Three Things we learned Sunday: Warriors break out of “slump,” or just beat Knicks

By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2017, 8:35 AM EST

A key thing to life going the way you want and hope is to be prepared. Know what you’re doing, be prepared for the moments you have to go off script. For example, if you’re going to steal a car, know how to drive a stick shift. (Not that we recommend stealing a car, don’t do it.) If you need to be prepared for today by knowing a little more about the NBA and what happened Sunday, we’ve got you covered.

1) In Madison Square Garden things were quiet. Too quiet? If you want to know what people are talking about around the NBA, it was the quiet of Madison Square Garden for the first half Sunday against the Warriors. Knicks game operations were turned off for the first half — no music played (even during timeouts), no sound clips, no dance teams or T-shirt giveaways. Nothing. Just the sounds of hoops. No “every body clap your hands” to be heard.

The reaction? Mixed. Draymond Green for one hated it (although if you watch the video he was being at least semi-facetious). Here is a sampling of the reaction to the move on Twitter.

Whether this comes back for other games or not, know the Knicks will still be the Knicks.

2) As for the game at Madison Square Garden, Stephen Curry makes some noise and out of shooting slump. Warriors win. If the Warriors are going to hold off the Spurs and maintain their No. 1 seed, they are going to need MVP level Stephen Curry to show up for the team’s final 20 games. Then put him in a lot of pick-and-rolls so he can do damage.

Cold-brewed Curry played in the quiet first half at MSG Sunday, scoring 12 points on 4-for-13 shooting. Then in the third quarter, he found his stroke, scoring 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting (3-of-4 from three), and with that the Warriors pulled away for a victory. Curry finished with 31 points, Klay Thompson had 29, and while not exactly a dominant performance, after losing two in a row picking up a road win is all that mattered.

The Warriors now head to Atlanta for the second night of a road back-to-back that would have been tough even with Kevin Durant.

3) Sunday was “Day of the Game Winners”: Rudy Gobert, Glenn Robinson III, Tyler Ulis all knock them down. You want game winning shots? We got ’em.

Utah’s Rudy Gobert forced OT hitting a driving layup off a pick-and-roll with Gordon Hayward in regulation, then in OT he tapped in the game winner.

Paul Goerge had a monster game against the Hawks with 34 points, so not surprisingly when he drove the ball looking to force OT Sunday the Atlanta defense collapsed on him, so George whipped the pass to Aaron Brooks, who found Glenn Robinson III wide open in the corner and… splash.

Usually, it’s Boston’s “little man” Isaiah Thomas who comes up big in the fourth — and he certainly made some plays — but it was the Suns’ undersized point guard Tyler Ulis who knocked down the game winner in Phoenix.

DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis combine for 57 points, 24 boards in beating Lakers

By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2017, 7:58 AM EST

New Orleans has not smoothed out all the wrinkles in the Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins relationship on the court. Not by a long shot. They still play next to each other more than with each other, Jrue Holiday is learning to adapt his game to having two dominant bigs on the court, finding the right tempo for the offense is still a work in progress, and the Pelicans still desperately need more shooting around their stars.

But damn. Have you seen those two play?

Already they are putting up impressive numbers, like the 57 points and 24 boards they did against the Lakers Sunday night. Sure, it’s just the “working hard to keep our top three pick” Lakers, but this is still an impressive performance. And the first win for the Pelicans with Davis and Cousins both playing. Those two are going to do this to a lot of teams going forward.

Pelicans beat Lakers 105-97 for first win with DeMarcus Cousins on floor

Associated PressMar 6, 2017, 4:00 AM EST

LOS ANGELES (AP) DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans won for the first time with him in the lineup, 105-97 over the spiraling Los Angeles Lakers whose fourth-quarter rally fell short Sunday night.

Anthony Davis added 31 points for the Pelicans, who swept the season series for the second straight year and just the second time ever.

The Pelicans improved to 1-4 with Cousins, who joined the team in a trade from Sacramento on Feb. 20. They won a game while he was serving a one-game suspension after earning his 18th technical of the season.

Nick Young led the Lakers with 19 points. They fell to 0-7 since the All-Star break, a game away from equaling the team’s worst skid of the season. They’ve also lost five in a row at Staples Center.

The Lakers rallied from 14 points down in the fourth to tie the game at 97 on a free throw by Julius Randle, capping a 14-0 run. Young scored five straight points and D'Angelo Russell hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the spurt that had the crowd on its feet cheering after only the dull roar of conversation was heard earlier.

Cousins left with his sixth foul and the game tied with 1:55 to play. Davis scored and Jrue Holiday hit a 3-pointer to put the Pelicans back in front for good.

The Lakers shot 51 percent in the first half and owned a 59-55 lead at halftime in the game between two clubs mired in last place in their respective divisions.

Los Angeles faltered in the third quarter, shooting 5 of 22 and committing six turnovers while being outscored 28-14.

The Pelicans ran off 13 straight points, with Solomon Hill chipping in five and Holiday four, to lead 79-67.

Cousins played with the second unit to start the fourth, extending their lead to 89-75. He sat down and Davis and Holiday came back in, but the Lakers started scoring and the Pelicans couldn’t stop them.

Davis passed the ball out of bounds and Cousins lost a rebound to Randle during the Lakers’ run before the Pelicans closed the game on an 8-0 run.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: G Hollis Thompson earned himself a second 10-day contract. He finished with one point while starting for the fifth time in six games. … C Omar Asik was out sick. … G Jarrett Jack sat out his second straight with a right meniscus tear. … Holiday attended UCLA’s win over Washington State on Saturday in which his brother Aaron led the Bruins with 16 points.

Lakers: C Ivica Zubac rested a right quad contusion. … F Corey Brewer turned 31.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Visit Utah on Monday. They lost to the Jazz by 33 points a month ago.

Lakers: Visit Dallas on Tuesday, a team they have yet to beat in three meetings this season.

Seth Curry, Dirk Nowitzki lead Mavericks past Thunder, 104-89

Associated PressMar 6, 2017, 3:30 AM EST

DALLAS (AP) Seth Curry scored 22 points and Dirk Nowitzki had 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 104-89 on Sunday night.

Russell Westbrook scored 29 for the Thunder after scoring more than 40 in each of his last four games. He had six rebounds and five assists, but the Mavericks frustrated him into both a technical foul and a flagrant-one foul. Both came in the midst of a 21-4 third-quarter run that allowed Dallas to blow the game open.

Westbrook picked up a technical with 8:15 to go in the third quarter when he bounced the ball angrily in referee Marat Kogut’s direction after being called for an offensive foul. Then he got his flagrant with 4:27 to go in the quarter for shoving Harrison Barnes.

Barnes made the flagrant free throws and then another to give the Mavericks their biggest lead at 81-57. He finished with 17 points.

Steven Adams scored 19 for Oklahoma City, and Enes Kanter had 16.

Nowitzki tied his season high for rebounds and is 20 points away from becoming the sixth player to score 30,000. He’ll likely set the mark at home, where Dallas plays its next three games.

Curry, who has scored more than 20 points in five of the team’s last six games, scored eight of Dallas’ last 10 in the second quarter to give the Mavs a 60-50 halftime lead. The Mavericks shot 14 for 20 in the second quarter.

Westbrook scored 14 points in the first quarter and 15 in the third, but was scoreless in the other two periods.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Westbrook’s combination of a technical and flagrant-one does not result in an ejection, and he stayed in the game and scored 15 of his team’s 21 points in the quarter. … Victor Oladipo missed his sixth straight game with back spasms.

Mavericks: Wesley Matthews was back in the starting lineup after missing two games with a hip injury, scoring nine points. … Nerlens Noel had his second straight game in double figures, scoring 13. … Dallas beat the Thunder for the first time in the teams’ past six regular-season meetings.

NOT MY MVP

It’s a good thing for Westbrook that Mavericks owner Mark Cuban doesn’t have a vote in the MVP race.

Cuban said Sunday night that he would vote for either James Harden or LeBron James, and that Westbrook wasn’t in the mix despite averaging a triple-double through 62 games.

“You look at what Harden is doing on a team that was 41-41 last year,” Cuban said. “Look what they’re doing now. The Rockets have a top-three record after everybody wrote them off – because of James Harden. That’s the difference.”

Cuban said last year that Westbrook wasn’t a superstar because he hadn’t led an otherwise average team to a 50-win season and a playoff series victory, and he’s sticking to his classification.

“It’s impressive; don’t get me wrong,” Cuban said. “He’s incredible in his own way. But the criteria is the criteria.” Cuban later added: “It’d be no fun if I changed my mind.”

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Portland on Tuesday. The Trail Blazers have won two of the teams’ previous three meetings this year, including a 114-109 win Thursday in Portland.

Mavericks: Host the Lakers on Tuesday, the start of a three-game stretch – all at home – against the three teams with the NBA’s three worst records.

Bojan Bogdanovic hits eight 3-pointers, Wizards beat Magic 115-114

Washington Wizards guard Bojan Bogdanovic (44), of Bosnia and Herzegovina, reacts with Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) after he hit a 3-pointer late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Washington. The Wizards won 115-114. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
AP
Associated PressMar 6, 2017, 3:00 AM EST

WASHINGTON (AP) Bojan Bogdanovic scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and made a career-high eight 3-pointers as the Washington Wizards came back from 17 down to defeat the Orlando Magic 115-114 on Sunday.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 32 points, and John Wall had 19 points and 10 assists as the third-place Wizards moved a game ahead of Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings.

Otto Porter scored 11 points, and more importantly spotted Bogdanovic in the corner for his final 3 to give the Wizards the lead for good with 48.6 seconds left.

Terrence Ross scored 20 points to lead seven players in double figures for the Magic.

Aaron Gordon had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Bismack Biyombo had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Orlando, which settled for a 2-2 season series split with Washington.

In his sixth game since joining Washington from Brooklyn in a trade last month, Bogdanovic hit five 3s in the final quarter. He finished 8 for 10 from beyond the arc, including 5 for 6 in the fourth.

Washington led for the first time in the second half when Wall converted a three-point play to make it 97-96, beginning a dramatic final six minutes.

Out of a timeout, Bogdanovic hit his fourth 3 of the fourth period from the top the arc to make it 112-111 off Wall’s kick-out.

Evan Fournier drove baseline, drew a foul and converted a three-point play to put Orlando back on top by two, before Bogdanovic put the Wizards ahead again 11 seconds later.

Gordon missed a jumper with 30 seconds left and a contested floater at the buzzer that would’ve won it for the Magic.

TIP-INS

Magic: Shot 14 of 35 from 3-point range. . Surpassed their season average of 8.4 3-pointers a game by halftime, hitting 10 of their first 20 attempts. . Biyombo’s performance came in his first start since Jan. 8, while Nikola Vucevic sat out with a sore right Achilles.

Wizards: Only led once before halftime, 17-15, on Beal’s step-back jumper. After that, he exited the game for several minutes with a mild left ankle sprain. . Marcin Gortat picked up his second personal foul with 6:46 to play in the first quarter.

COAST TO COAST

With only 21 games left on their schedule, the Wizards depart for the first of two five-game road trips that include West Coast stops. Their second one begins on March 25, just 12 days after the first one ends. Washington is 11-15 away from home.

UP NEXT

Magic: Close a back-to-back set at home against the New York Knicks on Monday.

Wizards: Begin their road trip at Phoenix on Tuesday.