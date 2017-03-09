Kawhi Leonard’s advice for college players hoping for NBA: drink alkaline water

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard — who is totally not a robot — recently did an interview with GQ about his diet. It contains the sort of boring, smart things you would expect from an MVP candidate: fish, chicken, vegetables.
What it also includes is a recommendation for college kids looking to go pro with a very specific piece of advice.
Via GQ:
Not all water is great for you. I drink a lot of water during the day, but I stay away from certain waters because their pH levels are low. Stick to alkaline waters with a higher pH. Trust me.
If you’re not familiar, alkaline water is something you can find at high-end grocery stores that sells the idea of being able to boost your body’s pH level. Why would you want to do that? There’s lots of reasons listed on pro-alkaline water websites, but mostly it’s supposed to improve athlete performance.
So there you go. Kawhi Leonard drinks water with alkalizing compounds in it that help boost his performance. He does not drink it in order to lubricate his cold, mechanical robot innards. Nope. No sir. Get that nonsense out of your head.
Chris Andersen has had an interesting NBA career.
The Birdman has been in the league 14 years playing for seven different teams, battled addictions and spurious charges, been a guy who loves hunting/fishing/shooting/outdoor life playing an urban game, and through it all he’s picked up an NBA ring (Miami 2013) and made nearly $37 million.
The evolution of his look has been even more amazing, as this GIF shows.
(Image viaSportsBettingExperts.com, with a hat tip to Ball Don’t Lie)
Today (Thursday) the 20th anniversary of the death of Brooklyn legend The Notorious B.I.G. (We’ll now pause for a minute while you say “no say that was 20 years ago, I’m getting old.” Done? Cool. We all feel the same way.)
Sunday night, with the New York Knicks in town, the Nets are going to honor the rapper with “Biggie Night.” Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN has the details.
Barclays Center plans to honor Christopher Wallace, Brooklyn’s most iconic rapper who was shot and killed on March 9, 1997, with Sean “Diddy” Combs and Wallace’s mother, Voletta Wallace, in attendance and paying tribute to Biggie with planned pregame and halftime ceremonies. Wallace’s children — T’Yanna and CJ Wallace, Mark Pitts and Wayne Barrow — also have been invited to attend.
Notorious B.I.G.’s music has been a fixture at Nets games since the franchise moved to Brooklyn in 2012. The rapper’s songs are played before games and at halftime, and many of the rapper’s beats are played as in-game music.
Good idea. Could have had a West Coast team to go against just to have a little feud, for old times sake, but still this beats the heck out of most in-game entertainment around the league.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are about to get one of their two injured starters back.
J.R. Smith, who has been out since Dec. 21 following surgery to repair a broken thumb, will return to the lineup on Thursday night against Detroit, coach Tyronn Lue announced pregame.
But Smith had already said he was back.
This is a big boost for the Cavs. Smith will come off the bench until he gets his conditioning back, but he was scoring 8.6 points per game and was part of a starting five that Lue leaned on heavily, and that outscored opponents by 11.6 points per 48 minutes.
While Smith was out, the Cavaliers added Kyle Korver and Deron Williams. Still, Smith brings another weapon, another gunner to a team that already is the clear favorite in the East.
Kevin Love remains out and may be until around the start of the playoffs.
Nick Young was a great addition by the NBA to All-Star weekend, where the Lakers’ gunner was part of the Saturday night Three Point Contest. He didn’t win, but still, he got to go to New Orleans and have a little fun, and eat a little gumbo.
But that may not be how he remembers the weekend now.
His Los Angeles home was burglarized while he was away, according to a report on TMZ.
…this time, crooks struck the L.A. home of Lakers star Nick Young (again!) and made off with $500k in cash and jewelry after taking his entire safe!!!
Law enforcement sources confirm … Young’s Valley residence was hit in February when the bad guys entered through an unlocked door and pilfered the NBA star’s valuables. We’re told crooks took roughly $30k in cash plus 3 gold chains, a custom ring and a locked safe containing other valuables.
The details of this have since been confirmed by the Los Angeles Times. The home is in the San Fernando Valley and is the one he purchased with pop star Iggy Azaela when they were together.
If you steal an entire safe, that means you have a lot of time and some means to pull it off — this was no smash and grab. These were pros (which is bad news for Young, it means they are less likely to be caught).
(Hat Tip Yahoo’s Ball don’t Lie)