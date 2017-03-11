LeBron James Jr. impresses in new highlight video

By Dan FeldmanMar 11, 2017, 8:00 AM EST

Ball-handling, passing, shooting, defense, driving — LeBron James‘ son, LeBron James Jr., shows it all in a new highlight video.

He looked good at 10 years old. He looks good at 12 years old.

No wonder he reportedly already has scholarship offers from Duke and Kentucky.

Bradley Beal puts up 38 and 10, gets Wizards key win over Kings in OT (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 11, 2017, 11:00 AM EST

The Wizards, Celtics, and Raptors are in a push down the stretch to avoid the four seed (read: play the Cavaliers in the second round), trying to set up a potentially deep playoff run.

Bradley Beal was the Wizards’ best player down the stretch and into overtime against the Kings Friday night. What was driving him?

Beal put up 38 points and had 10 rebounds on the night.

Beal and the Wizards are now in a virtual tie with Boston, 2.5 games up on Toronto (the Wizards and Celtics are 2.5 back of the Cavaliers).

Nikola Jokic returns to lineup, puts up 21 and 10, Nuggets beat Celtics (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 11, 2017, 9:30 AM EST

Nikola Jokic had missed a couple of games due to illness.

Bad news for Boston, the Denver big man was back Friday night. He only played 23 minutes, but he had 21 points, 10 boards, and seven assists in that time.

Jokic (along with 23 from Wilson Chandler) helped Denver beat Boston 119-99, a key win for the Nuggets as they try to hold off Portland for the eighth seed in the West.

Andrew Wiggins comes up big to lift Wolves over Warriors, 103-102

Associated PressMar 11, 2017, 2:13 AM EST

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry got free for a clean look, and a record crowd at Target Center held its collective breath when he let it fly. Like it has so often during a remarkable slump for the game’s best shooter, the ball clanked off the rim again.

Like they have so often during a late-season surge toward playoff contention, the Minnesota Timberwolves walked off the court winners again.

Andrew Wiggins scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half and hit the go-ahead free throws with 12.8 seconds left to lift the Timberwolves to a 103-102 victory over the scuffling Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

Ricky Rubio had 17 points and 13 assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points to give the Timberwolves their sixth win in eight games as they try to chase down the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoff race. They trail Denver by 2 1/2 games.

“We are learning and getting experience,” Rubio said. “These games are meaning a lot. We are going after it.”

Klay Thompson scored 30 points for Golden State, but Curry’s struggles continued in the Warriors’ second straight loss and fourth in six games without injured star Kevin Durant. Curry scored 26 points, but was just 10 for 27 from the field and 1 for 8 from 3-point range. And he missed an 18-footer in the closing seconds that would have won the game.

Wiggins missed a pair of free throws with 29 seconds left that would have given the Wolves a three-point lead. After Curry hit a floater for a 102-101 Golden State lead, Wiggins responded by calmly knocking down two in a row.

“I missed two but I made the two most important ones of the night,” Wiggins said.

Before a two-game skid against Washington and Chicago last week, the Warriors had gone a league-record 146 straight regular-season games without consecutive losses. Their next streak lasted just two.

In his last 13 games, Curry was shooting 29.7 percent from 3-point range and he missed his first four from long range on Friday night. Three of them were wide open, catch-and-shoot looks that didn’t go down and the other was one of his patented crossover-stepbacks that glanced off the rim.

His first 3 of the night splashed through with 7:59 to go in the third quarter, but missed his next two to keep the floodgates closed. The Warriors were down 14 to start the fourth, but Curry scored nine points in the final four minutes before missing his last shot.

“You take that shot that Steph got any day of the week,” Thompson said. “It went in and out.”

TIP-INS

Warriors: Curry needed 14 points to surpass his father, Dell, in career scoring. Dell Curry scored 12,670 points in his career. … G Shaun Livingston was given the night off to rest. … The Warriors gave up 34 points in the first quarter, the fourth time in the last seven games they’ve allowed at least 30 in the opening frame.

Timberwolves: G Brandon Rush returned to the starting lineup after sitting out on Wednesday because of an illness. … The attendance of 20,412 set a Target Center record. … Towns had just four points on 2-for-8 shooting in the second half.

WEARY WARRIORS

The Warriors are at the tail end of a stretch of eight games in eight different cities in 13 days. Coach Steve Kerr said after the game he planned to rest Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala against the Spurs on Saturday night.

FALSE START

The teams had to be called back onto the court after the players had reached the locker room for the halftime break after a timing problem. The players thought the half had ended on a goaltending violation by Shabazz Muhammad, but replays showed there was still 0.6 seconds left on the clock. Referee Kenny Mauer called everyone back to finish the half, so the players trudged back on to the court to inbound the ball.

Rubio fired up a three-quarter court heave and then everyone went back to the locker room again.

 

James Harden leads the way as Rockets pull away from Bulls, 115-94

Associated PressMar 11, 2017, 12:51 AM EST

CHICAGO (AP) — James Harden had 19 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds, and the Houston Rockets used a dominant third quarter for a 115-94 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Ryan Anderson added 21 points as the Rockets avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Houston outscored Chicago 36-14 in the third quarter – after scoring the last nine points of the first half – on 13-of-22 shooting, including 7 of 12 on 3-pointers. Harden had six points, six assists and five rebounds in the period.

Dwyane Wade had 21 points in 25 minutes for the Bulls after missing the previous two games with a left quad strain. Chicago has dropped four straight.

Despite not having played in nearly a week, Wade was sharp at the start. He scored 12 points in seven minutes – making all five of his field-goal attempts – to help Chicago to a 33-23 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulls were still up 49-47 with just under three minutes to go in the second when things fell apart. Houston scored the final nine points of the first half for a 56-49 halftime edge and then had the first eight of the third for a run of 17 straight and a 64-49 lead.

The lead was 80-51 with just under five minutes to go in the third. The rout was on and the United Center crowd serenaded the home team with boos.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Harden scored seven of his 13 first-half points in the final 2:08, including an impressive four-point play. He was fouled as Chicago’s Michael Carter-Williams fought through a screen. Despite being knocked off balance, Harden flung the ball toward the basket and banked it in.

Bulls: In the previous four games, they averaged 15.8 points (on 28.6 percent shooting) in the fourth quarter. Coach Fred Hoiberg is hopeful the return of Wade will improve those numbers, although the point was moot with the blowout Friday. “He’s been one of the guys in the fourth quarter that’s been able to take over games at times,” Hoiberg said.

 