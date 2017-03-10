Marvin Williams demolishes Bismack Biyombo with dunk-of-the-year candidate (video)

Marvin Williams and Bismack Biyombo were once teammates on the Hornets.
After this dunk, I’m not sure Biyombo is still in the same realm as Williams.
ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks small forward Thabo Sefolosha has lost his starting job for one game after being trapped by Atlanta’s Friday traffic and showing up late for a practice.
Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer says “Friday Atlanta traffic” was the reason Sefolosha was late for the walkthrough before Friday night’s game against Toronto. Tim Hardaway Jr., who already has earned increased minutes as a high-scoring top backup, replaced Sefolosha in the lineup.
Budenholzer says the lineup change is for one game only.
Sefolosha has averaged 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 52 games, including 35 starts. He entered the game midway through the first quarter.
Larry Sanders in?
After working out for the Cavaliers, Sanders could soon join Cleveland.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
Sanders last played in 2014. A run of confrontations and suspensions for drugs led him into a program for anxiety, depression and mood disorders, sidetracking his NBA career.
If Sanders has a better hold on things, he could help Cleveland. The Cavs rely on undersized Tristan Thompson and stretch Channing Frye at center. Sanders – a ferocious shot-blocker and finisher at his peak – could provide an interior-minded alternative.
But how much of his athleticism remains at age 28 and so long removed professional basketball? Can Sanders handle the stress of the NBA and a championship chase? How will his attitude be?
Sanders invites big questions – and brings big potential.
New Lakers president Magic Johnson introduced new Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka today in what was supposed to be a fresh start in Los Angeles.
Instead, the new front-office head sounded like the old front-office head.
Jim Buss pledged to re-sign if he didn’t turn the Lakers into a contender. They’ve been stuck in the lottery since, and despite Jim trying to reframe the debate, Jeanie fired him to appoint Johnson.
Now, Johnson is making similar promises.
Serena Winters of Lakers Nation:
Johnson didn’t give a timeline, modified or otherwise. He also doesn’t define doing the job.
So, it will be practically impossible to hold him to this standard.
But if the Lakers don’t move forward under his leadership, you can bet this won’t be the last you hear of this pledge.
The Spurs’ chances of catching the Warriors for the No. 1 seed just took a hit – to Kawhi Leonard‘s head.
As Golden State tries to find its groove without Kevin Durant, San Antonio will be without its own superstar forward. Leonard got hit by an errant Victor Oladipo elbow last night, and it’ll sideline Leonard at least one game.
Spurs release:
The San Antonio Spurs today announced that forward Kawhi Leonard has entered the NBA’s Concussion Protocol. Leonard, who was hit in the head in last night’s Spurs-Thunder game, will not play in tomorrow night’s Spurs-Warriors contest. The team will provide updates on his return to the court as appropriate.
The Spurs don’t say whether Leonard suffered a concussion – and they might not ever specify. A player can enter the protocol just on the suspicion of a concussion.
The difference will factor into when Leonard can return, but losing him for this game will be costly. San Antonio, two games behind the Warriors with 18 games remaining, doesn’t have much margin for error. A chance to add a win and give Golden State a loss is a big deal, and it gets much more difficult without Leonard.