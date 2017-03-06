UPDATE: In first game with Cavaliers, Andrew Bogut fractured left tibia

Mar 6, 2017, 8:55 PM EST

UPDATE: The Cavaliers announced that X-rays have shown a fractured left tibia on Andrew Bogut.

The team has not announced a timetable for a recovery, but traditionally this takes at least three months. That timeline would have him back by the start of the Finals, at the earliest, although more likely he is done until next season. This is a setback for the Cavaliers, who were counting on him to provide quality front line depth off the bench.

This is a very unfortunate turn of events.

In his first time on the court with his new team in Cleveland, Andrew Bogut closed out on Miami’s Okaro White, who did the right thing and put the ball on the floor and tried to drive past him. However, White’s knee hit Bogut clean in the shin.

Bogut went to the ground grabbing his leg, clearly in a lot of pain. He had to be helped back to the locker room and could not put any weight on it.

He’s not returning to this game, with the team starting the X-ray and MRI process.

Hopefully, this is not as bad as it appeared, but it certainly seems possible Bogut has a fractured leg. If so, that is a setback for a team that was counting on him to fill a role for them off the bench both down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs. Bogut was going to step into the Timofey Mozgov role for the Cavs, but do it with better passing and decision making.

Condensation on court forces Trail Blazers at Timberwolves to be postponed

Associated Press
Mar 6, 2017, 8:21 PM EST

Disney on Ice just left the Target Center in Minneapolis. If you’ve got Elsa and the cast of Frozen in the house, you need to keep the building cold.

It’s a warm, early spring 60 degrees outside in Minneapolis.

Those combined to lead to a lot of condensation on the court, so much so that the game between the Trail Blazers and Timberwolves has been postponed for the safety of the players.

Before the game was called, the players were saying they didn’t want to risk injury with a game on the court.

Target Center staff tried to mop the floor and crank up the air conditioning to cool the building down, but a building that size it does not happen quickly, and that did not save the game.

The league will reschedule. Both teams have open dates April 2 and 3, according to ESPN’s Kevin Pelton. The NBA tries not to schedule games opposite the NCAA title game, but may need to in this case.

Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki reaches cusp of NBA’s 30,000-point club

Mar 6, 2017, 7:11 PM EST

DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki chuckled at the memory of he and Steve Nash trying to sneak in a few shots between YMCA games inside the closest thing the Dallas Mavericks had to a practice facility nearly 20 years ago.

He also recalled a trying rookie season with the Mavericks that was compressed by a lockout, playing on three consecutive nights as a teenager and sometimes sitting out the entire game even when healthy for one of the worst franchises in pro sports.

The 38-year-old German can smile about it all now because he sits on the cusp of an exclusive club , needing 20 points Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers to join four Hall of Famers and a future one, Kobe Bryant, as the only NBA players with 30,000 points. Julius Erving reached that milestone with his ABA career included, while Nowitzki will be the first international player in the group.

“There was some doubt creeping in,” said the bearded father of three, recalling the baby-faced version with floppy bangs. “I’m glad I stuck with it and tried to get better. I’m glad we grinded it, barely took any time off in the summer, always trying to add something.”

Nash retired three years ago, forced out by back issues that limited him to 15 games his final season. Nowitzki looks better every day in his 19th season after being slowed early by a sore Achilles tendon. He’s already said he plans to make it 20.

Together, the best friends revitalized the Mavericks after a decade of losing. So it stands to reason that if Nowitzki were to take a moment to reminisce, his playmaking point guard would come to mind as he prepares to join a list that includes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.

Not only did the Mavericks lack a practice facility that was theirs exclusively in the late 1990s, Nowitzki said they didn’t have catering after games or even food after practice. That’s why he and Nash had their favorite hangout – the Loon.

“We had to go to Chipotle after practice every other day,” he said. “And after games, everything was closed so we’d hit the Loon for a chicken sandwich or a burger and a beer for recovery. You can get away with a lot of things when you’re young.”

Nowitzki and Nash separated before achieving their greatest successes. Nash went to Phoenix as a free agent and won consecutive MVPs in 2005-06. Nowitzki took it the next year after beating Nash and the Suns the previous season for his first trip to the NBA Finals.

Dallas lost to Miami in that 2006 series, but beat LeBron James and the Heat five years later for the franchise’s only title. That’s the first thing Miami coach Erik Spoelstra thinks of when asked about Nowitzki and the looming milestone.

“What else do you need to accomplish in this league?” Spoelstra asked. “In the toughest, most pressured moments, he played his best. His game is timeless. When he’s playing anybody but us, I like throwing the game on and seeing Nowitzki play.”

Once former Mavericks coach Don Nelson moved Nowitzki to power forward, the smooth-shooting 7-footer redefined what’s known as the “stretch four” position, forcing teams to guard him at the 3-point line. But it was more than that to owner Mark Cuban.

“Put the ball on the ground, spin moves, finished at the rim, rebound and took it coast to coast, rebound and took it for a pull-up 3,” Cuban said. “There were big guys that could shoot 3s but they weren’t putting it on the ground and leading a fast break.”

Nowitzki won his championship by adding a one-legged fadeaway jumper that TV analyst Charles Barkley called unguardable and four-time scoring champion Kevin Durant worked to mimic.

These days, Nowitzki defers to Harrison Barnes in the Dallas offense. The Mavericks gave Barnes a max contract when Durant went to Golden State in free agency.

Barnes, who has a chance to be Dallas’ first 20-point scorer since Nowitzki in 2013-14, has enjoyed the closer view of his neighbor in the home locker room.

“You look at his body, his athleticism, you’re like, `OK, there’s no way this guy has 30,000 points,”‘ Barnes said with a smile. “It just speaks to his consistency, year in, year out, Hall of Fame players next to him, not Hall of Fame players next to him, going out and doing what he does all the time.”

The Mavericks haven’t won a playoff series since taking the title almost six years ago, cycling through dozens of roster moves to try to give Nowitzki another shot at a title. Cuban watched all those players come and go.

“When you get a new guy on the team, you’ve seen Dirk but never really watched Dirk,” said Cuban, who bought the team during Nowitzki’s second season in January 2000. “And that jumper, you see how smooth it is and you see it go through the net. And you start to see guys really start to appreciate them and realize just how incredible he is or the competitive streak he has. There’s just no way to put into words.”

There’s about to be another way to put it into numbers.

Follow Schuyler Dixon on Twitter at https://twitter.com/apschuyler

LeBron James apologized to wife because of in quest of hoops greatness he can take her for granted

Mar 6, 2017, 6:51 PM EST

LeBron James is in the legacy portion of his career, the awards and titles he racks up now just help cement his place in history, whatever you think that is. Coach David Thorpe, who will be on PBT’s Podcast tomorrow, threw in during that talk that he already sees LeBron as a top five player all time.

Wherever you rank him, nobody that follows him thinks he doesn’t put in the work. He was handed incredible physical gifts, but he puts in the work to get the most out of them. He’s also a student of the game. He’s passionate about being great.

All of that work can take away time and focus from the other important aspects of life. Like family. LeBron talked about that on a recent Road Trippin’ podcast hosted by the Cavs’ Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye.

“I am addicted to the process. I’m addicted to the process,” James said. “It’s so funny. I just told my wife the other day, I apologized to her. She was like ‘What are you apologizing for?’ I said ‘Because the journey that I’m on to want to be the greatest to ever play this game or to the point where no one ever forgets what I accomplished, I’ve at times lost the fact of how important you are to this whole thing. … I want you to understand that along this journey while I’m playing this game there will be times that I lose the fact of how important you and my three kids are – my babies are.’ ”

I’m not going to speculate about what goes on in the James household, but if his wife is anything like my wife admitting your mistakes and flaws — and trying to work on them — is a start. Like everyone with busy lives — including a lot of people reading this — what matters is making sure the time you do spend with family/friends is quality time, focused time. In a world of multitasking, those moments focused on the other are what matters most.

Hat tip USA Today for this story.

Reports: Heat taking look at Jared Sullinger (if they waive Chris Bosh)

Mar 6, 2017, 5:57 PM EST

Now that it is past March 1, the Miami Heat can create a roster spot by waiving Chris Bosh. The reason for waiting until after March 1 was that he would not be able to join another team’s playoff roster (although Bosh making a comeback this season has long been unlikely). It’s the first step in the Heat applying to have Bosh’s salary taken off their books (although Bosh still gets paid, it’s a guaranteed contract).

If the Heat head down this road as expected, it would open up a roster spot.

Jared Sullinger could fill that. The Heat have reached out — and according to some reports had him work out for them — already, but things are at an early stage. This is from Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.

The Miami Heat could be poised to move on to another reclamation project, with the team looking into the possibility of signing free-agent forward Jared Sullinger…

After the Celtics rescinded a qualifying offer last summer, Sullinger, 25, signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Toronto Raptors, only to be sidelined during training camp due to foot surgery. Unable to establish a foothold with the Raptors, he was traded to the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 23 for forward P.J. Tucker and the following day released by the Suns.

Because he was released before March 1, Sullinger is eligible for playoff rosters.

With the young Heat front line, it’s easy to see where Sullinger’s experience could fit in as a role player. The primary question for the Heat in a workout with Sullinger will be “what kind of shape is he in?” Sullinger has had notorious battles with his weight, and if he’s not in shape, the Heat may not have time for the reclamation project. But if he kept himself in shape, the Heat may well have interest.