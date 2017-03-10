Domantas Sabonis absolutely yammed on Dewayne Dedmon (VIDEO)

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis has been useful as a 3-point shooter this season. He has benefitted greatly from Russell Westbrook‘s penetration and passing ability.
But Sabonis isn’t all about that range. I can prove it with this highlight where Sabonis goes down low and absolutely yams on the San Antonio Spurs’ Dewayne Dedmon.
Via Twitter:
GAH.
Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss is known as an athletic young big man, and boy did he get up against the Los Angeles Lakers on this one.
During a 3-on-1 fastbreak against LA on Thursday, Chriss threw down a huge dunk that saw him way away from the basket at the beginning of his jump.
Despite the distance, Chriss was able to finish the slam and grab the bucket.
Thunderous!
Jusuf Nurkic has been incredible in Portland after his trade to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Mason Plumlee. Nurkic is shooting better from the free-throw line, he’s doubled his assist rate, and he’s scoring more points.
On Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, Nurkic had a career night in an OT win, 114-108. The young center dropped 20 points, 20 rebounds, eight assists, and six blocks.
After the game, Nurkic was interviewed by a team reporter Brooke Olzendam and said that Portland had “Nurkic Fever”. He also gave a little subtle shade to his former team, the Denver Nuggets.
Via Twitter:
If you didn’t catch that, Nurkic was basically implying this is what he can do when he’s not stuck on the bench behind Nikola Jokic. We’ll see if it’s sustainable.
Meanwhile, here’s a little taste of what Nurkic did in a game that was absolutely wild at nearly every turn toward the finish:
San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard had to leave the game on Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder thanks to an errant elbow from Victor Oladipo.
Leonard, who has catapulted himself toward the front of the 2017 NBA MVP race, was standing underneath the basket when the Thunder guard drove and was fouled while he was in the air.
Oladipo’s arm shot out as he tipped sideways, and the left side of Kawhi’s head took the brunt of his arm.
Leonard left the game and was evaluated by Spurs trainers on the sideline. He did not return.
After the game the team said that Leonard was going to be fine, and that his being held out was precautionary.
Leonard finished with 19 points, two rebounds, and two assists in 26 minutes of play.
Oklahoma City beat San Antonio, 102-92, as Russell Westbrook again notched a triple-double.
Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James wound back the clock on Thursday night.
During game against the Detroit Pistons at the Palace at Auburn Hills, James put on a dunking clinic against that looked like the LeBron from a decade ago.
It was hard just to keep up with all the videos getting posted to social media. Thankfully the NBA even took the time to put together a little highlight supercut of LeBron jamming all over the Pistons.
Via Twitter:
Mercy.
LeBron finished the game with a triple-double but Detroit got the win, 106-101.