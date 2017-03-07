DeMarcus Cousins to heckler at Pelicans-Lakers game: ‘Suck a d—, b—-,’

The Pelicans finally won with DeMarcus Cousins, beating the Lakers on Sunday after starting 0-4 in games he played since the trade from the Kings.
But New Orleans’ win might include Cousins’ loss — financially.
Cousins responds profanely to a heckler who just happened to have a camera points at the center:
Cousins is far from the only player who has responded with such harsh language to a fan, and it often doesn’t draw fines.
But Cousins was caught on video and is already in the league’s crosshairs for fan interaction. I doubt he gets the benefit of the doubt, even if he should.
The fan got the exact response he craved. Who was harmed here?
Want to compare Kawhi Leonard to Michael Jordan?
The combination of elite offense and elite defense is the place to start. But don’t forget about the superstar calls.
Leonard got another in the Spurs’ 101-98 overtime win over the Pelicans on Friday, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report.
The San Antonio forward drew a Solomon Hill shooting foul with 51 seconds left in the fourth quarter — in error, per the league:
Hill (NOP) maintains legal guarding position and makes incidental contact with Leonard (SAS) that does not affect his drive to the basket and shot attempt.
Leonard made one free throw — obviously crucial to the game reaching overtime, where the Spurs prevailed.
Jimmy Butler ought to feel fortunate Marcus Morris didn’t smack him for this (admittedly harmless, but still infuriating) stunt.
Butler wasn’t so lucky with the game’s result. The Pistons beat the Bulls, 109-95.
Not a great night for the Knicks.
New York — effectively out of the playoff race — beat the Magic to avoid gaining ground in the lottery.
And Kristaps Porzingis got slammed on by Bismack Biyombo.
The New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors played sort of a weird game on Sunday. Game operations at Madison Square Garden didn’t play any music or in-arena entertainment for the first half in an effort to allow fans to experience the game naturally, and perhaps to annoy Draymond Green.
The first half was played evenly — if poorly for the Warriors — with the Knicks taking a one-point lead into halftime, 50-49.
Part of the lead was built on this clever play I noticed about midway through the second quarter. It contained all the classic hints of a well-designed and executed play: flow, high post passing, and a decoy screen that allowed the Knicks to pop to the arc for a 3-pointer.
The play centered around Kristaps Porzingis faking out both Stephen Curry and Green as part of a guard screen and it’s a fun one to watch.
Watch the video above for the full breakdown.