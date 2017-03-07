Dennis Schroder, Dwight Howard argue as Stephen Curry hits 3-pointer (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 7, 2017, 2:00 PM EST

Dwight Howard grabbed a rebound and, rather than passing to point guard Dennis Schroder, sent a pass intended for Thabo Sefolosha out of bounds. As Schroder and Howard were arguing — Schroder’s word — Stephen Curry hit a 3-pointer.

Schroder stayed in the game about another minute, missing a 3-pointer, and then was benched for the final 20:41.

Schroder, via Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“I don’t really know,” Schroder said when asked why he was benched. “I know the 3 from Steph Curry when me and Dwight was arguing was part of it. That can’t happen. I don’t understand coach’s decision. I want to be on the court. Maybe I’m too competitive. I’m just trying to be competitive and win games.”

“We have to figure it out, me and coach,” Schroder said. “I want to talk about it. Dwight’s got to be in there too. Get on the same page.”

This is the peril of a veteran team led by Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard turning over point-guard duties to a 23-year-old Schroder. Schroder was also suspended for reporting late after the All-Star break and brought off the bench for the following game for being late to a team bus.

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer was trying to teach a lesson, but he left his team disadvantaged against Golden State. Curry’s 3-pointer put the Warriors up, and they led the rest of the way.

Atlanta, which is in prime position to win a playoff series or two, has left itself little choice but to ride out Schroder’s ups and downs — and hope this message sunk in.

NBA: Two late officiating errors favored Jazz in win over Kings

By Dan FeldmanMar 7, 2017, 2:45 PM EST

The Kings blew a six-point lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter against the Jazz on Sunday.

Kangz?

Sacramento wasn’t sharp down the stretch, but maybe there was a bigger culprit: Officiating.

Two incorrect calls late in the fourth quarter favored Utah, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report. Then, of course, the Jazz won in overtime, 110-109.

But how did the game even get that far?

The Kings were called for a five-second violation with 53.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Arron Afflalo didn’t get his full time to inbound the ball, according to the league:

Afflalo (SAC) has the ball for fewer than 5 seconds from the time the ball is placed at his disposal to the time of the whistle.

The NBA is better using technology to train referees, but technology should aid officials more during games. A timer could track the five-second count more accurately than an official counting with arm extensions.

Alas, the league leaves itself too exposed to missed calls on plays like this.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert also should have been called for offensively fouling Afflalo with 13.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter, per the league:

Gobert (UTA) sets the screen on Afflalo (SAC) and continues moving into him, affecting his ability to defend the play.

Instead of the Utah turnover a correct call would’ve caused, Gordon Hayward came around Gobert’s screen and hit a 3-pointer.

Those three points and the Kings’ incorrectly lost possession were pivotal in the game reaching overtime, where, again, the Jazz won.

Kawhi Leonard drug-tested after incredible game against Rockets

By Dan FeldmanMar 7, 2017, 1:22 PM EST

Kawhi Leonard put himself firmly in the MVP discussion with 39 points, six rebounds, five assists and a clutch block of James Harden in the Spurs’ win over the Rockets last night.

The San Antonio forward also drew a little extra postgame attention.

Melissa Rohlin of the San Antonio Express-News:

Leonard took a while to complete the test, because he was slightly dehydrated, according to Michael C. Wright of ESPN.

Players are each tested up to four times during the season, according to the Collective Bargaining Agreement:

The scheduling of testing and collection of urine samples will be conducted according to a random player selection procedure by a third-party organization, and neither the NBA, the Players Association, any Team or any player will have any involvement in selecting the players to be tested or will receive prior notice of the testing schedule

So, this isn’t the league being suspicious of Leonard’s dominant performance.

It’s just a coincidence — but a humorous coincidence.

Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas: ‘We can’t be experimenting in Game 63’

By Dan FeldmanMar 7, 2017, 12:43 PM EST

The Celtics outscored the Clippers by 17 points when using lineups that played before last night.

But Boston also spent about 30% of the game with five-man units that had never taken the court — and got outscored by 31 in that time.

The result: A 14-point loss and a displeased Isaiah Thomas.

Thomas, via A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England:

“We should have won this game,” Thomas said following the loss. “We should have won last night [at Phoenix]. We can’t be experimenting in Game 63.”

When asked to elaborate, Thomas said, “You can watch film and you know what it is.”

Thomas wouldn’t say whether his “experimenting” comment was in regards to the lineups used on Monday, but it’s hard to imagine he was referring to anything else.

Two questions for Thomas:

When should Celtics coach Brad Stevens experiment?

Second-place Boston is three games behind the Cavaliers, 1.5 games ahead of the Wizards and 2.5 games ahead of the Raptors. They must fend off Washington and Toronto, but the Celtics are looking relatively locked into second place.

At this point, there’s value in trying new things.

Boston struggled with a small lineup last night, but perhaps that unit has untapped potential that could help in the playoffs. The Celtics got blitzed with little-used Jordan Mickey and James Young on the court, but the Spurs get lavished with praise for giving their young players minutes to develop.

It’s a long regular season. This strikes me as the right time to experiment.

What else was Stevens supposed to do?

Al Horford and Jonas Jerebko were both out against L.A. That almost necessitated strange lineups.

I understand Thomas’ frustration. He’s a competitor, and his team just lost a game he wanted to win. Maybe Boston could have done more to win it, but there was nothing particularly important about this one, which was actually game 64.

In the big picture, Thomas’ complaints seem misguided.

DeMarcus Cousins to heckler at Pelicans-Lakers game: ‘Suck a d—, b—-,’

By Dan FeldmanMar 7, 2017, 12:02 PM EST

The Pelicans finally won with DeMarcus Cousins, beating the Lakers on Sunday after starting 0-4 in games he played since the trade from the Kings.

But New Orleans’ win might include Cousins’ loss — financially.

Cousins responded profanely to a heckler who just happened to have a camera pointed at the center:

Cousins is far from the only player who has responded with such harsh language to a fan, and it often doesn’t draw fines.

But Cousins was caught on video and is already in the league’s crosshairs for fan interaction. I doubt he gets the benefit of the doubt, even if he should.

The fan got the exact response he craved. Who was harmed here?