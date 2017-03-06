Wizards introduce 13-year-old fan waiting for kidney transplant during lineups (VIDEO)

NEW YORK (AP) Stephen Curry broke out of a shooting slump with 31 points and moved into the top 10 on the NBA’s career 3-point list, and the Golden State Warriors bounced back from consecutive losses to beat the New York Knicks 112-105 on Sunday.

Klay Thompson added 29 points to help the Warriors end their first regular-season losing streak in nearly two years.

The Splash Brothers had dried up as Golden State dropped two in row following Kevin Durant‘s knee injury, but they regained their touch Sunday. Curry hit five 3-pointers, passing Chauncey Billups for 10th place, and added eight rebounds and six assists.

Thompson had a 3-pointer and two other baskets during a late surge that allowed Golden State to pull away after leading by one midway through the fourth quarter.

Derrick Rose scored 28 points, and Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks.

The Warriors lost to Washington in the game Durant was injured and followed that with a season-low 87 points Thursday in a loss to Chicago, ending their NBA-record streak of consecutive regular-season games without losing two in a row at 146.

Curry had been 4 for 31 from 3-point range during their three-game road trip and missed six of his eight attempts in the first half. The Warriors led by only two in the final 90 seconds of the third, but he spun for a layup and hit more 3-pointers before the period’s end, including one with 5.4 seconds left that made it 84-76.

Golden State would build a 13-point lead that New York trimmed to 97-96 before Curry passed to Thompson for a 3-pointer that started the Warriors’ finishing kick.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Matt Barnes, signed after Durant was hurt, made his first start. Coach Steve Kerr said it was not a permanent decision. … The Warriors pushed their lead over San Antonio for the NBA’s best record to 2 1/2 games. … Golden State has beaten the Knicks six straight times.

Knicks: Carmelo Anthony took just 12 shots, finishing with 15 points. … C Willy Hernangomez returned after missing two games with a sprained left ankle.

TOP 10

Curry has 1,833 3-pointers. Billups made 1,830.

SOUND OF SILENCE

Madison Square Garden was unusually – sometimes eerily – quiet during stoppages of play in the first half. A message shown on the overhead video board during most of pregame said the first half would be presented without music, video or in-game entertainment so fans could “experience the game in its purest form.”

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit Atlanta on Monday. The Warriors have won nine of the last 10 meetings.

Knicks: Visit the Magic on Monday. It’s their second trip to Orlando within a week following a 101-90 victory last Wednesday.