First Stephen Curry passes father Dell in career points, then misses game winner (VIDEOS)

Stephen Curry is not out of his shooting slump. Not close. Tired legs or just another slump, he was just 10-of-27 from the floor.
That included missing a potential game-winner. Curry hit a floater with 19.7 seconds left to put the Warriors in the lead, but after two Andrew Wiggins‘ free throws the Warriors needed another bucket. Golden State forced the ball back to Curry as he cut to the left, he fumbled it, got control, surveyed his options, and went with a contested jumper over Ricky Rubio that missed. The Warriors lost again.
On the bright side for family bragging rights in the Curry household, Stephen knocked down a three that moved him past his father Dell for career points.
The Spurs are the NBA’s best “next man up” franchise, they rarely seem to lose a beat when a player misses time, but this is going to be much tougher to overcome.
The Spurs announced that big man LaMarcus Aldridge will be out indefinitely due to “minor heart arrhythmia.” From the official press release:
All parties have concluded that at the current time it is best for Aldridge to refrain from play until further tests and examinations are completed.
First, let’s hope this is nothing serious. A heart arrhythmia is when the heart beats too fast, too slow or irregularly — the sensation is that of a “fluttering” heart or a heart that is racing. It means the electrical impulses that control the heart beats are off, and there are a variety of treatments depending on the cause. However, playing basketball at a high level is not conducive to fixing the problem.
Aldridge was an All-Star and an All-NBA player last season who is averaging 19.1 points and 8.3 rebounds a game for San Antonio this season. While he is out Pau Gasol will slide into the starting lineup (next to Dewayne Dedmon), but that will hurt the Spurs depth. Their recent run of success — 10-2 in their last 12 — has been in part tied to Gasol’s move to the bench.
The Spurs will be without Kawhi Leonard against the Warriors Saturday night, Leonard is still in the league’s concussion protocol. The Warriors will be resting just about everyone you can name off their team for the nationally televised game.
The Wizards, Celtics, and Raptors are in a push down the stretch to avoid the four seed (read: play the Cavaliers in the second round), trying to set up a potentially deep playoff run.
Bradley Beal was the Wizards’ best player down the stretch and into overtime against the Kings Friday night. What was driving him?
Beal put up 38 points and had 10 rebounds on the night.
Beal and the Wizards are now in a virtual tie with Boston, 2.5 games up on Toronto (the Wizards and Celtics are 2.5 back of the Cavaliers).
Nikola Jokic had missed a couple of games due to illness.
Bad news for Boston, the Denver big man was back Friday night. He only played 23 minutes, but he had 21 points, 10 boards, and seven assists in that time.
Jokic (along with 23 from Wilson Chandler) helped Denver beat Boston 119-99, a key win for the Nuggets as they try to hold off Portland for the eighth seed in the West.
Ball-handling, passing, shooting, defense, driving — LeBron James‘ son, LeBron James Jr., shows it all in a new highlight video.
He looked good at 10 years old. He looks good at 12 years old.
No wonder he reportedly already has scholarship offers from Duke and Kentucky.