Kawhi Leonard out for Spurs-Warriors, in concussion protocol

The Spurs’ chances of catching the Warriors for the No. 1 seed just took a hit – to Kawhi Leonard‘s head.

As Golden State tries to find its groove without Kevin Durant, San Antonio will be without its own superstar forward. Leonard got hit by an errant Victor Oladipo elbow last night, and it’ll sideline Leonard at least one game.

Spurs release:

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that forward Kawhi Leonard has entered the NBA’s Concussion Protocol. Leonard, who was hit in the head in last night’s Spurs-Thunder game, will not play in tomorrow night’s Spurs-Warriors contest. The team will provide updates on his return to the court as appropriate.

The Spurs don’t say whether Leonard suffered a concussion – and they might not ever specify. A player can enter the protocol just on the suspicion of a concussion.

The difference will factor into when Leonard can return, but losing him for this game will be costly. San Antonio, two games behind the Warriors with 18 games remaining, doesn’t have much margin for error. A chance to add a win and give Golden State a loss is a big deal, and it gets much more difficult without Leonard.