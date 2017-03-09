This GIF showing the evolution of Chris Andersen’s look is awesome

Chris Andersen has had an interesting NBA career.
The Birdman has been in the league 14 years playing for seven different teams, battled addictions and spurious charges, been a guy who loves hunting/fishing/shooting/outdoor life playing an urban game, and through it all he’s picked up an NBA ring (Miami 2013) and made nearly $37 million.
The evolution of his look has been even more amazing, as this GIF shows.
(Image viaSportsBettingExperts.com, with a hat tip to Ball Don’t Lie)
Today (Thursday) the 20th anniversary of the death of Brooklyn legend The Notorious B.I.G. (We’ll now pause for a minute while you say “no say that was 20 years ago, I’m getting old.” Done? Cool. We all feel the same way.)
Sunday night, with the New York Knicks in town, the Nets are going to honor the rapper with “Biggie Night.” Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN has the details.
Barclays Center plans to honor Christopher Wallace, Brooklyn’s most iconic rapper who was shot and killed on March 9, 1997, with Sean “Diddy” Combs and Wallace’s mother, Voletta Wallace, in attendance and paying tribute to Biggie with planned pregame and halftime ceremonies. Wallace’s children — T’Yanna and CJ Wallace, Mark Pitts and Wayne Barrow — also have been invited to attend.
Notorious B.I.G.’s music has been a fixture at Nets games since the franchise moved to Brooklyn in 2012. The rapper’s songs are played before games and at halftime, and many of the rapper’s beats are played as in-game music.
Good idea. Could have had a West Coast team to go against just to have a little feud, for old times sake, but still this beats the heck out of most in-game entertainment around the league.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are about to get one of their two injured starters back.
J.R. Smith, who has been out since Dec. 21 following surgery to repair a broken thumb, will return to the lineup on Thursday night against Detroit, coach Tyronn Lue announced pregame.
But Smith had already said he was back.
This is a big boost for the Cavs. Smith will come off the bench until he gets his conditioning back, but he was scoring 8.6 points per game and was part of a starting five that Lue leaned on heavily, and that outscored opponents by 11.6 points per 48 minutes.
While Smith was out, the Cavaliers added Kyle Korver and Deron Williams. Still, Smith brings another weapon, another gunner to a team that already is the clear favorite in the East.
Kevin Love remains out and may be until around the start of the playoffs.
Nick Young was a great addition by the NBA to All-Star weekend, where the Lakers’ gunner was part of the Saturday night Three Point Contest. He didn’t win, but still, he got to go to New Orleans and have a little fun, and eat a little gumbo.
But that may not be how he remembers the weekend now.
His Los Angeles home was burglarized while he was away, according to a report on TMZ.
…this time, crooks struck the L.A. home of Lakers star Nick Young (again!) and made off with $500k in cash and jewelry after taking his entire safe!!!
Law enforcement sources confirm … Young’s Valley residence was hit in February when the bad guys entered through an unlocked door and pilfered the NBA star’s valuables. We’re told crooks took roughly $30k in cash plus 3 gold chains, a custom ring and a locked safe containing other valuables.
The details of this have since been confirmed by the Los Angeles Times. The home is in the San Fernando Valley and is the one he purchased with pop star Iggy Azaela when they were together.
If you steal an entire safe, that means you have a lot of time and some means to pull it off — this was no smash and grab. These were pros (which is bad news for Young, it means they are less likely to be caught).
(Hat Tip Yahoo’s Ball don’t Lie)
It’s a fairly steep fine, but either of these guys could have been suspended a game for their actions so there shouldn’t be much complaining.
Phoenix’s Jared Dudley and Washington’s Brandon Jennings each got a $35,000 fine for their part in a recent incident between their teams. Dudley’s fine was for making contact with Jason Smith, while Jennings got his for “making menacing gestures on the playing court,” which is code for he shaped his hand like a gun and pointed it at Dudley.
You can see the incident above. It started when Smith was called for an offensive foul as he laid out Phoenix’s Tyler Ulis on a screen. Dudley took exception to the hard foul, ran across the floor get in Smith’s face, headbutting Smith when he arrived. This led to a bit of a scuffle, where Jennings made a very obvious gun and shooting gesture with his hand.
At the time, both were ejected from the game. Now they get to write some checks, too.