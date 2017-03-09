This GIF showing the evolution of Chris Andersen’s look is awesome

Nick Young was a great addition by the NBA to All-Star weekend, where the Lakers’ gunner was part of the Saturday night Three Point Contest. He didn’t win, but still, he got to go to New Orleans and have a little fun, and eat a little gumbo.

But that may not be how he remembers the weekend now.

His Los Angeles home was burglarized while he was away, according to a report on TMZ.

…this time, crooks struck the L.A. home of Lakers star Nick Young (again!) and made off with $500k in cash and jewelry after taking his entire safe!!! Law enforcement sources confirm … Young’s Valley residence was hit in February when the bad guys entered through an unlocked door and pilfered the NBA star’s valuables. We’re told crooks took roughly $30k in cash plus 3 gold chains, a custom ring and a locked safe containing other valuables.

The details of this have since been confirmed by the Los Angeles Times. The home is in the San Fernando Valley and is the one he purchased with pop star Iggy Azaela when they were together.

If you steal an entire safe, that means you have a lot of time and some means to pull it off — this was no smash and grab. These were pros (which is bad news for Young, it means they are less likely to be caught).

