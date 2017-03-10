LeBron James gets technical foul for hanging on rim after dunk (video)

LeBron James dunked seven times in the Cavaliers’ loss to the Pistons last night, tying a career high for dunks in a game, a feat he hadn’t accomplished in eight years.
He enjoyed one of those dunks a little too long.
76ers forward Robert Covington
tanked way too obviously suffered a terribly timed gaffe by fouling C.J. McCollum with the game tied and the shot clock off. And of course McCollum made both free throws to put the Trail Blazers up two.
But Covington found redemption with a buzzer-beating putback to send the game to overtime.
Philadelphia lost in overtime, but at least the defeat can’t be pinned so singularly on Covington.
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. (AP) Jabari Parker looked ahead to the future as he leaned up against a wall at the Milwaukee Bucks training center with the help of two metal crutches.
The star forward is embracing the challenge of coming back from his second left ACL injury in three seasons.
“I know I can be better,” Parker said after the rest of the Bucks practiced on Thursday.
Parker fell to floor while driving in the third quarter of a loss on Feb. 8 to Miami, making limited contact with the defender before going down. A fan favorite and respected team presence, Parker was averaging career bests of 20.1 points and 6.1 rebounds when he got hurt, serving as a running mate to All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The injury occurred on the same night that guard Khris Middleton made his season debut from a hamstring injury, the one and only time this year that the Bucks’ core trio would be on the floor at the same time. It was a stunning blow for a young team hoping to get back into the playoff picture.
There were some early growing pains adjusting again to playing without Parker. But the Bucks overall are playing better, 8-4 since Parker got hurt, including four straight wins.
Similarly, Parker is vowing to come back. The Chicago native already did it once, after all, when he returned from his first ACL injury, which ended his rookie season after 25 games in 2014-15.
Asked if this rehab period would be more arduous, Parker said “No, it’s going to be fun to tell you the truth.
“I love challenges, I love being in the position that I am in … It feels like God’s given me this for a reason, because he knows I can handle it. I take that burden because I know that a lot of people can’t go through this.”
Maturity and work ethic have always been strengths for Parker since being taken by the Bucks with the second overall pick of the 2014 NBA draft. The giant images of Antetokounmpo and Parker are depicted on a large poster draped over the side of a building outside team offices near downtown Milwaukee.
Parker remained engaged during his last rehab period, and coach Jason Kidd says the forward will stay involved this time around, too. He plans to have Parker sit in on coaches meetings, much like how Middleton did while he was going through rehab.
The Bucks have said that Parker may not be come back to the floor until next February, though they know what to expect whenever he does return.
“Where Jabari has come from in terms of the first injury, to come back from that stronger and better than you saw … he was able to raise the bar again,” Kidd said on Thursday.
“We have the blueprint. It worked the first time,” Kidd added.
The Bucks go for their fifth straight win when they face the Indiana Pacers on Friday. They’re among four teams in the mix for the last two of eight spots in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Follow Genaro Armas at:
It’s only March, but I think we have the winner for “Best Headline of 2017” already: “Lawyer’s Pants Catch On Fire During Arson Trial.” Beyond that, here are the takeaways from a Thursday around the NBA.
1) Russell Westbrook‘s 31st triple-double ties Wilt Chamberlain, lifts Thunder past Spurs. Anytime you’re mentioned as doing something as well and as often as Wilt Chamberlain, you’re in impressive company. (And I know where your mind just went, but I’m going to be classier than that. Just this once.)
Russell Westbrook had been putting up big numbers lately, but the Thunder couldn’t get stops or wins and had dropped four in a row, all to teams under .500. Thursday night Billy Donovan finally decided to put Taj Gibson in the starting lineup (over rookie Domas Sabonis), and that helped. So did the fact Steven Adams had his best game in a while, getting touches early, going right at the Spurs’ Dewayne Dedmon, and being engaged on both ends. Victor Oladipo would score 20, and Enes Kanter added 14. More importantly, this was the best defensive game from the Thunder in a while. It all helped, but as always this is Westbrook’s team and for them to win he had to put up numbers — he tied Wilt for second most triple-doubles in a season with 31, putting up 23 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out 13 assists.
For the Spurs, this may have been a little reminder that they want to actually chase the Warriors and the No. 1 seed in the West (they are two games back and the teams play head-to-head Saturday in San Antonio). Granted, Thursday was not the full Spurs experience — no Manu Ginobili or Tony Parker, plus Kawhi Leonard went to the locker room in the third quarter after a blow to the face and did not return — but the road for the No. 2 seed in the West is going to be much tougher than the top seed.
Think about it. Win the top seed and a team faces either Denver or Portland in the first round, two terrible defenses, then in the second round gets the beatable Clippers or Jazz. Come in second and the first round is either Westbrook and the Thunder or the very physical and talented Memphis Grizzlies, followed by James Harden and the Rockets in the second round. Yes, the Spurs would beat the Thunder and very possibly the Rockets in a seven-game series (although it would be interesting with Houston), but the road to the conference finals is exponentially harder for the two seed.
2) LeBron James got zero help Thursday night, and the Cavaliers have dropped three straight. The individual +/- stat for a game is rarely useful. There’s a lot of noise in that statistic, a lot of factors beyond how the player performed that make up that number.
However, every once in a while it tells the story. The Cavaliers were + 18 in the 39 minutes LeBron James played against the Pistons Thursday, they were -23 in the nine minutes he rested. This is a little trend.
J.R. Smith returned to the Cavaliers lineup, which will be a boost but on Thursday he was trying to shoot his way out of feeling rusty. Kyrie Irving had 27 points, Channing Frye 15 on seven shots, but the fact is the Cavs shot 26.7 points when LeBron sat. He’s not a Terminator, he’s a human and LeBron still needs rest, but when he played he did put up a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Credit Detroit for a good game and a big win. This was the best Reggie Jackson has looked maybe all season, scoring 21 and dishing out five assists, leading six Pistons players in double figures in scoring. Andre Drummond had 20 points and 16 boards. This looked like the Pistons team we expected this season, and the win moved them into the seven seed half-a-game ahead of the slumping Bulls and a full game up on the Heat and Bucks, who are knocking on the door. Detroit needs more games like this down the stretch to ensure a playoff visit.
3) Jusuf Nurkic has been a revelation in Portland, lifts Trail Blazers past Sixers. In Denver, Jusuf Nurkic was the odd man out — Nikola Jokic was the big man of the future (as he should be), Jokic and Nurkic couldn’t play well together, and that left Nurkic the odd man out. Denver wanted to get rid of Nurkic so badly they sent him and a valued 2017 first round pick to Portland (for Mason Plumlee and a second rounder).
Since his arrival in Portland, Nurkic has done things he didn’t show in Denver (or refused to do) and has been the big man has sparked a four-game winning streak (Nurkic said “I played minutes for first time in my life”). Thursday night he had 28 points, 20 rebounds, eight assists, six blocks, two steals and the game-sealing defensive play in overtime to help the Blazers beat the Sixers in overtime. Portland is now just half a game back of Nurkic’s former team in Denver for the eighth seed in the West.
Nurkic has averaged 16.5 pts, 9.6 rebs, and 4.5 assists per game since coming to Portland, giving the Blazers far more than Plumlee did — and more than they expected in the deal. Plus the Blazers got a first rounder out of this.
If Portland makes the playoffs, Nurkic will be a key reason.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook had his 31st triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs 102-92 on Thursday night.
Westbrook had 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to match Wilt Chamberlain’s 1967-68 campaign for the second-most triple-doubles in a season.
Victor Oladipo scored 20 points, and Enes Kanter added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder. They snapped a four-game losing streak.
Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points for the Spurs. They had had won nine straight. San Antonio dropped two games behind the Golden State Warriors in the race for the best record in the NBA.
Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Kyle Anderson sat out for the Spurs. Ginobili rested, Parker had back stiffness and Anderson had a sprained right knee.
Westbrook scored 15 points in the first half, and the Thunder led 56-49 at the break. Pau Gasol had 16 points in the half for the Spurs.
Oladipo hit two 3-pointers and converted a 3-point play during a run that helped the Thunder take a 73-63 lead. Oklahoma City led 82-71 at the end of the third quarter.
Westbrook clinched the triple-double on a rebound with 7:17 to play. He made a 3-pointer with just under six minutes remaining to push the lead to 96-80. An alley-oop pass from Westbrook to Oladipo put the Thunder up 18 with just over three minutes left.
TIP INS
Spurs: G Danny Green went scoreless in the first half and didn’t take a shot in 17:31. He finished with nine points. … Green and Thunder center Steven Adams were called for double technical fouls after exchanging shoves in the third quarter.
Thunder: Domantas Sabonis, a rookie, came off the bench for the first time in his NBA career. He gave the team a spark with a poster dunk over Dewayne Dedmon in the second quarter. … Semaj Christon regained his No. 2 point guard spot from Norris Cole. … F Taj Gibson got his first start as a Thunder player in Sabonis’ place.
UP NEXT
The Spurs host Golden State on Saturday.
The Thunder host Utah on Saturday.
Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: