Kawhi Leonard’s advice for college players hoping for NBA: drink alkaline water

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard — who is totally not a robot — recently did an interview with GQ about his diet. It contains the sort of boring, smart things you would expect from an MVP candidate: fish, chicken, vegetables.

What it also includes is a recommendation for college kids looking to go pro with a very specific piece of advice.

Via GQ:

Not all water is great for you. I drink a lot of water during the day, but I stay away from certain waters because their pH levels are low. Stick to alkaline waters with a higher pH. Trust me.

If you’re not familiar, alkaline water is something you can find at high-end grocery stores that sells the idea of being able to boost your body’s pH level. Why would you want to do that? There’s lots of reasons listed on pro-alkaline water websites, but mostly it’s supposed to improve athlete performance.

So there you go. Kawhi Leonard drinks water with alkalizing compounds in it that help boost his performance. He does not drink it in order to lubricate his cold, mechanical robot innards. Nope. No sir. Get that nonsense out of your head.