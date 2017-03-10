Report: Cavaliers, Larry Sanders seriously discussing contract

Andrew Bogut out.
Larry Sanders in?
After working out for the Cavaliers, Sanders could soon join Cleveland.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
Sanders last played in 2014. A run of confrontations and suspensions for drugs led him into a program for anxiety, depression and mood disorders, sidetracking his NBA career.
If Sanders has a better hold on things, he could help Cleveland. The Cavs rely on undersized Tristan Thompson and stretch Channing Frye at center. Sanders – a ferocious shot-blocker and finisher at his peak – could provide an interior-minded alternative.
But how much of his athleticism remains at age 28 and so long removed professional basketball? Can Sanders handle the stress of the NBA and a championship chase? How will his attitude be?
Sanders invites big questions – and brings big potential.
New Lakers president Magic Johnson introduced new Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka today in what was supposed to be a fresh start in Los Angeles.
Instead, the new front-office head sounded like the old front-office head.
Jim Buss pledged to re-sign if he didn’t turn the Lakers into a contender. They’ve been stuck in the lottery since, and despite Jim trying to reframe the debate, Jeanie fired him to appoint Johnson.
Now, Johnson is making similar promises.
Serena Winters of Lakers Nation:
Johnson didn’t give a timeline, modified or otherwise. He also doesn’t define doing the job.
So, it will be practically impossible to hold him to this standard.
But if the Lakers don’t move forward under his leadership, you can bet this won’t be the last you hear of this pledge.
The Spurs’ chances of catching the Warriors for the No. 1 seed just took a hit – to Kawhi Leonard‘s head.
As Golden State tries to find its groove without Kevin Durant, San Antonio will be without its own superstar forward. Leonard got hit by an errant Victor Oladipo elbow last night, and it’ll sideline Leonard at least one game.
Spurs release:
The San Antonio Spurs today announced that forward Kawhi Leonard has entered the NBA’s Concussion Protocol. Leonard, who was hit in the head in last night’s Spurs-Thunder game, will not play in tomorrow night’s Spurs-Warriors contest. The team will provide updates on his return to the court as appropriate.
The Spurs don’t say whether Leonard suffered a concussion – and they might not ever specify. A player can enter the protocol just on the suspicion of a concussion.
The difference will factor into when Leonard can return, but losing him for this game will be costly. San Antonio, two games behind the Warriors with 18 games remaining, doesn’t have much margin for error. A chance to add a win and give Golden State a loss is a big deal, and it gets much more difficult without Leonard.
Markieff Morris kicked Mason Plumlee in the nuts.
The referees issued the stiffest penalty they could, a flagrant 2 and ejection. But the league decided that wasn’t enough.
NBA release:
Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris has been fined $25,000 for kicking Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee in the groin, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
The incident, for which Morris was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected, occurred with 2:08 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 123-113 win over the Nuggets on March 8 at Pepsi Center.
In addition to the penalty now, Morris is on notice. Another flagrant foul would trigger an automatic suspension.
Omri Casspi broke his thumb in the first game after the Pelicans acquired him in the DeMarcus Cousins trade. Rather than waiting out Casspi’s 4-6-week timeline, New Orleans waived him to sign Reggie Williams, saying – in a tight playoff race – that roster spot couldn’t go to waste for several games.
Williams scored two points in 16 minutes in his first game back with the Pelicans (he played for them earlier in the season) then received five straight DNP-CDs before New Orleans let his 10-day contract expire.
As for Casspi?
Marc Stein of ESPN:
In fairness to the Pelicans – and I use “fairness” as loosely as possible – Casspi probably wouldn’t be ahead of schedule if he were still in New Orleans. The Pelicans’ injury record is abysmal.
Casspi can play either forward position, and his 3-point shooting is particularly valuable at power forward. That position presents defensive challenges, but he can hold his own in enough matchups.
In other words, he’s exactly the type of player the Pelicans could use – if they weren’t so far (4.5 games and five teams) out of playoff position.