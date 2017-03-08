Chris Paul sinks half-court shot to beat halftime buzzer (video)

Chris Paul looked like he had to work harder to get the ball from his teammates — DeAndre Jordan then Blake Griffin — than to make this half-court shot.
Grizzlies coach David Fizdale to lineup-change critics: ‘Kiss my a–‘
Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, Zach Randolph and Tony Allen have made the Grizzlies pretty darn good for a while.
New Memphis coach David Fizdale is trying to make them a little better.
With that in mind, Fizdale started Aaron Harrison and Brandan Wright over Allen and JaMychal Green against the Nets on Monday. James Ennis received a DNP-CD. Troy Daniels almost fell completely out of the rotation. Zach Randolph saw far fewer minutes than usual.
The result: A 122-109 loss to lowly Brooklyn, dropping the Grizzlies to 14-14 in the calendar year, and major questions about Fizdale’s experimentation.
Mike Ceide of WREG TV:
Fizdale:
What I’m supposed to do? Settle for mediocrity and stay in a .500 mode and not do anything and just be OK with that? That’s the problem with the whole image of this group is that that’s been OK, and if we’re underdogs and we don’t win it, that’s OK. No. I won’t settle for that. I’ll continue to shuffle until I find something that works best to give us the best chance to hold the trophy. And if people don’t like it, they can kiss my a–.
I love Fizdale’s open-mindedness and frankness. He’s not afraid of implementing hard-hitting changes.
But Harrison and Wright? That’s probably too far outside the box.
The Grizzlies biggest problem has been Chandler Parsons, who remained in the starting lineup. Maybe that’s injury-related, and they just need to ride it out and hope he finds his stride. But that’s independent of Fizdale’s changes against the Nets.
I also believe Fizdale is incorrectly blaming Memphis’ mindset for the team only once advancing past the second round despite making the playoffs the last six years. The Grizzlies just never had the talent of the elite Western Conference teams in that span. Memphis was eliminated by teams featuring:
- Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden (2011 Thunder)
- Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan (2012 Clippers)
- Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard (2013 Spurs
- Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Serge Ibaka (2014 Thunder)
- Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson (2015 Warriors)
- Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge and Manu Ginobili (2016 Spurs)
That said, there’s something healthy about the head coach refusing to admit his team is at a talent deficit. If Memphis’ roster is too lacking, there’s nothing left to do.
But if the Grizzlies have the underlying talent — or at least believe they do — they can try to play harder and smarter to tap it. Lineup changes might be the ticket.
Next time, just try something a little more likely to succeed than starting Harrison and Wright.
PBT Extra: Are red hot Miami Heat playoff bound?
Back on Jan. 15, the Miami Heat were 11-30 and all anyone wanted to talk about was who they would trade at the deadline as they tried to get younger and build around Hassan Whiteside.
Since that day the Heat have gone 19-4, including a recent home-and-home sweep of the Cavaliers, and they’ve done it with a top six NBA offense and defense since that time.
The Heat are 1.5 games back of the Pistons, is Miami a playoff team?
I say yes, but the need to prove it over the coming couple weeks — seven of their next eight are at home, while they finish with a lot of road games against good teams (including Cleveland and Washington).
Whatever happens, the Miami turnaround is one of the great stories of the NBA season — and will get Erik Spoelstra some Coach of the Year votes.
Report: Cavaliers waiving Andrew Bogut, could waive DeAndre Liggins
Andrew Bogut is out for the season.
The next dominos to fall?
Cleveland plans to waive Bogut in order to free up a roster spot to replace the big man who was brought in for his rim-protecting and play-making abilities, a team source told ESPN. Bogut plans to rehabilitate back in his native Australia with his family.
The Cavs could waive an additional player — DeAndre Liggins would be the most likely candidate — to mitigate the cost hit it would require to replace Bogut, the source told ESPN.
The Cavs plan to make their roster adjustment following their upcoming three-game road trip through Detroit, Orlando and Houston, a source told ESPN.
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s reported pledge to LeBron James to spend unconditionally demands waiving Bogut to sign a useful player. Cleveland might never call on its 15th man in the playoffs, but I bet LeBron cares more about having the safety net — no matter how superfluous — than its cost.
It’s also a logical move for a team with an open championship window. This isn’t the time to cut corners. The upside is too high.
Signing another player would cost the Cavs $20,185 daily for the rest of the regular season ($5,767 in salary, $14,418 in luxury tax). There will be 30 days left in the season after their three-game road trip, which would mean a total of $605,560.
Waiving Liggins would save Cleveland money only if someone claims him. Otherwise, the Cavs are on the hook for his full salary plus the resulting luxury-tax hit. Presumably, they’d find another team that agrees to claim him before waiving him.
Another team claiming Liggins would save the Cavaliers $2,712,506 ($173,266 in salary, $2,539,240 in luxury tax).
Dropping Liggins, whether or not he’s claimed, would also open a roster spot. Filling it would again cost $20,185 daily.
Assume the Cavs use the Bogut opening to sign their top available target. After that, is there really a second free agent who’d help more on the court than Liggins? I’d probably rather just have Liggins, a defensive-minded wing.
Waiving Bogut and signing another player is only logical. That shouldn’t buy the Cavaliers leeway to waive Liggins to save money — unless they have a veteran replacement in mind who’s more ready to contribute in the playoffs. But the onus would be on them to find that player.
Josh Jackson, potential top-three NBA draft pick, suspended by Kansas after hit-and-run
Kansas forward Josh Jackson could be a top-three pick in the upcoming NBA draft.
If he convinces a team his off-court legal issues aren’t too big of a problem.
Kansas suspended the freshman for its Big 12 tournament opener after receiving three citations for a hit-and-run. He was already facing a misdemeanor property-damage charge for allegedly damaging the car of Kansas women’s basketball player who was previously found to be the victim of domestic violence by one of Jackson’s teammates.
Jackson will have a chance to explain himself in the legal and pre-draft processes, but this second incident makes it more difficult to dismiss the first as an isolated issue.
His incredible basketball talent will open doors, but Jackson is also competing with Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Dennis Smith, Jayson Tayum and other very good players for draft position. Off-court concerns will factor.