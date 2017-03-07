Bulls’ Jimmy Butler waits to high-five Pistons’ Marcus Morris, who just missed FT (video)

Jimmy Butler ought to feel fortunate Marcus Morris didn’t smack him for this (admittedly harmless, but still infuriating) stunt.
Butler wasn’t so lucky with the game’s result. The Pistons beat the Bulls, 109-95.
The Celtics outscored the Clippers by 17 points when using lineups that played before last night.
But Boston also spent about 30% of the game with five-man units that had never taken the court — and got outscored by 31 in that time.
The result: A 14-point loss and a displeased Isaiah Thomas.
Thomas, via A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England:
“We should have won this game,” Thomas said following the loss. “We should have won last night [at Phoenix]. We can’t be experimenting in Game 63.”
When asked to elaborate, Thomas said, “You can watch film and you know what it is.”
Thomas wouldn’t say whether his “experimenting” comment was in regards to the lineups used on Monday, but it’s hard to imagine he was referring to anything else.
Two questions for Thomas:
When should Celtics coach Brad Stevens experiment?
The second-place Boston is three games behind the Cavaliers, 1.5 games ahead of the Wizards and 2.5 games ahead of the Raptors. They must fend off Washington and Toronto, but the Celtics are looking relatively locked into second place.
At this point, there’s value in trying new things.
Boston struggled with a small lineup last night, but perhaps that unit has untapped potential that could help in the playoffs. The Celtics got blitzed with little-used Jordan Mickey and James Young on the court, but the Spurs get lavished with praise for giving their young players minutes to develop.
It’s a long regular season. This strikes me as the right time to experiment.
What else was Stevens supposed to do?
Al Horford and Jonas Jerebko were both out against L.A. That almost necessitated strange lineups.
I understand Thomas’ frustration. He’s a competitor, and his team just lost a game he wanted to win. Maybe Boston could have done more to win it, but there was nothing particularly important about this one, which was actually game 64.
In the big picture, Thomas’ complaints seem misguided.
The Pelicans finally won with DeMarcus Cousins, beating the Lakers on Sunday after starting 0-4 in games he played since the trade from the Kings.
But New Orleans’ win might include Cousins’ loss — financially.
Cousins responds profanely to a heckler who just happened to have a camera points at the center:
Cousins is far from the only player who has responded with such harsh language to a fan, and it often doesn’t draw fines.
But Cousins was caught on video and is already in the league’s crosshairs for fan interaction. I doubt he gets the benefit of the doubt, even if he should.
The fan got the exact response he craved. Who was harmed here?
Want to compare Kawhi Leonard to Michael Jordan?
The combination of elite offense and elite defense is the place to start. But don’t forget about the superstar calls.
Leonard got another in the Spurs’ 101-98 overtime win over the Pelicans on Friday, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report.
The San Antonio forward drew a Solomon Hill shooting foul with 51 seconds left in the fourth quarter — in error, per the league:
Hill (NOP) maintains legal guarding position and makes incidental contact with Leonard (SAS) that does not affect his drive to the basket and shot attempt.
Leonard made one free throw — obviously crucial to the game reaching overtime, where the Spurs prevailed.
Not a great night for the Knicks.
New York — effectively out of the playoff race — beat the Magic to avoid gaining ground in the lottery.
And Kristaps Porzingis got slammed on by Bismack Biyombo.