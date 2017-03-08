Cavaliers make it official, Andrew Bogut out for rest of season and playoffs

By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2017, 12:51 PM EST

Andrew Bogut had played a whopping :58 seconds for the Cleveland Cavaliers after being signed as a free agent (he had been traded to Philadephia as part of the Nerlens Noel deal, then waived) when it happened.

Bogut closed out on Miami’s Okaro White at the arc, so White put the ball on the floor and tried to drive past the big man, but White’s knee hit Bogut clean in the shin. Bogut went to the ground grabbing his leg, clearly in a lot of pain and had to be helped to the locker room. The diagnoses came back before the game was over, Bogut had a broken tibia.

Wednesday the Cavaliers announced what was expected, Bogut is done for the regular season and playoffs. From the press release:

Andrew Bogut underwent additional imaging and evaluation at the Cleveland Clinic yesterday related to his fractured left tibia. His tibia has been set and he is undergoing a non-surgical treatment and recovery plan commencing immediately with an extended period of immobilization and healing stimulation. He will not be available to play the remainder of the regular season and playoffs, but is expected to successfully complete his recovery process in advance of training camp for the 2017-18 NBA season.

While not devastating, this is a blow to the Cavaliers heading into the playoffs. Cleveland was counting on him to fill a role for them off the bench providing depth and size, essentially playing Timofey Mozgov role but with better passing and decision making. Now they remain a bit thin on the front line.

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2017, 12:10 PM EST

It’s vintage Mark Cuban.

Most owners, when asked about the new power structure at the top of the Lakers’ basketball operations with Magic Johnson and now GM Rob Pelinka, would give some banal quote about “wishing them the best of luck” and just move along. Not Cuban. He wants to say something incendiary, or at least something to stir the pot. So before the Lakers took on the Mavericks Wednesday night Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News/Orange County Register asked Cuban about the new guys in charge of the Lakers, and he didn’t disappoint.

“I hope they fail miserably. I hope they fail horrifically,” Cuban said. “I hope Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka go down as the worst GM/President combination in the history of GM/President combinations. But I hope they live wonderful lives.”

That is what most other owners/GMs think but do not say. It’s not personal, they generally like the people they deal with and talks between GMs often begin with talk about wives and children and things off the court. But when it comes to business, this is a competition and they want them to fail.

Same with the Buss family turmoil.

“The worse it is, the better for me,” Cuban said before the Lakers-Mavericks game on Tuesday at American Airlines Center. “There’s no NBA thing involved. We survived the other franchise going through some hell that didn’t begin to rival what may be going on. The more turmoil with 29 other teams, the happier I am.”

In some respects running an NBA team and trying to win on the court is a zero sum game — there are only so many great players, and if you have one then another team doesn’t. While you can find role players to fill out a roster (something teams with a vision and plan do better by finding good fits with their system), there are only so many elite or even second tier players in the league. And teams need those guys to win.

Cuban was stirring the pot. But he was also telling the truth.

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2017, 11:37 AM EST

Last month, Johnny Buss — the eldest of the Buss children who co-own the Lakers — tried to call a Board of Directors meeting for the team to elect a new board of directors. This came just days after Lakers’ controlling owner Jeanie Buss had removed brother Jim Buss from power in the Lakers’ basketball operations side and replaced him (and GM Mitch Kupchak) with Magic Johnson. Johnny proposed four directors to lead the franchise: Himself, Jim, and two minority owners from outside the family. Jeanie was not on the page.

Jeanie challenged that in court and Johnny withdrew his request.

The Los Angeles Times got a hold of the entire, complex trust that guides control of the Lakers and had it reviewed by legal experts. The finding is that the trust leaves Jeanie in a very strong position to remain controlling owner and governor of the team by design — the trust says that the other trustees will take whatever steps necessary to elect and keep Jeanie as the controlling owner.

“The language is pretty clear that Jim and Johnny have an ongoing duty to maintain Jeanie as the new controlling owner,” said Patrick Goodman, a probate law expert who teaches at UCLA. “Dr. Buss left practically no wiggle room to argue otherwise….

The experts don’t see a clear path for the brothers to successfully challenge their sister in court. Michael McCann, a sports law professor at the University of New Hampshire, called a scenario in which the brothers would convince other board members to remove her a “hypothetical that doesn’t seem grounded in reality” and called dissolving the trust “extremely unlikely.”

The question for the Lakers and the Buss family becomes, “what’s next?”

A person with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition they not be identified said the tension between the siblings has been building since last fall. The person said scenarios including buying out the brothers’ stakes in the team or borrowing money on their behalf were discussed before the matter became public.

“She’s got by far the strongest side of the argument,” the person said. “She needs to press her advantage, clarify this and get it out of the way.”

That buyout price is likely far too steep for Jeanie or the other Buss children on their own. Forbes just estimated the Lakers’ worth at $3 billion, and while there are reasons to think that number flawed if the Clippers sold for $2 billion to Steve Ballmer, it’s not unreasonable. Which means Jim and Johnny’s shares are worth $330 million each. That is, if the two are willing to sell for that price, it could be higher.

There are six Buss children, each who own 11 percent of the team. However, Jeanie, Jim, and Johnny are the directors with the power to elect three-fifths of the Board of Directors.

None of the Buss family would comment for the story, unsurprisingly.

In the end, this seems like something that will smolder for a while unless Jeanie can find a solution that satisfies the two brothers — and that will be both difficult and expensive.

lance stephenson
Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2017, 10:00 AM EST

Lance Stephenson went through his first 10-day contract with the Timberwolves back in February, but they were slow to sign him to a second one as he recovered from a grade 2 ankle sprain.

Looks like he is getting right and the Timberwolves are ready to take a longer look at the swingman, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Stephenson played in four games for Minnesota, averaging 4.3 points per game off the bench. It was a good enough performance that Tom Thibodeau wants to take a longer look.

Minnesota is holding out longshot playoff hopes — they are 3.5 games out of the eighth seed with 20 games to play — and if Stephenson can help with that desperate push they may sign him on the cheap for the rest of the season. But he doesn’t seem to have a long-term future with the Timberwolves.

John Wall with buzzer-beater to end half, then Marquese Chriss and Markieff Morris have words

By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2017, 9:15 AM EST

There are a couple of things to unpack out of this video.

The main one is that once John Wall faced up and attacked Tyler Ulis as the clock ran down, there was nothing the Suns’ point guard was going to be able to do. Then Marquese Chriss fouled wall, for good measure. All buzzer-beaters don’t have to be jumpers, not if you can get to the rim and draw the foul.

After that, and off camera, Chris and Markieff Morris exchanged words. That led to the players being separated. We will see if the league office reviews this and decides someone needs a fine.