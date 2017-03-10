Watch Jamal Crawford casually hit a halfcourt shot at the buzzer vs. Grizzlies

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Jamal Crawford is one of the greatest players in NBA history at getting 4-point plays. He’s also one of the best at finishing playground-style plays you don’t think could ever happen.

On Thursday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Los Angeles Clippers swingman put down a casual halfcourt shot that was mighty impressive.

After a missed layup by Memphis, Crawford grabbed the rebound and with the clock winding down on the quarter, sprinted up the floor to get within shooting range of his own basket.

He ended up at halfcourt, and almost nonchalantly drained the 3-pointer.