Kawhi Leonard drug-tested after incredible game against Rockets

Kawhi Leonard put himself firmly in the MVP discussion with 39 points, six rebounds, five assists and a clutch block of James Harden in the Spurs’ win over the Rockets last night.
The San Antonio forward also drew a little extra postgame attention.
Melissa Rohlin of the San Antonio Express-News:
Leonard took a while to complete the test, because he was slightly dehydrated, according to Michael C. Wright of ESPN.
Players are each tested up to four times during the season, according to the Collective Bargaining Agreement:
The scheduling of testing and collection of urine samples will be conducted according to a random player selection procedure by a third-party organization, and neither the NBA, the Players Association, any Team or any player will have any involvement in selecting the players to be tested or will receive prior notice of the testing schedule
So, this isn’t the league being suspicious of Leonard’s dominant performance.
It’s just a coincidence — but a humorous coincidence.