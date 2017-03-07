DeMarcus Cousins to heckler at Pelicans-Lakers game: ‘Suck a d—, b—-,’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Pelicans finally won with DeMarcus Cousins, beating the Lakers on Sunday after starting 0-4 in games he played since the trade from the Kings.

But New Orleans’ win might include Cousins’ loss — financially.

Cousins responds profanely to a heckler who just happened to have a camera points at the center:

OK YALL TIME FOR ME TO START EDITING THE GREATEST VLOG EVER!! HERE'S A LIL SNEAK PEAK LIKE THIS TWEET IF YOU CANT WAIT FOR THE FULL VIDEO🔥😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/K3mvFIDOaw — OSN (@OprahSideNigga) March 6, 2017

Cousins is far from the only player who has responded with such harsh language to a fan, and it often doesn’t draw fines.

But Cousins was caught on video and is already in the league’s crosshairs for fan interaction. I doubt he gets the benefit of the doubt, even if he should.

The fan got the exact response he craved. Who was harmed here?