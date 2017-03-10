Associated Press

Three Things We Learned Thursday: Russell Westbrook’s 31st triple-double ties Wilt, beats Spurs

By Kurt HelinMar 10, 2017, 8:03 AM EST

It’s only March, but I think we have the winner for “Best Headline of 2017” already: “Lawyer’s Pants Catch On Fire During Arson Trial.” Beyond that, here are the takeaways from a Thursday around the NBA.

1) Russell Westbrook‘s 31st triple-double ties Wilt Chamberlain, lifts Thunder past Spurs. Anytime you’re mentioned as doing something as well and as often as Wilt Chamberlain, you’re in impressive company. (And I know where your mind just went, but I’m going to be classier than that. Just this once.)

Russell Westbrook had been putting up big numbers lately, but the Thunder couldn’t get stops or wins and had dropped four in a row, all to teams under .500. Thursday night Billy Donovan finally decided to put Taj Gibson in the starting lineup (over rookie Domas Sabonis), and that helped. So did the fact Steven Adams had his best game in a while, getting touches early, going right at the Spurs’ Dewayne Dedmon, and being engaged on both ends. Victor Oladipo would score 20, and Enes Kanter added 14. More importantly, this was the best defensive game from the Thunder in a while. It all helped, but as always this is Westbrook’s team and for them to win he had to put up numbers — he tied Wilt for second most triple-doubles in a season with 31, putting up 23 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out 13 assists.

For the Spurs, this may have been a little reminder that they want to actually chase the Warriors and the No. 1 seed in the West (they are two games back and the teams play head-to-head Saturday in San Antonio). Granted, Thursday was not the full Spurs experience — no Manu Ginobili or Tony Parker, plus Kawhi Leonard went to the locker room in the third quarter after a blow to the face and did not return — but the road for the No. 2 seed in the West is going to be much tougher than the top seed.

 

Think about it. Win the top seed and a team faces either Denver or Portland in the first round, two terrible defenses, then in the second round gets the beatable Clippers or Jazz. Come in second and the first round is either Westbrook and the Thunder or the very physical and talented Memphis Grizzlies, followed by James Harden and the Rockets in the second round. Yes, the Spurs would beat the Thunder and very possibly the Rockets in a seven-game series (although it would be interesting with Houston), but the road to the conference finals is exponentially harder for the two seed.

2) LeBron James got zero help Thursday night, and the Cavaliers have dropped three straight. The individual +/- stat for a game is rarely useful. There’s a lot of noise in that statistic, a lot of factors beyond how the player performed that make up that number.

However, every once in a while it tells the story. The Cavaliers were + 18 in the 39 minutes LeBron James played against the Pistons Thursday, they were -23 in the nine minutes he rested. This is a little trend.

J.R. Smith returned to the Cavaliers lineup, which will be a boost but on Thursday he was trying to shoot his way out of feeling rusty. Kyrie Irving had 27 points, Channing Frye 15 on seven shots, but the fact is the Cavs shot 26.7 points when LeBron sat. He’s not a Terminator, he’s a human and LeBron still needs rest, but when he played he did put up a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Credit Detroit for a good game and a big win. This was the best Reggie Jackson has looked maybe all season, scoring 21 and dishing out five assists, leading six Pistons players in double figures in scoring. Andre Drummond had 20 points and 16 boards. This looked like the Pistons team we expected this season, and the win moved them into the seven seed half-a-game ahead of the slumping Bulls and a full game up on the Heat and Bucks, who are knocking on the door. Detroit needs more games like this down the stretch to ensure a playoff visit.

3) Jusuf Nurkic has been a revelation in Portland, lifts Trail Blazers past Sixers. In Denver, Jusuf Nurkic was the odd man out — Nikola Jokic was the big man of the future (as he should be), Jokic and Nurkic couldn’t play well together, and that left Nurkic the odd man out. Denver wanted to get rid of Nurkic so badly they sent him and a valued 2017 first round pick to Portland (for Mason Plumlee and a second rounder).

Since his arrival in Portland, Nurkic has done things he didn’t show in Denver (or refused to do) and has been the big man has sparked a four-game winning streak (Nurkic said  “I played minutes for first time in my life”). Thursday night he had 28 points, 20 rebounds, eight assists, six blocks, two steals and the game-sealing defensive play in overtime to help the Blazers beat the Sixers in overtime. Portland is now just half a game back of Nurkic’s former team in Denver for the eighth seed in the West.

Nurkic has averaged 16.5 pts, 9.6 rebs, and 4.5 assists per game since coming to Portland, giving the Blazers far more than Plumlee did — and more than they expected in the deal. Plus the Blazers got a first rounder out of this.

If Portland makes the playoffs, Nurkic will be a key reason.

Russell Westbrook grabs another triple-double as Thunder beat Spurs (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 10, 2017, 4:07 AM EST

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook had his 31st triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs 102-92 on Thursday night.

Westbrook had 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to match Wilt Chamberlain’s 1967-68 campaign for the second-most triple-doubles in a season.

Victor Oladipo scored 20 points, and Enes Kanter added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder. They snapped a four-game losing streak.

Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points for the Spurs. They had had won nine straight. San Antonio dropped two games behind the Golden State Warriors in the race for the best record in the NBA.

Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Kyle Anderson sat out for the Spurs. Ginobili rested, Parker had back stiffness and Anderson had a sprained right knee.

Westbrook scored 15 points in the first half, and the Thunder led 56-49 at the break. Pau Gasol had 16 points in the half for the Spurs.

Oladipo hit two 3-pointers and converted a 3-point play during a run that helped the Thunder take a 73-63 lead. Oklahoma City led 82-71 at the end of the third quarter.

Westbrook clinched the triple-double on a rebound with 7:17 to play. He made a 3-pointer with just under six minutes remaining to push the lead to 96-80. An alley-oop pass from Westbrook to Oladipo put the Thunder up 18 with just over three minutes left.

TIP INS

Spurs: G Danny Green went scoreless in the first half and didn’t take a shot in 17:31. He finished with nine points. … Green and Thunder center Steven Adams were called for double technical fouls after exchanging shoves in the third quarter.

Thunder: Domantas Sabonis, a rookie, came off the bench for the first time in his NBA career. He gave the team a spark with a poster dunk over Dewayne Dedmon in the second quarter. … Semaj Christon regained his No. 2 point guard spot from Norris Cole. … F Taj Gibson got his first start as a Thunder player in Sabonis’ place.

UP NEXT

The Spurs host Golden State on Saturday.

The Thunder host Utah on Saturday.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

Watch Jamal Crawford casually hit a halfcourt shot at the buzzer vs. Grizzlies

By Dane CarbaughMar 10, 2017, 3:00 AM EST

Jamal Crawford is one of the greatest players in NBA history at getting 4-point plays. He’s also one of the best at finishing playground-style plays you don’t think could ever happen.

On Thursday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Los Angeles Clippers swingman put down a casual halfcourt shot that was mighty impressive.

After a missed layup by Memphis, Crawford grabbed the rebound and with the clock winding down on the quarter, sprinted up the floor to get within shooting range of his own basket.

He ended up at halfcourt, and almost nonchalantly drained the 3-pointer.

Marquese Chriss throws down huge alley-oop dunk over Lakers (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 10, 2017, 2:00 AM EST

Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss is known as an athletic young big man, and boy did he get up against the Los Angeles Lakers on this one.

During a 3-on-1 fastbreak against LA on Thursday, Chriss threw down a huge dunk that saw him way away from the basket at the beginning of his jump.

Despite the distance, Chriss was able to finish the slam and grab the bucket.

Thunderous!

Jusuf Nurkic has career night in Blazers win, gives subtle shade to Nuggets (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 10, 2017, 1:30 AM EST

Jusuf Nurkic has been incredible in Portland after his trade to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Mason Plumlee. Nurkic is shooting better from the free-throw line, he’s doubled his assist rate, and he’s scoring more points.

On Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, Nurkic had a career night in an OT win, 114-108. The young center dropped 20 points, 20 rebounds, eight assists, and six blocks.

After the game, Nurkic was interviewed by a team reporter Brooke Olzendam and said that Portland had “Nurkic Fever”. He also gave a little subtle shade to his former team, the Denver Nuggets.

Via Twitter:

If you didn’t catch that, Nurkic was basically implying this is what he can do when he’s not stuck on the bench behind Nikola Jokic. We’ll see if it’s sustainable.

Meanwhile, here’s a little taste of what Nurkic did in a game that was absolutely wild at nearly every turn toward the finish: