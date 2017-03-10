Kawhi Leonard leaves game vs. Thunder after blow to side of head (VIDEO)

San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard had to leave the game on Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder thanks to an errant elbow from Victor Oladipo.
Leonard, who has catapulted himself toward the front of the 2017 NBA MVP race, was standing underneath the basket when the Thunder guard drove and was fouled while he was in the air.
Oladipo’s arm shot out as he tipped sideways, and the left side of Kawhi’s head took the brunt of his arm.
Leonard left the game and was evaluated by Spurs trainers on the sideline. He did not return.
After the game the team said that Leonard was going to be fine, and that his being held out was precautionary.
Leonard finished with 19 points, two rebounds, and two assists in 26 minutes of play.
Oklahoma City beat San Antonio, 102-92, as Russell Westbrook again notched a triple-double.
Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James wound back the clock on Thursday night.
During game against the Detroit Pistons at the Palace at Auburn Hills, James put on a dunking clinic against that looked like the LeBron from a decade ago.
It was hard just to keep up with all the videos getting posted to social media. Thankfully the NBA even took the time to put together a little highlight supercut of LeBron jamming all over the Pistons.
Via Twitter:
Mercy.
LeBron finished the game with a triple-double but Detroit got the win, 106-101.
No, the headline isn’t a typo. That, as best as I can make out, is Gregg Popovich’s actual response and feeling on his team’s defense from the first quarter of Thursday night’s game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The San Antonio Spurs coach spoke to TNT sideline reporter David Aldridge during the game and gave him a fresh, new kind of Pop response for us all to look forward to: nonsense vocal noises.
Via Twitter:
If Gregg Popovich only spoke in gibberish to sideline reporters the rest of his career I think we might have to petition the league to make him Hall of Fame eligible immediately upon his retirement.
Former NBAer Vernon Maxwell took a bit of heat on Twitter this week. The 2-time NBA champion played for eight teams during his career, but was most known for his playing time with the Houston Rockets. As the Rockets got set to take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, Maxwell set out to stoke the flames between the two Western Conference playoff hopefuls.
That’s where it went wrong.
Maxwell — apparently aware that it was International Women’s Day but not of its meaning — went off-course with a tweet that’s just straight up embarrassing to read in 2017.
Via Twitter:
Uh, what?
Meanwhile the Rockets lost on their home floor to the Jazz, 115-108.
Jazz Twitter was quick to point out the loss to Maxwell. Some even decided to try to educate him on where he went wrong.
But that didn’t stop Maxwell from coming back hard, even though his team took the loss in their own building.
Vernon Maxwell has country uncle jokes.
San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard — who is totally not a robot — recently did an interview with GQ about his diet. It contains the sort of boring, smart things you would expect from an MVP candidate: fish, chicken, vegetables.
What it also includes is a recommendation for college kids looking to go pro with a very specific piece of advice.
Via GQ:
Not all water is great for you. I drink a lot of water during the day, but I stay away from certain waters because their pH levels are low. Stick to alkaline waters with a higher pH. Trust me.
If you’re not familiar, alkaline water is something you can find at high-end grocery stores that sells the idea of being able to boost your body’s pH level. Why would you want to do that? There’s lots of reasons listed on pro-alkaline water websites, but mostly it’s supposed to improve athlete performance.
So there you go. Kawhi Leonard drinks water with alkalizing compounds in it that help boost his performance. He does not drink it in order to lubricate his cold, mechanical robot innards. Nope. No sir. Get that nonsense out of your head.