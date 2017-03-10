Marquese Chriss throws down huge alley-oop dunk over Lakers (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Jusuf Nurkic has been incredible in Portland after his trade to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Mason Plumlee. Nurkic is shooting better from the free-throw line, he’s doubled his assist rate, and he’s scoring more points.

On Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, Nurkic had a career night in an OT win, 114-108. The young center dropped 20 points, 20 rebounds, eight assists, and six blocks.

After the game, Nurkic was interviewed by a team reporter Brooke Olzendam and said that Portland had “Nurkic Fever”. He also gave a little subtle shade to his former team, the Denver Nuggets.

"I played minutes for first time in my life" Nice little subtweet here from Nurkic to Nuggets after setting career-highs in PTS/REB/AST/BLK pic.twitter.com/3uXjJ2pux2 — Sky Wob (@World_Wide_Wob) March 10, 2017

Jusuf Nurkic tonight: 28 points

20 rebounds

8 assists

6 blocks

2 steals

1 WIN#RipCity pic.twitter.com/6nPOamvlLN — Oregonian Sports (@OregonianSports) March 10, 2017

If you didn’t catch that, Nurkic was basically implying this is what he can do when he’s not stuck on the bench behind Nikola Jokic. We’ll see if it’s sustainable.

Meanwhile, here’s a little taste of what Nurkic did in a game that was absolutely wild at nearly every turn toward the finish: