Vernon Maxwell makes inane comment on International Women’s Day, Jazz fans react

Former NBAer Vernon Maxwell took a bit of heat on Twitter this week. The 2-time NBA champion played for eight teams during his career, but was most known for his playing time with the Houston Rockets. As the Rockets got set to take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, Maxwell set out to stoke the flames between the two Western Conference playoff hopefuls.

That’s where it went wrong.

Maxwell — apparently aware that it was International Women’s Day but not of its meaning — went off-course with a tweet that’s just straight up embarrassing to read in 2017.

Via Twitter:

How fitting that we are playing the jazz and it just happens to be International Women's Day…. — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) March 9, 2017

Uh, what?

Meanwhile the Rockets lost on their home floor to the Jazz, 115-108.

Jazz Twitter was quick to point out the loss to Maxwell. Some even decided to try to educate him on where he went wrong.

@VernonMaxwell11 this tweet is gross. Using "women" as a derogatory term to put others down is so 1940s. Find a different insult. — Ash (@Silverarrow82) March 9, 2017

But that didn’t stop Maxwell from coming back hard, even though his team took the loss in their own building.

I'd like 2 apologize Jazz fans that were offended by my tweets. If I knew u guys had internet in Utah I would've never made those tweets. — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) March 9, 2017

Vernon Maxwell has country uncle jokes.