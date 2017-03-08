Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Josh Jackson, potential top-three NBA draft pick, suspended by Kansas after hit-and-run

By Dan FeldmanMar 8, 2017, 6:13 PM EST

Kansas forward Josh Jackson could be a top-three pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

If he convinces a team his off-court legal issues aren’t too big of a problem.

Kansas suspended the freshman for its Big 12 tournament opener after receiving three citations for a hit-and-run. He was already facing a misdemeanor property-damage charge for allegedly damaging the car of Kansas women’s basketball player who was previously found to be the victim of domestic violence by one of Jackson’s teammates.

Jackson will have a chance to explain himself in the legal and pre-draft processes, but this second incident makes it more difficult to dismiss the first as an isolated issue.

His incredible basketball talent will open doors, but Jackson is also competing with Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Dennis Smith, Jayson Tayum and other very good players for draft position. Off-court concerns will factor.

 

Report: Ty Lawson thrice violated probation by testing positive for alcohol

By Dan FeldmanMar 8, 2017, 5:13 PM EST

Ty Lawson allegedly violated his probation stemming from drunk driving in Colorado in 2015.

Just what did Lawson do?

TMZ:

part of the terms required Lawson to stay completely sober and submit to alcohol testing.

But officials say Lawson tested positive for booze on 9/27, 9/29 and 2/7.

Lawson has essentially said his problems were about drinking and driving and the media’s portrayal of when he drinks — not drinking itself. He also said he wouldn’t have gone to rehab if it weren’t court-ordered. In October, Lawson was late to a Kings shootaround then missed a team flight, reportedly after partying in Las Vegas the night before.

In other words, these latest developments aren’t terribly surprising.

Lawson deserves a chance to answer for himself in court and publicly, but he could face legal and workplace consequences. Remember, in Sacramento, “character matters.”

Scott Brooks told Brandon Jennings to shoot more, possibly first coach ever to do so

By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2017, 4:13 PM EST

Brandon Jennings is a career 38.9 percent shooter (37.7 percent this season). While he can hit the three (34.8 percent for his career), he is more known as a guy who tries to create shots for himself but often ends up making questionable decisions and taking low-percentage looks. He can pass, he can play with pace, but the Knicks need those things, and they waived Jennings after the trade deadline because he was shooting 38 percent for them and it just wasn’t working.

Washington picked him up to provide some point guard depth — and coach Scott Brooks’ has already told Jennings to shoot more. Making Brooks possibly the first coach ever to say that to Jennings. Here’s what Jennings told Chase Hughes of CSNMidatlantic.com.

“Coach told me today during a timeout, ‘when are you going to start shooting the ball?’ I said ‘I would if my hands weren’t so slippery.’ Every time I catch it, I feel like I don’t want to airball it. He was like ‘alright, well next game shoot the ball.’…

“I think this is the first coach to ever tell me to shoot more. Honestly. When I first came into the league, shooting wasn’t really that popular where guys didn’t really like point guards to shoot that much. Now it’s like ‘shoot the ball.’ I’ve gotta get back to that,” he said.

Early in his career Jennings was seen as an inefficient gunner, and coaches tried to get him to rein it in. This season Jennings has taken 46.6 percent of his shots from three, and hit 33 percent of them, but he needs to be straight on or in the corners. Jenning has his spots on the floor, but there is a lot of red in his shot chart.

This fits Brooks’ style — he made a bet with Bradley Beal to try to get him to take 20 threes in a game. Brooks wants an open, free-flowing offense where his players are confident to make plays and take shots. It has worked for the Wizards this season, maybe it works for Jennings.

But mostly if he can give John Wall some rest and just keep things flowing with the often (and rightfully) maligned Wizards bench unit, that alone will be a huge boost. Particularly come the postseason.

Anthony Davis likes latest Pelicans bobblehead because it actually looks like him

By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2017, 3:44 PM EST

Quite often, bobbleheads of athletes do not exactly belong to the realism movement in art. While not quite cubist, there are times the likenesses feel more impressionistic and requires a little squinting to see the player in there. Which leads to guys hearing about it in the locker room.

It’s bobblehead night Wednesday night in New Orleans, and that means Anthony Davis is up.

However, AD likes this one – the first time he has ever liked a bobblehead, he told Jim Eichenhofe of the Pelican’s official website.

That is a pretty good likeness.

Next season, if the Pelicans want to do a realistic representation of DeMarcus Cousins, do they need to have the bobblehead looking incredulously at a referee?

Report: Jim, Johnny Buss want to cash out of Lakers ownership, but that creates other problems

By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2017, 3:24 PM EST

The assumption behind the Machiavellian move by Jim Buss and his older brother Johnny to wrest control of the Lakers from Jeannie Buss was a power play. Just days before Jeanie, the controlling owner of the Lakers, had relieved Jim of his power as head of basketball operations (along with Mitch Kupchak) putting Magic Johnson in charge. The logical leap was Jim wanted his power back.

But now, he may just want cash.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN has a fantastic bit of reporting up breaking down the Shakespearian Buss family drama, and sister Janie Buss said her two brothers want to cash out.

“This is something huge and it’s not going to go away. They’re trying to bust the trust so they can sell their [interests],” younger sister Janie Buss says. “And if they sell, that’ll leave the rest of us in a minority.”

Janie says she thinks that Johnny and Jim each have different motivations but that their endgame is the same: to cash out.

“Growing up, Johnny was the kid who brought the ball to the park and when things didn’t go his way, he took the ball and ran,” Janie says. “I don’t want to call him a poor sport, because a poor sport would be someone who lost a game and kicked the referee. No, Johnny took the ball away so nobody could play.

“Jimmy will bring the ball, but he’ll be like, ‘Everyone gets to play, but you have to put a dollar in to play. He tries to figure out things mathematically, how to get the best advantage.”

First, an explanation of the minority comment. Currently, each of the six Buss children own 11 percent of the team through four trusts (AEG owns 25 percent, there are other minority owners, but the Buss block is the majority). Cash out two of them and the Buss family share would drop to 44 percent.

The trust is written in such a way that the other Buss children have to take steps to make and keep Jeanie as the controlling owner.

Just buying out the brothers by the Buss children is not that simple — the Lakers are worth an estimated $3 billion, according to Forbes. That means each older brother’s share is in the $330 million range, and for the Buss family the Lakers are the family business — it makes them a lot of money, but not that much money. There would be groups interested, but the Buss family doesn’t want to give up control.

Only one thing is for sure: The Game of Thrones power struggle in Los Angeles is far from over. The palace intrigue and maneuvering is going to be a summer hit and maybe beyond.