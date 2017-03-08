Watch the Phoenix Suns Gorilla slide out onto the court during gameplay (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Why was the Phoenix Suns Gorilla on the court while two NBA teams were playing on Tuesday night? We may never know.

Perhaps he was trying to add some comic relief to a game high in tension. Earlier in the night things got testy as both Washington Wizards G Brandon Jennings and Phoenix Suns wing Jared Dudley were ejected.

Dudley headbutted a guy and Jennings made a gun gesture, so any kind of levity was welcome.

Then, we got this during the fourth quarter:

i can’t stop watching this pic.twitter.com/LRphUzEsuw — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) March 8, 2017

I don’t know why this is happening but I can’t stop giggling.