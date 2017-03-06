niyear
Wizards introduce 13-year-old fan waiting for kidney transplant during lineups (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 6, 2017, 1:15 AM EST

Niyear Perez is a 13-year-old former AAU player who is a huge Washington Wizards fan. He thinks John Wall is better than Stephen Curry, and says Wall is the best point guard in the NBA. Niyear is also without either of his kidneys after a seizure forced doctors to remove them back in January.

On Sunday, the middle schooler from Connecticut was flown in to D.C. to meet Wall, hang out with the team pregame, and even hold his own press conference. Oh, and he got to get introduced with the team during starting lineups. With fire shooting from the stanchion and everything.

That’s pretty dope.

The Washington Post did a little feature on Perez, Wall, and his big day at Verizon Center which is worth checking out.

Here’s hoping Niyear gets the transplant he needs soon. Cool to see a team get so involved like this that they actually bring a kid out on the floor during a game routine.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks had this to say about the experience after the game:

Niyear got to watch the game from Zach Leonosis’ — son of Wizards owner Ted Leonosis — courtside seats. Washington beat the Magic, 115-114.

Stephen Curry ends slump with 31, Warriors beat Knicks 112-105 (VIDEO)

Associated PressMar 6, 2017, 2:00 AM EST

NEW YORK (AP) Stephen Curry broke out of a shooting slump with 31 points and moved into the top 10 on the NBA’s career 3-point list, and the Golden State Warriors bounced back from consecutive losses to beat the New York Knicks 112-105 on Sunday.

Klay Thompson added 29 points to help the Warriors end their first regular-season losing streak in nearly two years.

The Splash Brothers had dried up as Golden State dropped two in row following Kevin Durant‘s knee injury, but they regained their touch Sunday. Curry hit five 3-pointers, passing Chauncey Billups for 10th place, and added eight rebounds and six assists.

Thompson had a 3-pointer and two other baskets during a late surge that allowed Golden State to pull away after leading by one midway through the fourth quarter.

Derrick Rose scored 28 points, and Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks.

The Warriors lost to Washington in the game Durant was injured and followed that with a season-low 87 points Thursday in a loss to Chicago, ending their NBA-record streak of consecutive regular-season games without losing two in a row at 146.

Curry had been 4 for 31 from 3-point range during their three-game road trip and missed six of his eight attempts in the first half. The Warriors led by only two in the final 90 seconds of the third, but he spun for a layup and hit more 3-pointers before the period’s end, including one with 5.4 seconds left that made it 84-76.

Golden State would build a 13-point lead that New York trimmed to 97-96 before Curry passed to Thompson for a 3-pointer that started the Warriors’ finishing kick.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Matt Barnes, signed after Durant was hurt, made his first start. Coach Steve Kerr said it was not a permanent decision. … The Warriors pushed their lead over San Antonio for the NBA’s best record to 2 1/2 games. … Golden State has beaten the Knicks six straight times.

Knicks: Carmelo Anthony took just 12 shots, finishing with 15 points. … C Willy Hernangomez returned after missing two games with a sprained left ankle.

TOP 10

Curry has 1,833 3-pointers. Billups made 1,830.

SOUND OF SILENCE

Madison Square Garden was unusually – sometimes eerily – quiet during stoppages of play in the first half. A message shown on the overhead video board during most of pregame said the first half would be presented without music, video or in-game entertainment so fans could “experience the game in its purest form.”

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit Atlanta on Monday. The Warriors have won nine of the last 10 meetings.

Knicks: Visit the Magic on Monday. It’s their second trip to Orlando within a week following a 101-90 victory last Wednesday.

Watch Isaiah Thomas and Tyler Ulis — both 5-foot-9 — battle for a jump ball (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 6, 2017, 12:30 AM EST

Usually when NBA players get a jump ball, you have a scenario where two tall dudes go up against each other. Sometimes there’s a mismatch, and the shorter player has to try to steal the ball away by getting a quicker jump.

But on Sunday, during a game between the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns, we got something different.

Isaiah Thomas and Tyler Ulis, two 5-foot-9 professional basketball players, squared off for what could have been the shortest jump ball in NBA history.

Thankfully for all of us, both Ulis and Thomas are athletic dudes and the inter-game competition didn’t disappoint.

Thomas won the tip, with the ball carefully falling to Boston’s Jae Crowder.

Former Celtics teammate Evan Turner loved it:

Of course, Ulis would go on to win the game with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer off a Thomas turnover.

Jazz C Rudy Gobert beats the Kings with tip at the buzzer in OT (VIDEO)

1 Comment
By Dane CarbaughMar 5, 2017, 11:45 PM EST

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had 24 rebounds on Sunday, but perhaps no play around the rim was bigger for the French big man than the one that happened right as time expired vs. the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

With the Jazz down by two points and the clock winding down in overtime, Utah’s George Hill tossed up a floater that was just a tad bit off.

Jostling for position around the rim, Gobert saw the trajectory of Hill’s shot had faltered and decided to tip the ball in. Gobert’s soft touch came right before the horn sounded, giving Utah the win at the buzzer:

Sacramento initially thought they had won — either by a cylinder violation or from time expiring — but after review it was confirmed by the NBA that Gobert’s shot came in time.

Several members of the Kings were confused, but coach Dave Joerger played it off cool:

Utah beat Sacramento, 110-109.

Stephen Curry passes Chauncey Billups for 10th in all-time made threes (VIDEO)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
AP
By Dane CarbaughMar 5, 2017, 11:00 PM EST

Stephen Curry is one of modern basketball’s greatest shooters, but on Sunday the Golden State Warriors star cemented his place in the halls of NBA history. At age 28, with 556 games under his belt, Curry passed Chauncey Billups for 10th place on the all-time NBA list for made 3-pointers.

Here’s how the big shot went down.

That bucket put Curry at 1,831 made 3-pointers, good enough for sole possession of 10th place on the list.

Of course, the record came at an odd time. Curry has struggled as of late, so much so that during the game during the Knicks it was Warriors coach Steve Kerr who had to calmly remind Curry to stay confident in himself.

If Curry stays on his current pace, he could very well end up near the top of the all-time 3-pointers list. Ray Allen owns the title with 2,973, and in his full seasons played Curry makes about 244 per year. That puts the Warriors star a little more than four-and-a-half seasons away from surpassing Ray Allen at age 32.

That really puts Curry’s dominance behind the arc in perspective. It would be neat to see Curry challenge for the all-time record.