Markieff Morris fined $25,000 for kicking Mason Plumlee in the nuts

By Dan FeldmanMar 10, 2017, 5:44 PM EST

Markieff Morris kicked Mason Plumlee in the nuts.

The referees issued the stiffest penalty they could, a flagrant 2 and ejection. But the league decided that wasn’t enough.

NBA release:

Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris has been fined $25,000 for kicking Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee in the groin, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident, for which Morris was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected, occurred with 2:08 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 123-113 win over the Nuggets on March 8 at Pepsi Center.

In addition to the penalty now, Morris is on notice. Another flagrant foul would trigger an automatic suspension.

Kawhi Leonard out for Spurs-Warriors, in concussion protocol

By Dan FeldmanMar 10, 2017, 6:25 PM EST

The Spurs’ chances of catching the Warriors for the No. 1 seed just took a hit – to Kawhi Leonard‘s head.

As Golden State tries to find its groove without Kevin Durant, San Antonio will be without its own superstar forward. Leonard got hit by an errant Victor Oladipo elbow last night, and it’ll sideline Leonard at least one game.

Spurs release:

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that forward Kawhi Leonard has entered the NBA’s Concussion Protocol. Leonard, who was hit in the head in last night’s Spurs-Thunder game, will not play in tomorrow night’s Spurs-Warriors contest. The team will provide updates on his return to the court as appropriate.

The Spurs don’t say whether Leonard suffered a concussion – and they might not ever specify. A player can enter the protocol just on the suspicion of a concussion.

The difference will factor into when Leonard can return, but losing him for this game will be costly. San Antonio, two games behind the Warriors with 18 games remaining, doesn’t have much margin for error. A chance to add a win and give Golden State a loss is a big deal, and it gets much more difficult without Leonard.

Report: Omri Casspi drawing interest from playoff teams

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
By Dan FeldmanMar 10, 2017, 4:45 PM EST

Omri Casspi broke his thumb in the first game after the Pelicans acquired him in the DeMarcus Cousins trade. Rather than waiting out Casspi’s 4-6-week timeline, New Orleans waived him to sign Reggie Williams, saying – in a tight playoff race – that roster spot couldn’t go to waste for several games.

Williams scored two points in 16 minutes in his first game back with the Pelicans (he played for them earlier in the season) then received five straight DNP-CDs before New Orleans let his 10-day contract expire.

As for Casspi?

Marc Stein of ESPN:

In fairness to the Pelicans – and I use “fairness” as loosely as possible – Casspi probably wouldn’t be ahead of schedule if he were still in New Orleans. The Pelicans’ injury record is abysmal.

Casspi can play either forward position, and his 3-point shooting is particularly valuable at power forward. That position presents defensive challenges, but he can hold his own in enough matchups.

In other words, he’s exactly the type of player the Pelicans could use – if they weren’t so far (4.5 games and five teams) out of playoff position.

Rudy Gay says he’s no longer intent on opting out of Kings contract after injury

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli
By Dan FeldmanMar 10, 2017, 4:00 PM EST

Rudy Gay told the Kings he’d decline his $14,263,566 player option for next season and likely leave.

Then, he tore his Achilles in January.

Where does that leave Gay with his option?

Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee:

Gay said those plans could change due to the injury. He’s on course to be ready for next season but said he’ll decide what to do after an evaluation of his health and his agent’s assessment of the market.

“I’m looking at where I feel most comfortable, where I can showcase my talents and win,” Gay said. “Wherever I think I can do that at, that’s the best place for me.”

Gay has a fairly early exercise date — June 10 or five days after his team’s last game, according to Basketball Insiders. It’s unclear whether Gay’s deadline is the earlier or later of those two dates.

That still leaves Gay some time to evaluate his health, and his agent can likely gather some information. But Gay must decide well before free agency begins and likely well before he returns to the court.

It’ll be a close call and the money is only part of it. Remember, Gay reportedly coined the term “basketball hell” for Sacramento. But if Gay opts in, the Kings might trade him — which he probably wouldn’t mind.

After trading DeMarcus Cousins, their narrow window to rebuild is open. They owe the 76ers their 2019 first-round pick. So, tanking in 2017-18 could be the last clear path to fortifying a young core with Buddy Hield, Willie Cauley-SteinMalachi RichardsonSkal LabissiereGeorgios Papagiannis, Bogdan Bogdanovic and, ideally, two high 2017 picks.

Gay no longer fits the plan. He wouldn’t be able to control where Sacramento trades him, but only teams that value him would deal for him. At worst, he’s spending only one more season in an undesirable situation.

Then, he could pick his team in 2018 free agency — likely from a, literally, healthier place.

Agency fires Dan Fegan, hires Kevin Johnson

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 10, 2017, 3:15 PM EST

DeAndre Jordan fired Dan Fegan. John Wall fired Dan Fegan. Dwight Howard fired Dan Fegan.

And now Independent Sports & Entertainment is firing Dan Fegan — which would be far more defensible if the agency weren’t hiring Kevin Johnson. (Chris Grancio will take on Fegan’s responsibility).

ISE represents several NBA players, including DeMarcus Cousins, Chandler Parsons, Ricky Rubio. This looms large for Cousins’ 2018 free agency, the next round of Rubio trade talks and the Mavericks, with whom Fegan has been closely (too closely?) linked.

I wonder what agent-critic Vlade Divac thinks about this shakeup.

Mostly, I wonder why ISE would hire Johnson with his baggage.

 