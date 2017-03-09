Rob Carr/Getty Images

Brandon Jennings compares Knicks to Wizards, ‘a team that actually plays together’

By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2017, 12:00 PM EST

The Knicks were so finished with Brandon Jennings, they outright waived him. No buyout, just a straight willingness to pay him to go away.

Now with the Wizards, it doesn’t sound as if Jennings misses New York.

Jennings, via Keely Diven of CSN Mid-Atlantic:

“I’m in the same position I was in New York, but just in a better system for me personally and with a team that actually plays together,” he said.

Jeff Hornacek’s system was fine for Jennings until the Knicks re-emphasized the triangle, but that was after Jennings left, anyway.

I’m more interested in Jennings insinuating the Knicks didn’t play together. That definitely appeared to be the case from the outside, but it’s another level when a former insider raises the issue.

New York’s lack of cohesiveness is a shared failure between Carmelo Anthony, Phil Jackson and Jeff Hornacek.

Anthony hasn’t been the type of leader who instills an atmosphere of cooperation. His isolationist offensive style lends itself to separation, and he hasn’t shown an ability to rally his teammates in a way that counteracts that.

Jackson exacerbated those problems by acquiring Derrick Rose and Jennings, two score-first point guards with only limited efficiency. Rose especially has struggled to fit into a cohesive team dynamic as he looks to find his own way post-injury.

And then there’s Kristaps Porzingis, New York’s budding star who’s too talented to fade into the background. He’ll find touches, no matter how much disarray around him.

The Knicks’ divisions are particularly felt on defense, where all five players rarely execute together. It’s seemingly only a matter of time until the unit breaks down. That falls to Hornacek, who has failed to implement a sound defensive system. And, no, assigning defensive duties to Kurt Rambis doesn’t excuse Hornacek. Ultimately, this falls on the head coach.

Jennings hasn’t been shy about criticizing the Knicks — even while playing for them, as Diven tracks. But they’re also 26-39. Criticism is warranted, and Jennings’ appears fair.

Rescheduled Trail Blazers-Timberwolves game adds back-to-back for both teams

AP Photo/Jim Mone
By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2017, 12:38 PM EST

The NBA has emphasized reducing the number of back-to-backs.

Sometimes, moisture intervenes.

The postponed Trail Blazers-Timberwolves game has been rescheduled.

NBA release:

The National Basketball Association announced today that the March 6 game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves, which was postponed due to unsafe playing conditions on the arena floor, has been rescheduled for Monday, April 3 at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET

This gives both teams an additional back-to-back. Portland plays at Utah the following night. The Timberwolves also begin a four-game road trip at Golden State on April 4.

It’s not much, but this provides a slight edge to the other teams fighting for the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference: Nuggets, Mavericks and, I guess, Pelicans.

Video Q&A: Should we add Knockout to NBA All-Star Weekend?

By Dane CarbaughMar 9, 2017, 11:08 AM EST

Should we add Knockout to NBA All-Star Weekend? This is an important question many, I think, should be asking.

In seasons prior, the league had the Shooting Stars Competition. That was the competition dominated by Chris Bosh & Co. that featured an NBA player, a WNBA player, and a legend all competing against each other on teams from various areas of the floor.

But Knockout (or Bump) is a favorite on the blacktop. If we want to add some of the frivolous fun back into All-Star Weekend, why not keep it simple and go with a game every ball player has played?

The suggestion from a reader via Twitter this week added a twist: should we go with elite shooters, or with terrible ones? Would you rather see a game of knockout featuring Stephen Curry and James Harden? Or do you want to watch Andre Drummond and Mason Plumlee try to battle it out for extra comedy?

I swayed back and forth on this before finally coming to a decision in this week’s video Q&A session. I also covered topics including:

  • The best basketball book to read on public transportation
  • Who is the best baseball player in the NBA?
  • Who is the best baseketball player in the NBA?
  • What my favorite “sneaky” skill is of an NBA player

Watch the full video above, and if you have questions you want to submit for next week, ask them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

Warriors fan makes four 3-pointers in 30 seconds to win car (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2017, 10:31 AM EST

This Warriors fan made more 3-pointers in 30 22 seconds (4-for-7) than Golden State did in the final 39 minutes (3-for-23) of its loss to the Celtics..

It’s fun to watch the crowd get increasingly engaged as the contest proceeds:

Stephen Curry points out chattering Jaylen Brown after buzzer-beating 3-pointer (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2017, 9:53 AM EST

Stephen Curry, with Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown switched onto him, drained a 3-pointer to beat the third-quarter buzzer.

Curry made sure everyone knew Brown was talking too much.

That was the end of the swagger for Curry (scoreless in five fourth-quarter minutes) and the Warriors (outscored, 27-12, in the final period). Final score: Boston 99, Golden State 86.