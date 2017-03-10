Report: Cavaliers, Larry Sanders seriously discussing contract

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Andrew Bogut out.

Larry Sanders in?

After working out for the Cavaliers, Sanders could soon join Cleveland.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Former NBA center Larry Sanders and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious discussions toward a deal, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 11, 2017

Sanders last played in 2014. A run of confrontations and suspensions for drugs led him into a program for anxiety, depression and mood disorders, sidetracking his NBA career.

If Sanders has a better hold on things, he could help Cleveland. The Cavs rely on undersized Tristan Thompson and stretch Channing Frye at center. Sanders – a ferocious shot-blocker and finisher at his peak – could provide an interior-minded alternative.

But how much of his athleticism remains at age 28 and so long removed professional basketball? Can Sanders handle the stress of the NBA and a championship chase? How will his attitude be?

Sanders invites big questions – and brings big potential.