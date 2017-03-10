Report: Omri Casspi drawing interest from playoff teams

Omri Casspi broke his thumb in the first game after the Pelicans acquired him in the DeMarcus Cousins trade. Rather than waiting out Casspi’s 4-6-week timeline, New Orleans waived him to sign Reggie Williams, saying – in a tight playoff race – that roster spot couldn’t go to waste for several games.

Williams scored two points in 16 minutes in his first game back with the Pelicans (he played for them earlier in the season) then received five straight DNP-CDs before New Orleans let his 10-day contract expire.

As for Casspi?

Marc Stein of ESPN:

Free Agency news: League sources say swingman Omri Casspi is about a week or so away from clearance and drawing interest from playoff teams. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 10, 2017

Casspi suffered a bad-luck thumb injury in his New Orleans debut but sources say he is ahead of schedule and has multiple teams in pursuit. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 10, 2017

In fairness to the Pelicans – and I use “fairness” as loosely as possible – Casspi probably wouldn’t be ahead of schedule if he were still in New Orleans. The Pelicans’ injury record is abysmal.

Casspi can play either forward position, and his 3-point shooting is particularly valuable at power forward. That position presents defensive challenges, but he can hold his own in enough matchups.

In other words, he’s exactly the type of player the Pelicans could use – if they weren’t so far (4.5 games and five teams) out of playoff position.