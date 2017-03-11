First Stephen Curry passes father Dell in career points, then misses game winner (VIDEOS)

The Spurs are the NBA’s best “next man up” franchise, they rarely seem to lose a beat when a player misses time, but this is going to be much tougher to overcome.

The Spurs announced that big man LaMarcus Aldridge will be out indefinitely due to “minor heart arrhythmia.” From the official press release:

All parties have concluded that at the current time it is best for Aldridge to refrain from play until further tests and examinations are completed.

First, let’s hope this is nothing serious. A heart arrhythmia is when the heart beats too fast, too slow or irregularly — the sensation is that of a “fluttering” heart or a heart that is racing. It means the electrical impulses that control the heart beats are off, and there are a variety of treatments depending on the cause. However, playing basketball at a high level is not conducive to fixing the problem.

Aldridge was an All-Star and an All-NBA player last season who is averaging 19.1 points and 8.3 rebounds a game for San Antonio this season. While he is out Pau Gasol will slide into the starting lineup (next to Dewayne Dedmon), but that will hurt the Spurs depth. Their recent run of success — 10-2 in their last 12 — has been in part tied to Gasol’s move to the bench.

The Spurs will be without Kawhi Leonard against the Warriors Saturday night, Leonard is still in the league’s concussion protocol. The Warriors will be resting just about everyone you can name off their team for the nationally televised game.