. It just didn’t happen.”