Nets hosts “Biggie Night” Sunday to honor Brooklyn’s famous rapper

Today (Thursday) the 20th anniversary of the death of Brooklyn legend The Notorious B.I.G. (We’ll now pause for a minute while you say “no say that was 20 years ago, I’m getting old.” Done? Cool. We all feel the same way.)

Sunday night, with the New York Knicks in town, the Nets are going to honor the rapper with “Biggie Night.” Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN has the details.

Barclays Center plans to honor Christopher Wallace, Brooklyn’s most iconic rapper who was shot and killed on March 9, 1997, with Sean “Diddy” Combs and Wallace’s mother, Voletta Wallace, in attendance and paying tribute to Biggie with planned pregame and halftime ceremonies. Wallace’s children — T’Yanna and CJ Wallace, Mark Pitts and Wayne Barrow — also have been invited to attend. Notorious B.I.G.’s music has been a fixture at Nets games since the franchise moved to Brooklyn in 2012. The rapper’s songs are played before games and at halftime, and many of the rapper’s beats are played as in-game music.

Good idea. Could have had a West Coast team to go against just to have a little feud, for old times sake, but still this beats the heck out of most in-game entertainment around the league.