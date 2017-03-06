Happy birthday Shaquille O’Neal. Let’s celebrate with a highlight reel.

By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2017, 3:45 PM EST

If you only know Shaquille O’Neal from his buffoonery as part of the TNT crew, or even from the final seasons of his NBA career, need to go back and watch vintage Shaq. Yes, that’s Lakers three-peat Shaq. But go back further and watch his Orlando Magic highlights — the league has never seen a combination of size, strength, and athleticism like that. Wilt Chamberlain may be the only other guy in the conversation.

Shaq’s self-promotion at times seemed to obscure just how dominant a force he was on the court.

Today is Shaq’s 45th birthday. To celebrate, check out a highlight package put together by the NBA on the Hall of Famer and one of the greatest centers ever to play the game.

Report: No punishment from league for J.R. Smith after he had words with Dion Waiters

By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2017, 3:01 PM EST

Friday night, with just more than a minute left in the Heat’s blowout win over the Cavaliers, Miami’s Rodney McGruder threw down a putback dunk over the Channing Frye, then appeared to give Frye a little push/slap on the back. Cleveland’s J.R. Smith was sitting on the bench (he’s still recovering from a broken thumb) and he started barking at the McGruder. Soon other Heat players defended their guy, specifically Dion Waiters. It was all just a lot of talk. Players and staff of the teams stepped in and ended it before it grew into anything more.

It was really nothing, and that’s how the league is treating it, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

J.R. Smith will not face any disciplinary action from the NBA for his role in an argument with several Heat players at the conclusion of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 120-92 loss to Miami on Saturday, a league source told ESPN.

Furthermore, there will not be any fine levied by the team against Smith, a Cavs source told ESPN.

That’s the right call by the league. Players jawed, cooler heads prevailed, everyone walked away. Nothing to see here, move along.

Alvin Gentry heaps the highest of praise — an MJ comparison — on Kawhi Leonard

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2017, 2:02 PM EST

If the vote took place today, Kawhi Leonard would likely finish third in the NBA MVP voting, behind Russell Westbrook and James Harden (in some order).

Maybe that changes in a week. Monday night the Spurs take on the Rockets and Harden, Thursday night it’s Westbrook and the Thunder. A couple of big games and…

Don’t expect Leonard to promote himself. Don’t expect Gregg Popovich to try to bring more attention to his team. There is not going to be a traditional campaign out of San Antonio to get Leonard the award.

But other coaches are doing it for him. Here is what Alvin Gentry said, via the San Antonio Express-News.

“You don’t want to say Michael Jordan,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said, “but it is that type of situation where you have a really, really good offensive player and a tremendous defensive player.

“He definitely has to be heavily in the conversation for MVP.”

Leonard’s campaign hinges on that two-way status. Make no mistake, he’s developed into an elite offensive player averaging 26.1 points and six boards a game, shooting 37.9 percent from three, and he’s now the focal point of the Spurs offense. However, he’s never going to put up Harden/Westbrook numbers — the difference is Leonard is a much better defender than either of them. That’s the pitch. That and the Spurs have a better record than the Rockets or the Thunder.

That may not be enough to get him the award this season, but he is in the conversation. As he has earned the right to be.

Larry Bird on Magic Johnson taking over Lakers: “He’s got a lot to learn”

By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2017, 1:07 PM EST

There is an extensive list of NBA owners who have come in having had wild success in their chosen field and think that everything they learned can apply to basketball, only to find out professional sports is a very different beast. Certainly, there are some structures of how to create a corporate culture that can apply to a new setting (see the success of the Golden State Warriors’ owners on that front). But more often than not owners that think they know it all hurt their teams for years before they admit they need to do things differently.

The learning curve for players jumping into the front office is similar — they often have no idea how much they don’t know. It’s not just on-court skills, it’s the salary cap and CBA complexities, plus so much more. It’s the central question around Magic Johnson running Lakers’ basketball operations — does he know what he doesn’t know? Will he lean on the smart people already in that front office, or will he be dictatorial?

Larry Bird has made that transition from star player to team president, now running the Pacers, and done it as well as any former player. What did his path teach him about the road his former rival Magic is now on? Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times asked Bird just that.

“He’s got a lot to learn,” Bird said. “But he took the challenge and I’m sure he’s ready for it. There’s just so much to learn about it….

“You can put a team together, what you think’s gonna be a pretty solid team on paper, and then when they get out there they don’t mesh well,” Bird said. “I’m sort of going through that this year. We thought we had a decent team that we thought could compete for the fourth or fifth seed. We haven’t played as well as I thought we would all year. That’s the growing pains. That’s the frustration about it.”

When the trade deadline was approaching last month and rumors of Paul George being available swept through the league, Magic called up Bird and the two legendary on-court rivals talked. The deal never came close to materializing (with the Lakers or anyone, not at the deadline) and Bird said most of the conversation was about their families and other off-court things. It had to be an interesting talk nonetheless.

“I wasn’t motivated to move Paul George at the deadline,” Bird said. “I can’t remember if it was even brought up or not. I don’t think it was. It’s all fake news anyway. You know that. Somebody’s gonna start it and [it] just was a snowball effect. [The phone call] was not about Paul George.”

It’s far too early to judge Magic the executive, but he could do a lot worse than buying Bird a nice steak dinner in Las Vegas during Summer League and picking his brain. Bird gets it. Magic may, but for now he’s still a rookie learning on the job.

Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker highlight NBA’s March Madness campaign

By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2017, 12:00 PM EST

Come March, the eyes of the basketball world (well, at least in North America) turns to March Madness and the NCAA Tournament.

The NBA is trying to connect with those fans via its new “The Dance Never Ends” campaign. Which is pretty good. You can see former Wake Forest star Chris Paul‘s above. Then there is Jimmy Butler of Marquett:

Kemba Walker of UConn

And Gordon Hayward of Butler.