Watch Russell Westbrook drop career-best 58 points on Trail Blazers

Stephenson played in four games for Minnesota, averaging 4.3 points per game off the bench. It was a good enough performance that Tom Thibodeau wants to take a longer look.
Minnesota is holding out longshot playoff hopes — they are 3.5 games out of the eighth seed with 20 games to play — and if Stephenson can help with that desperate push they may sign him on the cheap for the rest of the season. But he doesn’t seem to have a long-term future with the Timberwolves.
John Wall with buzzer-beater to end half, then Marquese Chriss and Markieff Morris have words
There are a couple of things to unpack out of this video.
The main one is that once John Wall faced up and attacked Tyler Ulis as the clock ran down, there was nothing the Suns’ point guard was going to be able to do. Then Marquese Chriss fouled wall, for good measure. All buzzer-beaters don’t have to be jumpers, not if you can get to the rim and draw the foul.
After that, and off camera, Chris and Markieff Morris exchanged words. That led to the players being separated. We will see if the league office reviews this and decides someone needs a fine.
Three Things We Learned Tuesday: Celebrating the greatness of Dirk Nowitzki
I will say about Nowitzki what I said about Kobe in his final years: Savor him while you can. Enjoy the one-legged fadeaways. Watch him, because there will never be another quite like him, and we are fortunate to get to watch him play. (The same applies to LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and the other greats of the game today.)
2) Russell Westbrook put up a ridiculous, career-high 58 points and it’s still not enough, Thunder lose fourth straight. It feels like this game summed up the Russell Westbrook MVP debate: He was unquestionably phenomenal putting up 58 points on 39 shots, while also dishing out nine assists. He was attacking the rim (he got to the line 16 times) and was finding open teammates when the shots weren’t there. Victor Oladipo returned from missing time with back spasms and added 16 points, but this was almost always the Westbrook show. Maybe no other player in the league could have pulled off this battering ram performance.
But it wasn’t enough to get the win. That’s the heart of the argument against Westbrook: James Harden — and if you want, Kawhi Leonard — are lifting their teams to higher heights, they are doing more to make their teammates better. The Thunder are on pace to win 45 games right now, and Marc Cuban has made the argument that many in the media will when voting comes: If your team didn’t win 50 games, you didn’t do enough to win the award.
I don’t think that’s fair: The Thunder were +7 in the 36 minutes Westbrook was on the court in this game, but -12 in the 12 minutes he rested. Westbrook’s value, by any measure, cannot be questioned.
The loss was because Oklahoma City could not stop Portland, which had an offensive rating of 130.1 for the night (points scored per 100 possessions). Portland had depth, it’s bench led by Allen Crabbe and Meyers Leonard turned the game, both at the start of the second quarter and again late in the third. Of course, Damian Lillard (22 points) and C.J. McCollum (21) got theirs, but down the stretch Jusuf Nurkic had a couple big buckets on his way to finishing with 17. This was a quality win for Portland, which is now 1.5 games back of eight-seed Denver in the West. The Blazers need wins to catch the Nuggets.
The debate around Westbrook for MVP — if he can maintain his triple-double for the season pace — will be just a broader discussion of what happened in this game.
Ejections and a gorilla running out into play? Just another night in Phoenix.
But that wasn’t close to the interesting parts of the game. First, there was the ejection of Jared Dudley of Phoenix and Brandon Jennings of the Wizards for their part in this altercation that started after a Jason Smith pick on Tyler Ulis.
Dudley was ejected for the bump on Smith. Jennings makes a gun gesture with his fingers at Dudley during the scrum afterward and that gets him tossed. Fines (and maybe a suspension) are coming for them.
But that wasn’t the strangest part of the game — that was when the gorilla came onto the court during play. He’s clearly going to retrieve something that came onto the court, but still.
Bojan Bogdanovic, Bradley Beal, John Wall lead Wizards past pesky Suns, 131-127
PHOENIX (AP) Bojan Bogdanovic scored 29 points, setting a franchise record for free throws made by going 16 of 16, and the Washington Wizards opened a five-game western trip with a 131-127 victory over the pesky Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.
Bradley Beal had 27 points and John Wall added 25 points and 14 assists in a victory that ended the Suns’ three-game winning streak, their longest since November 2015.
Eric Bledsoe scored 30 points for the Suns, who erased a 22-point, first-half deficit, were tied at 110 with 5:16 to play and challenged the Wizards in the final two minutes before Wall finally clinched it with two free throws with 6.5 seconds to play.
Devin Booker scored 25 for the Suns, nine in the final 21 seconds.
Tyler Ulis, whose 3-pointer at the buzzer beat Boston on Sunday, sank a 16-footer to tie it for Phoenix at 110-all with 5:16 to play.
But Bogdanovic’s third 3-pointer of the game started the decisive Washington run, a 12-2 surge that put the Wizards ahead 122-112 with 2:50 left on one of Wall’s many driving layups.
Phoenix cut it to 122-118 but Beal drove the lane for a powerful dunk. Booker made it a three-point game twice in the waning seconds, first with a three-point play, then with an extra-long 3-pointer. But Bogdanovic and Wall each sank two free throws and the Wizards escaped.
Washington dominated early and built a 56-34 lead on Smith’s 17-footer with 7:12 left in the half.
Bledsoe’s 3-pointer triggered a comeback.
Phoenix scored 14 consecutive points and eventually cut the lead to 62-61 before Washington scored the last six points of the half to lead 68-61.
Phoenix opened the second half with a 20-2 run but Washington immediately responded, scoring the next 12 to go back on top 82-81 after Wall’s three-point play with 3:52 left in the third.
Wizards: Washington beat Phoenix for the fourth straight time. … Ex-Sun Markieff Morris was still the villain but the boos weren’t quite as hearty as in the past. … The five-game trip is the Wizards’ longest of the season. … Beal and Booker have the most 3-pointers before their 21st birthday in NBA history. Beal had 229 before turning 21. Booker has 218 and doesn’t turn 21 until Oct. 30.
Suns: Ulis’ 25-footer to beat Boston Sunday was the Suns’ third buzzer-beater of the season, most by any team in the NBA. The others were by Bledsoe and Booker.
HEAD BUTT
Dudley’s head-butt incident started when Smith knocked diminutive Ulis to the court with a rough screen in the backcourt. Smith was called for the foul but the two sides’ tempers erupted. Dudley ran to Smith and clearly head butted the big Washington player. After referees reviewed the video, Dudley was tossed. Jennings also was ejected for his hand gesture.
Wizards: Washington plays at Denver on Wednesday night.
Suns: Phoenix closes out a five-game homestand against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.