Watch the Phoenix Suns Gorilla slide out onto the court during gameplay (VIDEO)

Why was the Phoenix Suns Gorilla on the court while two NBA teams were playing on Tuesday night? We may never know.
Then, we got this during the fourth quarter:
I don’t know why this is happening but I can’t stop giggling.
Things got heated during the second quarter of Tuesday night’s matchup between the Washington Wizards and the Phoenix Suns. An altercation resulted in ejections for both Jared Dudley and Brandon Jennings, and both fines and missed games are sure to follow.
Let’s try to unpack this.
It started when Wizards forward Jason Smith was called for an offensive foul as he laid out Phoenix’s Tyler Ulis on a screen. Dudley took exception to the foul, and streaked across the floor to get in Smith’s face, headbutting him while doing so.
That started a bit of a row, at which both Dudley and Jennings became the center of. Jennings, while arguing with Dudley, could clearly be seen making a gun and shooting gesture. Both were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game.
Jennings and Dudley with both no doubt miss time and at least a game for the altercation. Making unnecessary physical contact like Dudley did is sure to irk the league office. The same should be said for Jennings’ gesture, something that won’t sit well with a league that pins itself as family entertainment.
Wild stuff from a weird scuffle.
While it doesn’t seem as though UCLA guard Lonzo Ball’s father LaVar will have much of an impact on his son’s draft stock, that doesn’t mean folks around the NBA haven’t begun to notice some ill-placed comments. LaVar said recently that his son was better than two-time MVP Stephen Curry.
Yeah. Ok.
Charles Barkley had something to say about that little tidbit. Speaking with Sporting News’ Sean Deveney, Barkley said LaVar’s claims are past ridiculous.
Via SN:
“Just because you say some s—, doesn’t make it right,” Barkley said. “He’s gonna be better than Steph Curry? That’s what he said. Steph Curry has won a couple MVPs, he’s pretty good. Man, let me tell you something. That’s that AAU s—. You can’t say a guy is going to be better than Steph Curry, a guy who has played 30 college games. I know you can be proud of your son, but at some point, it becomes stupidity.”
Deveney’s story is interesting in that, from what he could gather from front office folks, it’s not as though dad’s comments is going to hurt Lonzo. His play is strong enough to guarantee he’s a top pick.
But you can already tell from Barkley that the teams most likely to be able to draft Ball are probably bracing themselves to deal with LaVar.
Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki is a future Hall of Famer. He’s also now a member of an exclusive club that includes Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, Karl Malone, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
On Tuesday night, playing against the Los Angeles Lakers, Nowitzki surpassed 30,000 points scored in the NBA.
The big shot came early in the second quarter in Dallas, with Nowtizki on the right wing on a post up. Dirk went with his signature leg kick step back fadeaway over Larry Nance Jr., which set the American Airlines Center on fire.
The view from inside the AAC was pretty neat:
It was a great moment with Nowitzki, and as the ESPN cameras moved around the crowd it settled on Nowitzki’s famed coach and friend, Holger Geschwindner. Geschwindner could be seen tearing up as Dallas celebrated Nowitzki’s accomplishment:
Former and current NBAers — including LeBron James — showed their appreciation for Nowitzki on Twitter after the basket hit the nylon.
Congratulations to Dirk and Mavericks fans.