Vernon Maxwell makes inane comment on International Women’s Day, Jazz fans react

Former NBAer Vernon Maxwell took a bit of heat on Twitter this week. The 2-time NBA champion played for eight teams during his career, but was most known for his playing time with the Houston Rockets. As the Rockets got set to take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, Maxwell set out to stoke the flames between the two Western Conference playoff hopefuls.
That’s where it went wrong.
Maxwell — apparently aware that it was International Women’s Day but not of its meaning — went off-course with a tweet that’s just straight up embarrassing to read in 2017.
Via Twitter:
Uh, what?
Meanwhile the Rockets lost on their home floor to the Jazz, 115-108.
Jazz Twitter was quick to point out the loss to Maxwell. Some even decided to try to educate him on where he went wrong.
But that didn’t stop Maxwell from coming back hard, even though his team took the loss in their own building.
Vernon Maxwell has country uncle jokes.
No, the headline isn’t a typo. That, as best as I can make out, is Gregg Popovich’s actual response and feeling on his team’s defense from the first quarter of Thursday night’s game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The San Antonio Spurs coach spoke to TNT sideline reporter David Aldridge during the game and gave him a fresh, new kind of Pop response for us all to look forward to: nonsense vocal noises.
Via Twitter:
If Gregg Popovich only spoke in gibberish to sideline reporters the rest of his career I think we might have to petition the league to make him Hall of Fame eligible immediately upon his retirement.
San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard — who is totally not a robot — recently did an interview with GQ about his diet. It contains the sort of boring, smart things you would expect from an MVP candidate: fish, chicken, vegetables.
What it also includes is a recommendation for college kids looking to go pro with a very specific piece of advice.
Via GQ:
Not all water is great for you. I drink a lot of water during the day, but I stay away from certain waters because their pH levels are low. Stick to alkaline waters with a higher pH. Trust me.
If you’re not familiar, alkaline water is something you can find at high-end grocery stores that sells the idea of being able to boost your body’s pH level. Why would you want to do that? There’s lots of reasons listed on pro-alkaline water websites, but mostly it’s supposed to improve athlete performance.
So there you go. Kawhi Leonard drinks water with alkalizing compounds in it that help boost his performance. He does not drink it in order to lubricate his cold, mechanical robot innards. Nope. No sir. Get that nonsense out of your head.
Chris Andersen has had an interesting NBA career.
The Birdman has been in the league 14 years playing for seven different teams, battled addictions and spurious charges, been a guy who loves hunting/fishing/shooting/outdoor life playing an urban game, and through it all he’s picked up an NBA ring (Miami 2013) and made nearly $37 million.
The evolution of his look has been even more amazing, as this GIF shows.
(Image viaSportsBettingExperts.com, with a hat tip to Ball Don’t Lie)
Today (Thursday) the 20th anniversary of the death of Brooklyn legend The Notorious B.I.G. (We’ll now pause for a minute while you say “no say that was 20 years ago, I’m getting old.” Done? Cool. We all feel the same way.)
Sunday night, with the New York Knicks in town, the Nets are going to honor the rapper with “Biggie Night.” Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN has the details.
Barclays Center plans to honor Christopher Wallace, Brooklyn’s most iconic rapper who was shot and killed on March 9, 1997, with Sean “Diddy” Combs and Wallace’s mother, Voletta Wallace, in attendance and paying tribute to Biggie with planned pregame and halftime ceremonies. Wallace’s children — T’Yanna and CJ Wallace, Mark Pitts and Wayne Barrow — also have been invited to attend.
Notorious B.I.G.’s music has been a fixture at Nets games since the franchise moved to Brooklyn in 2012. The rapper’s songs are played before games and at halftime, and many of the rapper’s beats are played as in-game music.
Good idea. Could have had a West Coast team to go against just to have a little feud, for old times sake, but still this beats the heck out of most in-game entertainment around the league.