Russell Westbrook grabs another triple-double as Thunder beat Spurs (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 10, 2017, 4:07 AM EST

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook had his 31st triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs 102-92 on Thursday night.

Westbrook had 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to match Wilt Chamberlain’s 1967-68 campaign for the second-most triple-doubles in a season.

Victor Oladipo scored 20 points, and Enes Kanter added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder. They snapped a four-game losing streak.

Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points for the Spurs. They had had won nine straight. San Antonio dropped two games behind the Golden State Warriors in the race for the best record in the NBA.

Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Kyle Anderson sat out for the Spurs. Ginobili rested, Parker had back stiffness and Anderson had a sprained right knee.

Westbrook scored 15 points in the first half, and the Thunder led 56-49 at the break. Pau Gasol had 16 points in the half for the Spurs.

Oladipo hit two 3-pointers and converted a 3-point play during a run that helped the Thunder take a 73-63 lead. Oklahoma City led 82-71 at the end of the third quarter.

Westbrook clinched the triple-double on a rebound with 7:17 to play. He made a 3-pointer with just under six minutes remaining to push the lead to 96-80. An alley-oop pass from Westbrook to Oladipo put the Thunder up 18 with just over three minutes left.

TIP INS

Spurs: G Danny Green went scoreless in the first half and didn’t take a shot in 17:31. He finished with nine points. … Green and Thunder center Steven Adams were called for double technical fouls after exchanging shoves in the third quarter.

Thunder: Domantas Sabonis, a rookie, came off the bench for the first time in his NBA career. He gave the team a spark with a poster dunk over Dewayne Dedmon in the second quarter. … Semaj Christon regained his No. 2 point guard spot from Norris Cole. … F Taj Gibson got his first start as a Thunder player in Sabonis’ place.

UP NEXT

The Spurs host Golden State on Saturday.

The Thunder host Utah on Saturday.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

By Dane CarbaughMar 10, 2017, 3:00 AM EST

Jamal Crawford is one of the greatest players in NBA history at getting 4-point plays. He’s also one of the best at finishing playground-style plays you don’t think could ever happen.

On Thursday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Los Angeles Clippers swingman put down a casual halfcourt shot that was mighty impressive.

After a missed layup by Memphis, Crawford grabbed the rebound and with the clock winding down on the quarter, sprinted up the floor to get within shooting range of his own basket.

He ended up at halfcourt, and almost nonchalantly drained the 3-pointer.

By Dane CarbaughMar 10, 2017, 2:00 AM EST

Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss is known as an athletic young big man, and boy did he get up against the Los Angeles Lakers on this one.

During a 3-on-1 fastbreak against LA on Thursday, Chriss threw down a huge dunk that saw him way away from the basket at the beginning of his jump.

Despite the distance, Chriss was able to finish the slam and grab the bucket.

Thunderous!

By Dane CarbaughMar 10, 2017, 1:30 AM EST

Jusuf Nurkic has been incredible in Portland after his trade to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Mason Plumlee. Nurkic is shooting better from the free-throw line, he’s doubled his assist rate, and he’s scoring more points.

On Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, Nurkic had a career night in an OT win, 114-108. The young center dropped 20 points, 20 rebounds, eight assists, and six blocks.

After the game, Nurkic was interviewed by a team reporter Brooke Olzendam and said that Portland had “Nurkic Fever”. He also gave a little subtle shade to his former team, the Denver Nuggets.

Via Twitter:

If you didn’t catch that, Nurkic was basically implying this is what he can do when he’s not stuck on the bench behind Nikola Jokic. We’ll see if it’s sustainable.

Meanwhile, here’s a little taste of what Nurkic did in a game that was absolutely wild at nearly every turn toward the finish:

By Dane CarbaughMar 10, 2017, 1:00 AM EST

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis has been useful as a 3-point shooter this season. He has benefitted greatly from Russell Westbrook‘s penetration and passing ability.

But Sabonis isn’t all about that range. I can prove it with this highlight where Sabonis goes down low and absolutely yams on the San Antonio Spurs’ Dewayne Dedmon.

Via Twitter:

GAH.