PBT Extra: Are red hot Miami Heat playoff bound?

By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2017, 8:11 PM EST

Back on Jan. 15, the Miami Heat were 11-30 and all anyone wanted to talk about was who they would trade at the deadline as they tried to get younger and build around Hassan Whiteside.

Since that day the Heat have gone 19-4, including a recent home-and-home sweep of the Cavaliers, and they’ve done it with a top six NBA offense and defense since that time.

The Heat are 1.5 games back of the Pistons, is Miami a playoff team?

I say yes, but the need to prove it over the coming couple weeks — seven of their next eight are at home, while they finish with a lot of road games against good teams (including Cleveland and Washington).

Whatever happens, the Miami turnaround is one of the great stories of the NBA season — and will get Erik Spoelstra some Coach of the Year votes.

Report: Cavaliers waiving Andrew Bogut, could waive DeAndre Liggins

AP Photo/Tony Dejak
By Dan FeldmanMar 8, 2017, 7:11 PM EST

Andrew Bogut is out for the season.

The next dominos to fall?

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Cleveland plans to waive Bogut in order to free up a roster spot to replace the big man who was brought in for his rim-protecting and play-making abilities, a team source told ESPN. Bogut plans to rehabilitate back in his native Australia with his family.

The Cavs could waive an additional player — DeAndre Liggins would be the most likely candidate — to mitigate the cost hit it would require to replace Bogut, the source told ESPN.

The Cavs plan to make their roster adjustment following their upcoming three-game road trip through Detroit, Orlando and Houston, a source told ESPN.

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s reported pledge to LeBron James to spend unconditionally demands waiving Bogut to sign a useful player. Cleveland might never call on its 15th man in the playoffs, but I bet LeBron cares more about having the safety net — no matter how superfluous — than its cost.

It’s also a logical move for a team with an open championship window. This isn’t the time to cut corners. The upside is too high.

Signing another player would cost the Cavs $20,185 daily for the rest of the regular season ($5,767 in salary, $14,418 in luxury tax). There will be 30 days left in the season after their three-game road trip, which would mean a total of $605,560.

Waiving Liggins would save Cleveland money only if someone claims him. Otherwise, the Cavs are on the hook for his full salary plus the resulting luxury-tax hit. Presumably, they’d find another team that agrees to claim him before waiving him.

Another team claiming Liggins would save the Cavaliers $2,712,506 ($173,266 in salary, $2,539,240 in luxury tax).

Dropping Liggins, whether or not he’s claimed, would also open a roster spot. Filling it would again cost $20,185 daily.

Assume the Cavs use the Bogut opening to sign their top available target. After that, is there really a second free agent who’d help more on the court than Liggins? I’d probably rather just have Liggins, a defensive-minded wing.

Waiving Bogut and signing another player is only logical. That shouldn’t buy the Cavaliers leeway to waive Liggins to save money — unless they have a veteran replacement in mind who’s more ready to contribute in the playoffs. But the onus would be on them to find that player.

Josh Jackson, potential top-three NBA draft pick, suspended by Kansas after hit-and-run

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 8, 2017, 6:13 PM EST

Kansas forward Josh Jackson could be a top-three pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

If he convinces a team his off-court legal issues aren’t too big of a problem.

Kansas suspended the freshman for its Big 12 tournament opener after receiving three citations for a hit-and-run. He was already facing a misdemeanor property-damage charge for allegedly damaging the car of Kansas women’s basketball player who was previously found to be the victim of domestic violence by one of Jackson’s teammates.

Jackson will have a chance to explain himself in the legal and pre-draft processes, but this second incident makes it more difficult to dismiss the first as an isolated issue.

His incredible basketball talent will open doors, but Jackson is also competing with Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Dennis Smith, Jayson Tayum and other very good players for draft position. Off-court concerns will factor.

 

Report: Ty Lawson thrice violated probation by testing positive for alcohol

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 8, 2017, 5:13 PM EST

Ty Lawson allegedly violated his probation stemming from drunk driving in Colorado in 2015.

Just what did Lawson do?

TMZ:

part of the terms required Lawson to stay completely sober and submit to alcohol testing.

But officials say Lawson tested positive for booze on 9/27, 9/29 and 2/7.

Lawson has essentially said his problems were about drinking and driving and the media’s portrayal of when he drinks — not drinking itself. He also said he wouldn’t have gone to rehab if it weren’t court-ordered. In October, Lawson was late to a Kings shootaround then missed a team flight, reportedly after partying in Las Vegas the night before.

In other words, these latest developments aren’t terribly surprising.

Lawson deserves a chance to answer for himself in court and publicly, but he could face legal and workplace consequences. Remember, in Sacramento, “character matters.”

Scott Brooks told Brandon Jennings to shoot more, possibly first coach ever to do so

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2017, 4:13 PM EST

Brandon Jennings is a career 38.9 percent shooter (37.7 percent this season). While he can hit the three (34.8 percent for his career), he is more known as a guy who tries to create shots for himself but often ends up making questionable decisions and taking low-percentage looks. He can pass, he can play with pace, but the Knicks need those things, and they waived Jennings after the trade deadline because he was shooting 38 percent for them and it just wasn’t working.

Washington picked him up to provide some point guard depth — and coach Scott Brooks’ has already told Jennings to shoot more. Making Brooks possibly the first coach ever to say that to Jennings. Here’s what Jennings told Chase Hughes of CSNMidatlantic.com.

“Coach told me today during a timeout, ‘when are you going to start shooting the ball?’ I said ‘I would if my hands weren’t so slippery.’ Every time I catch it, I feel like I don’t want to airball it. He was like ‘alright, well next game shoot the ball.’…

“I think this is the first coach to ever tell me to shoot more. Honestly. When I first came into the league, shooting wasn’t really that popular where guys didn’t really like point guards to shoot that much. Now it’s like ‘shoot the ball.’ I’ve gotta get back to that,” he said.

Early in his career Jennings was seen as an inefficient gunner, and coaches tried to get him to rein it in. This season Jennings has taken 46.6 percent of his shots from three, and hit 33 percent of them, but he needs to be straight on or in the corners. Jenning has his spots on the floor, but there is a lot of red in his shot chart.

This fits Brooks’ style — he made a bet with Bradley Beal to try to get him to take 20 threes in a game. Brooks wants an open, free-flowing offense where his players are confident to make plays and take shots. It has worked for the Wizards this season, maybe it works for Jennings.

But mostly if he can give John Wall some rest and just keep things flowing with the often (and rightfully) maligned Wizards bench unit, that alone will be a huge boost. Particularly come the postseason.