Dion Waiters makes three 3-pointers down the stretch to lead Heat over Hornets (video)

#PhillyCheese put em away again!
Dion scored 9 of his 24 (3-3 pointers) in the final minutes of tonight's #HEATwin over Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/JRPAxqlNFZ
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 9, 2017
AP Photo/Alan Diaz
DENVER (AP) — Colorado authorities want probation revoked for Sacramento Kings point guard Ty Lawson after they say he tested positive for alcohol three times in the last six months and failed to complete required public service in a 2015 drunken driving case.
Over prosecutors’ objections, the former Denver Nugget was sentenced to probation rather than jail last year and ordered to remain sober.
Probation officials issued a summons last week ordering Lawson to appear in court March 22 to respond to their allegations. The Kings are scheduled to host the Bucks that night.
A judge will decide then whether Lawson’s probation should be revoked and whether he should be sentenced to jail instead.
Before he was sentenced, Lawson completed a court-ordered 30-day residential treatment program at Cliffside Malibu, a celebrity rehabilitation center in California.
His lawyer didn’t return a call seeking comment.
Chris Paul looked like he had to work harder to get the ball from his teammates — DeAndre Jordan then Blake Griffin — than to make this half-court shot.
Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, Zach Randolph and Tony Allen have made the Grizzlies pretty darn good for a while.
New Memphis coach David Fizdale is trying to make them a little better.
With that in mind, Fizdale started Aaron Harrison and Brandan Wright over Allen and JaMychal Green against the Nets on Monday. James Ennis received a DNP-CD. Troy Daniels almost fell completely out of the rotation. Zach Randolph saw far fewer minutes than usual.
The result: A 122-109 loss to lowly Brooklyn, dropping the Grizzlies to 14-14 in the calendar year, and major questions about Fizdale’s experimentation.
Mike Ceide of WREG TV:
Fizdale:
What I’m supposed to do? Settle for mediocrity and stay in a .500 mode and not do anything and just be OK with that? That’s the problem with the whole image of this group is that that’s been OK, and if we’re underdogs and we don’t win it, that’s OK. No. I won’t settle for that. I’ll continue to shuffle until I find something that works best to give us the best chance to hold the trophy. And if people don’t like it, they can kiss my a–.
I love Fizdale’s open-mindedness and frankness. He’s not afraid of implementing hard-hitting changes.
But Harrison and Wright? That’s probably too far outside the box.
The Grizzlies biggest problem has been Chandler Parsons, who remained in the starting lineup. Maybe that’s injury-related, and they just need to ride it out and hope he finds his stride. But that’s independent of Fizdale’s changes against the Nets.
I also believe Fizdale is incorrectly blaming Memphis’ mindset for the team only once advancing past the second round despite making the playoffs the last six years. The Grizzlies just never had the talent of the elite Western Conference teams in that span. Memphis was eliminated by teams featuring:
That said, there’s something healthy about the head coach refusing to admit his team is at a talent deficit. If Memphis’ roster is too lacking, there’s nothing left to do.
But if the Grizzlies have the underlying talent — or at least believe they do — they can try to play harder and smarter to tap it. Lineup changes might be the ticket.
Next time, just try something a little more likely to succeed than starting Harrison and Wright.
Back on Jan. 15, the Miami Heat were 11-30 and all anyone wanted to talk about was who they would trade at the deadline as they tried to get younger and build around Hassan Whiteside.
Since that day the Heat have gone 19-4, including a recent home-and-home sweep of the Cavaliers, and they’ve done it with a top six NBA offense and defense since that time.
The Heat are 1.5 games back of the Pistons, is Miami a playoff team?
I say yes, but the need to prove it over the coming couple weeks — seven of their next eight are at home, while they finish with a lot of road games against good teams (including Cleveland and Washington).
Whatever happens, the Miami turnaround is one of the great stories of the NBA season — and will get Erik Spoelstra some Coach of the Year votes.