Bucks’ Michael Beasley out at least two more weeks

By Dan FeldmanMar 7, 2017, 4:15 PM EST

The Bucks said Michael Beasley would miss at least three games with a hyperextended knee.

Four games later, what’s the prognosis?

Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

The Bucks have won three straight, as Khris Middleton is coming back into his own since return from injury. More help is on the way with recently signed Terrence Jones.

Beasley provided some offensive punch, but Milwaukee should be fine without him, at least once you set a Jabari Parker-less baseline.

That said, the Bucks — 1.5 games and two teams out of playoff position — have little margin for error in their postseason pursuit.

Kyle Lowry to critics of him playing All-Star weekend: “Come say it to my face”

By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2017, 5:34 PM EST

Kyle Lowry took part in the All-Star Saturday Three-Point Contest. Then he participated in the All-Star Game on Sunday. He admitted to getting in a round of golf on that Monday.

Lowry has not played in a Raptors game since then, needing wrist surgery to remove “loose bodies” from the wrist that had been bothering him and getting worse. He hopes to be back for the playoffs. That sent the Raptors from thinking — with the additions of Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker — they might be able to climb back up to the two seed, to wondering if they can hold off Atlanta and keep home court in the first round.

It’s not hard to draw a line for fans on Twitter, or for talk radio hosts, Lowry shouldn’t have played All-Star weekend. Even though the “loose bodies” in his wrist are a repetitive use injury — meaning it didn’t happen with one moment or blow, rather it built up over a long time, meaning years — people tend to make simplistic assumptions that confirm what they want to hear. And frustrated Raptors fans are letting Lowry hear it on social media.

Well, he’d hear it if he was listening. Here is what he said pregame Monday, via Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun.

“I didn’t pay no attention to it to be honest,” Lowry said. “I enjoyed my all-star weekend. If anybody had any problem with it, come say it to my face. That’s how I feel.”

Lowry also confirmed the injury was years in the making.

“From what I’ve been told, it’s a 10-year process,” Lowry said.

“It’s a long process of wear and tear, and bumping and grinding, and hitting guys. It’s a little bit of wear and tear. It was just at the point where it got a little bit worse to the point where I couldn’t play. If it’s that serious for me, I knew it was something that needed to be checked on.”

I don’t think you can knock a guy for wanting to be on the court, and wanting to rep his team on a big stage.

The Raptors are in the best stretch of basketball in franchise history, including winning 56 games last season and making the conference finals for the first time ever. This year they are on pace for 48 wins and, assuming they stay the four seed, would likely face the Cavaliers in the second round.

That’s not the step forward some were hoping for. That said, management clearly knows its window is right now and made a smart, aggressive move by trading for Ibaka (with the intention of re-signing him this summer). That’s a move designed to help them match up with Cleveland. Of course, the real problem is Cleveland still has one LeBron James, and there is no counter to that. But the Raptors have tried to position themselves if the Cavaliers are not fully themselves come the playoffs.

Lowry will be there for that — and everyone complaining knows they need him to have a chance in that series. Those same fans will be back on board soon enough.

 

 

 

 

DeMarcus Cousins to heckler at Pelicans-Jazz game: ‘Sit your fat a– down’

By Dan FeldmanMar 7, 2017, 3:30 PM EST

DeMarcus Cousins didn’t get all his frustration for hecklers out during the Pelicans’ win over the Lakers on Sunday.

Cousins snapped back at another fan in Utah yesterday, when New Orleans lost to the Jazz, saying, “Sit your fat a– down.”

Again, the heckler got what was desired — a response from Cousins. But the league might not look so kindly at directing profanity toward fans, especially with a repeat offender.

NBA: Two late officiating errors favored Jazz in win over Kings

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
By Dan FeldmanMar 7, 2017, 2:45 PM EST

The Kings blew a six-point lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter against the Jazz on Sunday.

Kangz?

Sacramento wasn’t sharp down the stretch, but maybe there was a bigger culprit: Officiating.

Two incorrect calls late in the fourth quarter favored Utah, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report. Then, of course, the Jazz won in overtime, 110-109.

But how did the game even get that far?

The Kings were called for a five-second violation with 53.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Arron Afflalo didn’t get his full time to inbound the ball, according to the league:

Afflalo (SAC) has the ball for fewer than 5 seconds from the time the ball is placed at his disposal to the time of the whistle.

The NBA is better using technology to train referees, but technology should aid officials more during games. A timer could track the five-second count more accurately than an official counting with arm extensions.

Alas, the league leaves itself too exposed to missed calls on plays like this.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert also should have been called for offensively fouling Afflalo with 13.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter, per the league:

Gobert (UTA) sets the screen on Afflalo (SAC) and continues moving into him, affecting his ability to defend the play.

Instead of the Utah turnover a correct call would’ve caused, Gordon Hayward came around Gobert’s screen and hit a 3-pointer.

Those three points and the Kings’ incorrectly lost possession were pivotal in the game reaching overtime, where, again, the Jazz won.

Dennis Schroder, Dwight Howard argue as Stephen Curry hits 3-pointer (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 7, 2017, 2:00 PM EST

Dwight Howard grabbed a rebound and, rather than passing to point guard Dennis Schroder, sent a pass intended for Thabo Sefolosha out of bounds. As Schroder and Howard were arguing — Schroder’s word — Stephen Curry hit a 3-pointer.

Schroder stayed in the game about another minute, missing a 3-pointer, and then was benched for the final 20:41.

Schroder, via Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“I don’t really know,” Schroder said when asked why he was benched. “I know the 3 from Steph Curry when me and Dwight was arguing was part of it. That can’t happen. I don’t understand coach’s decision. I want to be on the court. Maybe I’m too competitive. I’m just trying to be competitive and win games.”

“We have to figure it out, me and coach,” Schroder said. “I want to talk about it. Dwight’s got to be in there too. Get on the same page.”

This is the peril of a veteran team led by Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard turning over point-guard duties to a 23-year-old Schroder. Schroder was also suspended for reporting late after the All-Star break and brought off the bench for the following game for being late to a team bus.

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer was trying to teach a lesson, but he left his team disadvantaged against Golden State. Curry’s 3-pointer put the Warriors up, and they led the rest of the way.

Atlanta, which is in prime position to win a playoff series or two, has left itself little choice but to ride out Schroder’s ups and downs — and hope this message sunk in.