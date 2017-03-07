SLAM

Sixers C Joel Embiid recreates iconic Allen Iverson magazine cover photo

By Dane CarbaughMar 7, 2017, 9:00 PM EST

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is the great hope in the middle, and although he’s out for the rest of the season with an injury that isn’t stopping him from embedding himself in Philly culture.

Embiid recently graced the cover of basketball magazine SLAM wearing a blue Sixers jersey with “Phila” on the front. Thanks to a similar pose, basketball, and even hairstyle, Embiid’s cover looked an awful lot like the one Allen Iverson did for the magazine back in 1999.

Via Twitter:

SLAM has done this before, most recently with Ben Simmons recreating a cover featuring LeBron James, and Karl-Anthony Towns doing one made famous by Kevin Garnett.

SB Nation interviewed SLAM EIC Adam Figman about the process of the shoot. One thing missing in particular was Iverson’s classic chains, something Embiid skipped.

“A few people had mentioned that on Twitter, that it’s not the same without the chains,” said Figman. “But, also, people dress differently now. And not everyone is Allen Iverson.”

Nostalgia always looks good.

Watch Dirk Nowitzki surpass 30,000 points, join Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

By Dane CarbaughMar 7, 2017, 9:40 PM EST

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki is a future Hall of Famer. He’s also now a member of an exclusive club that includes Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, Karl Malone, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

On Tuesday night, playing against the Los Angeles Lakers, Nowitzki surpassed 30,000 points scored in the NBA.

The big shot came early in the second quarter in Dallas, with Nowtizki on the right wing on a post up. Dirk went with his signature leg kick step back fadeaway over Larry Nance Jr., which set the American Airlines Center on fire.

It was a great moment with Nowitzki now in elite company. Congratulations to Dirk and Mavericks fans.

Bradley Beal says coach Scott Brooks bet him he wouldn’t shoot 20 threes in a game

By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2017, 7:58 PM EST

The most three-pointers Bradley Beal has attempted in a game this year is 14, against the Cavaliers back on Feb. 6 (Beal finished with 41 points in the OT game).

For Scott Brooks, that’s not enough. And the Wizards coach could win a bet about it.

Beal has started a blog (insert your “welcome to 2004” joke here) and his first post was in praise of Brooks. (Hat tip to Eye on Basketball.) He is far from alone in the Wizards’ locker room for loving the culture that Brooks has built. More importantly, the players like the rest they are getting (if the Wizards had a couple bad games and looked sluggish last season, Randy Wittman often had a hard practice as punishment, then shockingly the players were tired the next game). That rest is both keeping them healthy and fresh, and it has them as the third seed in the East.

But this was the best line out of the post, about Brooks’ work to instill confidence in Beal.

He made a bet with me at the start of the year that I won’t shoot 20 threes in a game. Like, he actually wants me to shoot 20 or more threes, and if I do, he wins. So that’s just one example of what I mean when I say he believes in us as players.

Both players and people around the team are heaping praise on Brooks for the transformation in the Wizards this season, who could potentially make the conference finals. Here is more from Beal on that front.

Ever since he got here, the culture has been different. Everything he does is about our team, our family. Win, lose, or draw, it’s always a collective effort. I know that sounds like something everyone says their team believes in, but it’s one thing to say it, and it’s another thing to live it.

With Coach Brooks, it’s never been about one player dominating the game, or winning us a game. There’s no favoritism for any of us. We’re all being held to a high standard, and knowing that has actually given all of us confidence. Coach trusts us all with the same responsibility, from the top down, and it’s spread throughout the players, too. The team atmosphere is great. It’s a family, brother-like atmosphere.

The Wizards need to build on that confidence to hold off the short-handed Raptors and keep the three seed in the East — meaning avoiding Cleveland in the second round. Do that, and this could be one of the deepest Wizards playoff runs in a long time.

It’s official: Former agent Rob Pelinka hired as Lakers’ General Manager

By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2017, 6:55 PM EST

Rob Pelinka, who got to know the Lakers’ organization well as the agent for Kobe Bryant, is now officially their new general manager.

The move had been expected, and Tuesday the Lakers made it official.

“Rob’s knowledge of the NBA landscape and the CBA, as well as his relationships with GMs around the league, are invaluable,” said President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson. “After running a successful sports agency and as someone who truly understands the inner workings of salary caps and player negotiations, he will bring the additional skills and experience needed in the Lakers executive office. Rob is a winner and the Lakers are fortunate to have him.”

“I am beyond grateful to join the Lakers front office,” said Pelinka in a statement. “The Lakers are a gold standard for sports franchises in the world, so we all share a responsibility to pursue excellence in everything we do. Excellence is what the Lakers stands for, what Jeanie Buss and Earvin Johnson embody, and what Coach (Luke) Walton demands from our players. That obsession for greatness is what will bring Lakers basketball back to a championship level. With Jeanie and Magic guiding the vision, I am thrilled to help architect the future. I am really excited to get to work.”

Pelinka will work with Magic at the top of the Lakers basketball operations, although exactly how that power sharing arrangement will work is not yet clear. He will oversee a staff that includes Ryan West (son of former Laker GM Jerry West), plus Joey and Jessee Buss, who both have ownership shares in the team and are respected for the work they have put in learning the basketball side of the operation.

What Pelinka brings is an impressive contacts list — he already knows virtually everyone around the league — and an eye for talent, as well as recruiting that talent to his agency. Recruiting of talent has been a weak spot for the Lakers in free agency in recent years. Whether his skills can translate into being a successful GM remains to be seen, but his former players think it can.

Pelinka and Magic take over for Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak, who were forced out of their positions at the head of basketball operations by team governor Jeanie Buss following the Lakers being in the worst four-year stretch in franchise history. The Game of Thrones power struggle for control of the Lakers is not over, as evidenced by Jim and Johnny Buss making a power play last week that Jeanie thwarted.

Lakers fans may not be sold on the Magic/Pelinka combo, but they would rather give almost anyone a shot other than Jim, who made plenty of mistakes but also became a scapegoat for much more.

Report: Warrant requested for Ty Lawson for alleged violation of his parole in Colorado

By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2017, 6:18 PM EST

After Ty Lawson had a drunken driving arrest and conviction in the Denver area (separate from the one in California), he was sentenced to a year of supervised probation in Colorado. The former Nugget and current Kings’ player was ordered not to drink or use marijuana during his probation, plus do community service hours. That probation is set to end March 22.

However, Lawson may have violated that probation and officials in Colorado have requested a bench warrant so they can bring him in and talk about it, according to a story on TMZ.

Lawson is currently on probation stemming from his 2015 drunk driving case in Denver — but the Denver Probation Dept. has filed a complaint seeking to revoke his probation citing a potential violation.

Officials would not say what the alleged violation is … but confirmed to TMZ Sports that a bench warrant has been requested so they can bring Lawson to court for a hearing on the matter.

Lawson and his agent have yet to comment.

Remember this is all alleged right now and very vague. We don’t know what Lawson may or may not have done, and if that violated his parole. Don’t jump to conclusions.