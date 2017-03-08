AP

Bojan Bogdanovic, Bradley Beal, John Wall lead Wizards past pesky Suns, 131-127

Mar 8, 2017

PHOENIX (AP) Bojan Bogdanovic scored 29 points, setting a franchise record for free throws made by going 16 of 16, and the Washington Wizards opened a five-game western trip with a 131-127 victory over the pesky Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Bradley Beal had 27 points and John Wall added 25 points and 14 assists in a victory that ended the Suns’ three-game winning streak, their longest since November 2015.

Eric Bledsoe scored 30 points for the Suns, who erased a 22-point, first-half deficit, were tied at 110 with 5:16 to play and challenged the Wizards in the final two minutes before Wall finally clinched it with two free throws with 6.5 seconds to play.

Devin Booker scored 25 for the Suns, nine in the final 21 seconds.

Phoenix’s Jared Dudley was ejected from the game in the second quarter for a head butt to Washington’s Jason Smith. The Wizards’ Brandon Jennings also was tossed for making “an inappropriate gesture.”

Tyler Ulis, whose 3-pointer at the buzzer beat Boston on Sunday, sank a 16-footer to tie it for Phoenix at 110-all with 5:16 to play.

But Bogdanovic’s third 3-pointer of the game started the decisive Washington run, a 12-2 surge that put the Wizards ahead 122-112 with 2:50 left on one of Wall’s many driving layups.

Phoenix cut it to 122-118 but Beal drove the lane for a powerful dunk. Booker made it a three-point game twice in the waning seconds, first with a three-point play, then with an extra-long 3-pointer. But Bogdanovic and Wall each sank two free throws and the Wizards escaped.

Washington dominated early and built a 56-34 lead on Smith’s 17-footer with 7:12 left in the half.

Bledsoe’s 3-pointer triggered a comeback.

Phoenix scored 14 consecutive points and eventually cut the lead to 62-61 before Washington scored the last six points of the half to lead 68-61.

Phoenix opened the second half with a 20-2 run but Washington immediately responded, scoring the next 12 to go back on top 82-81 after Wall’s three-point play with 3:52 left in the third.

TIP INS

Wizards: Washington beat Phoenix for the fourth straight time. … Ex-Sun Markieff Morris was still the villain but the boos weren’t quite as hearty as in the past. … The five-game trip is the Wizards’ longest of the season. … Beal and Booker have the most 3-pointers before their 21st birthday in NBA history. Beal had 229 before turning 21. Booker has 218 and doesn’t turn 21 until Oct. 30.

Suns: Ulis’ 25-footer to beat Boston Sunday was the Suns’ third buzzer-beater of the season, most by any team in the NBA. The others were by Bledsoe and Booker.

HEAD BUTT

Dudley’s head-butt incident started when Smith knocked diminutive Ulis to the court with a rough screen in the backcourt. Smith was called for the foul but the two sides’ tempers erupted. Dudley ran to Smith and clearly head butted the big Washington player. After referees reviewed the video, Dudley was tossed. Jennings also was ejected for his hand gesture.

UP NEXT:

Wizards: Washington plays at Denver on Wednesday night.

Suns: Phoenix closes out a five-game homestand against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Dirk Nowitzki tops 30,000 points, Mavericks roll past Lakers, 122-111

Mar 8, 2017

DALLAS (AP) Dirk Nowitzki scored the 20 points he needed for 30,000 in his career in barely more than a quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks celebrated with their second straight easy home win over the Los Angeles Lakers, a 122-111 victory Tuesday night.

The 7-foot German became the sixth NBA player and the first international one to reach the milestone, joining four Hall of Famers and a future one in Kobe Bryant. Nowitzki is one of three to score all 30,000-plus with one team. The others are Karl Malone (Utah) and Bryant (Lakers).

The 38-year-old Nowitzki matched the best first quarter in his 19 seasons by scoring 18 points, and reached the hallowed mark on a 15-foot fadeaway jumper from the baseline over Larry Nance Jr. with 10:58 remaining in the second quarter.

Nowitzki scored all of his 25 points – one shy of his season high – in the first half to send the Mavericks to a 31-point lead in the third quarter. This was the Lakers’ first visit to Dallas since setting a franchise record with a 49-point loss, a 122-73 blowout on Jan. 22.

“It’s been a crazy ride with a lot of ups and a lot of downs but you guys stuck with me and we hung in there,” Nowitzki told the crowd shortly after the final buzzer. “Hopefully a lot more to come.”

Dallas extended a franchise record with its 14th straight win over the Lakers, who got a triple-double from Julius Randle with 13 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists in their eighth straight loss.

After the signature shot for 30,000, Nowitzki added a 3-pointer for 23 points in the first 14 minutes before the game was stopped as teammates mobbed the wide-smiling star near midcourt.

Nowitzki waded through the huddle to get to the bench for more hugs and hand slaps, including one from owner Mark Cuban, then returned to the court to acknowledge the standing ovation.

“Dirk has been a model player and terrific ambassador for our game. This latest accomplishment further establishes his legacy as one of the NBA’s greatest players,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

Nowitzki finished the night at 30,005 and has said he plans to play a 20th season. If so, the 2007 MVP could have a shot at fifth-place Wilt Chamberlain, who has 31,419. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the career leader at 38,387.

With his ABA career included, Julius Erving is the seventh player to reach the mark.

Fans arrived with T-shirts draped over their seats that read “30K” behind a silhouette of Nowitzki’s signature one-legged fadeaway jumper.

Nowitzki got them going right away, scoring the first eight Dallas points on a long 2-pointer and a pair of 3s in the first 2:15. He was 9 of 12 from the field, 3 of 3 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 on free throws before halftime. He missed his only shot of the second half.

A short video tribute was played when the game was stopped, followed by testimonials from former teammates and fans, even some Germans, during subsequent breaks in the game.

Jason Kidd, the point guard with Nowitzki on Dallas’ only championship team in 2011 and second in the NBA in career assists, joked that he should have passed more. Steve Nash, his best friend from the early years of his career, wondered what “ball hog” was in German.

The only glitch was Nowitzki’s first attempt at 30,000, an airball on another fadeaway jumper 10 seconds into the second quarter.

TIP-INS

Lakers: D'Angelo Russell and Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points apiece. Brandon Ingram and Nick Young joined Randle with 13 apiece. … Outscored Mavericks 37-19 in the fourth quarter.

Mavericks: Nowitzki had his 20th career half with at least 25 points. It was his first 25-point half since Nov. 16, 2008. The 18-point quarter was his highest since scoring 20 in the third quarter against New Orleans on Jan. 11, 2014. … The Mavericks led 70-52 at the half. It was their first 70-point half since scoring 72 in the first half of a 130-128 loss to Houston in Game 3 of a first-round playoff series in 2015.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At Phoenix on Thursday.

Mavericks: Home against Brooklyn on Friday.

Blazers overcome Russell Westbrook’s career-high 58 to top Thunder 126-121 (VIDEO)

Mar 8, 2017

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) The Portland Trail Blazers overcame Russell Westbrook‘s career-high 58 points to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-121 on Tuesday night.

Allen Crabbe scored 23 points, Damian Lillard had 22 and C.J. McCollum 21 for the Trail Blazers, who won their third straight. Portland shot 55 percent from the field.

Westbrook shot 21 of 39, but just 6 of 15 in the fourth quarter. Westbrook entered the game as the league leader in points and plus/minus score in the last five minutes of regulation and overtime.

Westbrook also finished the game with nine assists and made 13 of 16 free throws.

Victor Oladipo scored 16 points and Enes Kanter added 11 for Oklahoma City, which dropped its fourth straight. Oklahoma City lost despite shooting 52 percent.

Westbrook scored 28 points in the first half to give the Thunder a 67-61 lead. The Thunder shot 68 percent before the break.

The Trail Blazers outscored the Thunder 38-25 in the third quarter to take a 99-92 lead into the fourth.

Portland pushed its lead to 12 early in the fourth quarter, and the Trail Blazers led 106-97 when Westbrook checked back in after a rest. The Thunder rallied to tie the score at 116, but Jusuf Nurkic scored in close twice to put Portland up 120-116.

Westbrook missed a 3 with the Thunder trailing 122-119, and Nurkic made two free throws with 9.8 seconds remaining. Westbrook scored a quick layup to make it a three-point game with 4.5 seconds to go. Portland got the ball in, and Lillard made two free throws with 1.4 seconds remaining to clinch the win.

TIP INS

Trail Blazers: F Evan Turner sat out with a right hand injury. … Had just one turnover in the first quarter. … Scored 11 second-chance points in the third quarter.

Thunder: Oladipo returned after missing six games with back spasms. … Oklahoma City’s 40 points in the first quarter were a season high for any quarter. The Thunder shot 75 percent in the opening period.

UP NEXT

The Trail Blazers will host Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Thunder will host the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

Watch the Phoenix Suns Gorilla slide out onto the court during gameplay (VIDEO)

Mar 8, 2017

Why was the Phoenix Suns Gorilla on the court while two NBA teams were playing on Tuesday night? We may never know.

Perhaps he was trying to add some comic relief to a game high in tension. Earlier in the night things got testy as both Washington Wizards G Brandon Jennings and Phoenix Suns wing Jared Dudley were ejected.

Dudley headbutted a guy and Jennings made a gun gesture, so any kind of levity was welcome.

Then, we got this during the fourth quarter:

I don’t know why this is happening but I can’t stop giggling.

Jared Dudley, Brandon Jennings ejected after headbutt, gun gesture (VIDEO)

Mar 8, 2017

Things got heated during the second quarter of Tuesday night’s matchup between the Washington Wizards and the Phoenix Suns. An altercation resulted in ejections for both Jared Dudley and Brandon Jennings, and both fines and missed games are sure to follow.

Let’s try to unpack this.

It started when Wizards forward Jason Smith was called for an offensive foul as he laid out Phoenix’s Tyler Ulis on a screen. Dudley took exception to the foul, and streaked across the floor to get in Smith’s face, headbutting him while doing so.

That started a bit of a row, at which both Dudley and Jennings became the center of. Jennings, while arguing with Dudley, could clearly be seen making a gun and shooting gesture. Both were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game.

Jennings and Dudley with both no doubt miss time and at least a game for the altercation. Making unnecessary physical contact like Dudley did is sure to irk the league office. The same should be said for Jennings’ gesture, something that won’t sit well with a league that pins itself as family entertainment.

Wild stuff from a weird scuffle.