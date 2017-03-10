Watch LeBron James put on a dunking clinic vs. the Pistons

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard had to leave the game on Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder thanks to an errant elbow from Victor Oladipo.

Leonard, who has catapulted himself toward the front of the 2017 NBA MVP race, was standing underneath the basket when the Thunder guard drove and was fouled while he was in the air.

Oladipo’s arm shot out as he tipped sideways, and the left side of Kawhi’s head took the brunt of his arm.

Leonard left the game and was evaluated by Spurs trainers on the sideline. He did not return.

Pop says Kawhi Leonard was hit on the mouth or cheek, and the Spurs' Athletic Trainer felt it was best to rest him the rest of the night. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) March 10, 2017

No word yet on Leonard's status for Saturday's game versus Warriors. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) March 10, 2017

After the game the team said that Leonard was going to be fine, and that his being held out was precautionary.

Leonard finished with 19 points, two rebounds, and two assists in 26 minutes of play.

Oklahoma City beat San Antonio, 102-92, as Russell Westbrook again notched a triple-double.