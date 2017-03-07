AP

LeBron James, NBA community reacts to Dirk Nowitzki hitting 30,000 points scored

By Dane CarbaughMar 7, 2017, 11:00 PM EST

Dallas Mavericks great Dirk Nowitzki joined an exclusive club on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. The future Hall of Famer surpassed 30,000 points scored in the NBA, a group that includes Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Karl Malone.

Social media was lit up after Dirk hit the mark — with his patented leg kick fadeaway, no less — and current and former NBAers got in on celebrating with Nowitzki. LeBron James even stopped his dinner to record a video message for the Mavericks forward.

Via Twitter:

The Mavericks even got folks from Germany to congratulate Dirk as part of a compilation video:

Others, including Steve Nash, Scottie Pippen, Greg Anthony, Goran Dragic, Al Horford, and Zaza Pachulia took to their social media accounts to pay homage to Dirk.

Real respect for one of the all-time greats.

Charles Barkley weighs in on Lonzo Ball’s dad: “At some point it becomes stupidity”

By Dane CarbaughMar 8, 2017, 12:00 AM EST

While it doesn’t seem as though UCLA guard Lonzo Ball’s father LaVar will have much of an impact on his son’s draft stock, that doesn’t mean folks around the NBA haven’t begun to notice some ill-placed comments. LaVar said recently that his son was better than two-time MVP Stephen Curry.

Charles Barkley had something to say about that little tidbit. Speaking with Sporting News’ Sean Deveney, Barkley said LaVar’s claims are past ridiculous.

Via SN:

“Just because you say some s—, doesn’t make it right,” Barkley said. “He’s gonna be better than Steph Curry? That’s what he said. Steph Curry has won a couple MVPs, he’s pretty good. Man, let me tell you something. That’s that AAU s—. You can’t say a guy is going to be better than Steph Curry, a guy who has played 30 college games. I know you can be proud of your son, but at some point, it becomes stupidity.”

Deveney’s story is interesting in that, from what he could gather from front office folks, it’s not as though dad’s comments is going to hurt Lonzo. His play is strong enough to guarantee he’s a top pick.

But you can already tell from Barkley that the teams most likely to be able to draft Ball are probably bracing themselves to deal with LaVar.

Watch Dirk Nowitzki surpass 30,000 points, join Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

By Dane CarbaughMar 7, 2017, 9:40 PM EST

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki is a future Hall of Famer. He’s also now a member of an exclusive club that includes Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, Karl Malone, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

On Tuesday night, playing against the Los Angeles Lakers, Nowitzki surpassed 30,000 points scored in the NBA.

The big shot came early in the second quarter in Dallas, with Nowtizki on the right wing on a post up. Dirk went with his signature leg kick step back fadeaway over Larry Nance Jr., which set the American Airlines Center on fire.

The view from inside the AAC was pretty neat:

It was a great moment with Nowitzki, and as the ESPN cameras moved around the crowd it settled on Nowitzki’s famed coach and friend, Holger Geschwindner. Geschwindner could be seen tearing up as Dallas celebrated Nowitzki’s accomplishment:

Former and current NBAers — including LeBron Jamesshowed their appreciation for Nowitzki on Twitter after the basket hit the nylon.

Congratulations to Dirk and Mavericks fans.

Sixers C Joel Embiid recreates iconic Allen Iverson magazine cover photo

SLAM
By Dane CarbaughMar 7, 2017, 9:00 PM EST

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is the great hope in the middle, and although he’s out for the rest of the season with an injury that isn’t stopping him from embedding himself in Philly culture.

Embiid recently graced the cover of basketball magazine SLAM wearing a blue Sixers jersey with “Phila” on the front. Thanks to a similar pose, basketball, and even hairstyle, Embiid’s cover looked an awful lot like the one Allen Iverson did for the magazine back in 1999.

Via Twitter:

SLAM has done this before, most recently with Ben Simmons recreating a cover featuring LeBron James, and Karl-Anthony Towns doing one made famous by Kevin Garnett.

SB Nation interviewed SLAM EIC Adam Figman about the process of the shoot. One thing missing in particular was Iverson’s classic chains, something Embiid skipped.

“A few people had mentioned that on Twitter, that it’s not the same without the chains,” said Figman. “But, also, people dress differently now. And not everyone is Allen Iverson.”

Nostalgia always looks good.

Bradley Beal says coach Scott Brooks bet him he wouldn't shoot 20 threes in a game

By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2017, 7:58 PM EST

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2017, 7:58 PM EST

The most three-pointers Bradley Beal has attempted in a game this year is 14, against the Cavaliers back on Feb. 6 (Beal finished with 41 points in the OT game).

For Scott Brooks, that’s not enough. And the Wizards coach could win a bet about it.

Beal has started a blog (insert your “welcome to 2004” joke here) and his first post was in praise of Brooks. (Hat tip to Eye on Basketball.) He is far from alone in the Wizards’ locker room for loving the culture that Brooks has built. More importantly, the players like the rest they are getting (if the Wizards had a couple bad games and looked sluggish last season, Randy Wittman often had a hard practice as punishment, then shockingly the players were tired the next game). That rest is both keeping them healthy and fresh, and it has them as the third seed in the East.

But this was the best line out of the post, about Brooks’ work to instill confidence in Beal.

He made a bet with me at the start of the year that I won’t shoot 20 threes in a game. Like, he actually wants me to shoot 20 or more threes, and if I do, he wins. So that’s just one example of what I mean when I say he believes in us as players.

Both players and people around the team are heaping praise on Brooks for the transformation in the Wizards this season, who could potentially make the conference finals. Here is more from Beal on that front.

Ever since he got here, the culture has been different. Everything he does is about our team, our family. Win, lose, or draw, it’s always a collective effort. I know that sounds like something everyone says their team believes in, but it’s one thing to say it, and it’s another thing to live it.

With Coach Brooks, it’s never been about one player dominating the game, or winning us a game. There’s no favoritism for any of us. We’re all being held to a high standard, and knowing that has actually given all of us confidence. Coach trusts us all with the same responsibility, from the top down, and it’s spread throughout the players, too. The team atmosphere is great. It’s a family, brother-like atmosphere.

The Wizards need to build on that confidence to hold off the short-handed Raptors and keep the three seed in the East — meaning avoiding Cleveland in the second round. Do that, and this could be one of the deepest Wizards playoff runs in a long time.