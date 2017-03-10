Magic Johnson says he’ll resign as Lakers president ‘if I can’t do the job’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

New Lakers president Magic Johnson introduced new Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka today in what was supposed to be a fresh start in Los Angeles.

Instead, the new front-office head sounded like the old front-office head.

Jim Buss pledged to re-sign if he didn’t turn the Lakers into a contender. They’ve been stuck in the lottery since, and despite Jim trying to reframe the debate, Jeanie fired him to appoint Johnson.

Now, Johnson is making similar promises.

Serena Winters of Lakers Nation:

Magic Johnson: "If we can’t do our job then I’m going to hand the keys back to Jeanie and step aside." pic.twitter.com/zEyf7TSs0C — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) March 10, 2017

Johnson didn’t give a timeline, modified or otherwise. He also doesn’t define doing the job.

So, it will be practically impossible to hold him to this standard.

But if the Lakers don’t move forward under his leadership, you can bet this won’t be the last you hear of this pledge.